Kendall Jenner's Alo Yoga Set is On Sale for Singles Day -- Shop Her Look
Kendall Jenner's athleisure look is totally on trend and 20% off for Alo Yoga's sitewide Singles Day sale. The model and reality star took to her Instagram Story this summer to show off her cute set from Alo Yoga, the activewear brand she partnered with earlier this year.
Jenner wore a tie-dye peach, pink and yellow sports bra with matching high-waist bike shorts in her steamy mirror selfie -- and the bra is now 30% off for less than $50.
Shop the look below.
The supermodel announced back in March that she was officially the face of Alo Yoga, one of her favorite brands.
Jenner shared pictures from the campaign, shot by photographer Daniel Regan, on Instagram. The 25-year-old star wears a chic tonal purple ensemble, which she styled herself, featuring an oversized hoodie, sports bra and the best-selling Airlift Legging in Alo Yoga's new colors, purple dusk and lavender dusk.
You can shop Jenner's look and more of her picks on the Alo Yoga website.
The model has been spotted wearing Alo Yoga styles many times over the years, including the popular Moto Legging and Airbrush Legging. In addition to Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and more celebs are fans of their comfy and fashionable activewear and loungewear.
Save up to 40% on Jenner's Alo Yoga look below.
