Khloe Kardashian Collaborates with Ipsy on Limited-Edition Collection

You can now get Khloe Kardashian's favorite beauty products all in one bag. Kardashian has teamed up with beauty subscription company Ipsy for their celebrity-curated collection, Glam Bag X.

Glam Bag X Khloe is the star's first solo beauty collaboration. The bag, filled with Kardashian's personal makeup, haircare and skincare essentials, is worth up to $529 with a total of eight full-size products from Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Herbivore Botanicals, Morphe, MAC Cosmetics, Olaplex and RMS Beauty.

"For me, beauty is the ultimate form of self-expression, and through the years I've experimented with it all," Kardashian states in the press release. "I've been so fortunate to be able to learn from my sisters and I’ve developed my own tips and tricks along the way. With this collaboration I get to share the products that I consider a part of my daily routine as well as a few that I’ve more recently discovered and simply cannot live without. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to put together and I can’t wait to reveal the full collection!"

The curated range, which will ship in May, is available for $55 as a quarterly upgrade for Ipsy Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members. The very first Glam Bag X collaboration featured a curation by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, which sold out very quickly.

Don't miss out! Sign up to score Glam Bag X Khloe below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fenty Beauty Launches Body Sauce for Perfect Summer Glow

Uoma Beauty's 'Coming 2 America' Collection is Here

These Are the Highest-Rated Items on Amazon

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home

Best 16 Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More