Kendall Jenner's athleisure look is totally on trend and 20% off for Alo Yoga's sitewide Singles Day sale. The model and reality star took to her Instagram Story this summer to show off her cute set from Alo Yoga, the activewear brand she partnered with earlier this year.

Jenner wore a tie-dye peach, pink and yellow sports bra with matching high-waist bike shorts in her steamy mirror selfie -- and the bra is now 30% off for less than $50.

Instagram

Shop the look below.

The supermodel announced back in March that she was officially the face of Alo Yoga, one of her favorite brands.

Jenner shared pictures from the campaign, shot by photographer Daniel Regan, on Instagram. The 25-year-old star wears a chic tonal purple ensemble, which she styled herself, featuring an oversized hoodie, sports bra and the best-selling Airlift Legging in Alo Yoga's new colors, purple dusk and lavender dusk.

You can shop Jenner's look and more of her picks on the Alo Yoga website.

The model has been spotted wearing Alo Yoga styles many times over the years, including the popular Moto Legging and Airbrush Legging. In addition to Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and more celebs are fans of their comfy and fashionable activewear and loungewear.

Daniel Regan/Alo Yoga

Save up to 40% on Jenner's Alo Yoga look below.

Lavish Bra Alo Yoga Lavish Bra A medium-support sports bra with stretch and a wide mesh band. The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric has a glossy finish. $58 $41 Buy Now

High-Waist Biker Short Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short Bike shorts are a Kendall staple. This pair is made from the same fabric as the popular Airbrush legging. $58 $46 Buy Now

Aspire Tank Alo Yoga Aspire Tank This ribbed cropped tank, featuring the "Alo" logo, can be worn with leggings, joggers or jeans on casual days. $44 $35 Buy Now

