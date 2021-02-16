Shopping

These Are the Highest-Rated Items on Amazon: Shop Most-Loved Fashion, Beauty and Home

By ETonline Staff
Amazon has made it easier for shoppers to browse through top-rated items on the website. The online retailer has launched their Customers' Most-Loved page, so you can shop best-selling fashion, beauty and home products all in one place. 

Each of the curated products have at least a four-star rating and over 1,000 customer reviews. Shop from a range of categories like work-from-home loungewear, shoes, jewelry, home decor, skincare tools and makeup. Highlights include a cozy Champion hoodie, fan-favorite fuzzy slippers, a $14 three-piece necklace set and an on-sale Hydro Flask water bottle. 

Be sure to check out other cool features available on Amazon, including Made For You, your own custom, made-to-measure T-shirt, Prime Wardrobe, a try-on service for Prime members, and Personal Shopper, a styling service exclusively available on the Amazon mobile app.

See the highest-rated items on Amazon and shop ET Style's top picks below. 

Fashion

Crazy Lady Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Fur Slippers
Crazy Lady Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Fur Slippers
Amazon
Crazy Lady Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Fur Slippers
Cozy, fuzzy slippers are a loungewear staple. This $21 pair has amazing reviews. 
$21 AT AMAZON
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Hoodie
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Hoodie
Amazon
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Hoodie
Champion's athletic clothing have become a popular choice for casual, sporty looks. This cropped hoodie pairs perfectly with leggings, bike shorts or sweatpants.
$48 AND UP AT AMAZON
Leggings Depot Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants
Leggings Depot Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants
Amazon
Leggings Depot Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants
Stock up on these comfy drawstring joggers with ankle cuffs. It has over 52,000 ratings. 
$15 AT AMAZON
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
Amazon
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
Why buy one necklace when you can have three for only $14? This three-piece gold plated set features a pearl cluster, bar pendant and hammered disc. Wear individually or together for a trendy layered look. 
$14 AT AMAZON
Fancyinn Cute Shift Dress with Pockets
Fancyinn Cute Shift Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Fancyinn Cute Shift Dress with Pockets
In anticipation for spring, score this adorable shift dress with tiered ruffles for under $30. 
$27 AT AMAZON

Beauty 

Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer
Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer
Amazon
Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer
No need to break the bank for a quality ionic hairdryer. This one by Trezoro has a 2200 watt motor for fast drying with three heat settings and two speeds. It also comes with two different nozzles. 
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $57)
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Amazon
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Olaplex haircare products are a favorite among celebs, professional hairstylists and influencers. The No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is the most popular on Amazon. This conditioner helps repair damaged hair and boost hydration by re-linking broken bonds in the hair. 
$28 AT AMAZON
EmaxDesign 12 Pieces Makeup Brush Set
EmaxDesign 12 Pieces Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
EmaxDesign 12 Pieces Makeup Brush Set
All the makeup brushes you'll ever need come in this 12-piece set from EmaxDesign. Each brush has a bamboo handle and is made from premium synthetic fiber materials.
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
Amazon
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer has been a longtime drugstore favorite for its easy-to-use sponge applicator and multi-functioning formula that can be used to eliminate the look of dark circles, conceal redness and add brightness to the skin. 
$8 AT AMAZON
Opiqcey 2 Pcs Silicone Face Mask Brush
Opiqcey 2 Pcs Silicone Face Mask Brush
Amazon
Opiqcey 2 Pcs Silicone Face Mask Brush
Using a silicone spatula to apply skincare products is hygienic. This two-piece set has 4.6 stars out of 5 and over a whopping 47,000 global ratings. 
$4 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $5)

Home

Eparé 12 oz Glass Coffee Mugs - Set of 2
Eparé 12 oz Glass Coffee Mugs - Set of 2
Amazon
Eparé 12 oz Glass Coffee Mugs - Set of 2
Take your morning coffee in this bestselling clear double wall glass mug. 
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Amazon
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Increase your daily water intake with a stylish reusable water bottle. The fan-favorite Hydro Flask is available in various sizes and colors, and it's on sale right now. 
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Walker Edison Douglas Urban Industrial Faux Leather Armless Bar Chairs, Set of 2
Walker Edison Douglas Urban Industrial Faux Leather Armless Bar Chairs, Set of 2
Amazon
Walker Edison Douglas Urban Industrial Faux Leather Armless Bar Chairs, Set of 2
Amazon is a great place to shop for furniture that don't cost a fortune, like these chic faux leather bar chairs. 
$147 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $189)
Cotton Craft Hand Knitted Cable Style Dori Pouf
Cotton Craft Hand Knitted Cable Style Dori Pouf
Amazon
Cotton Craft Hand Knitted Cable Style Dori Pouf
We love this hand-knitted cotton braid cord pouf. It doubles as home decor and an ottoman. 
$63 AT AMAZON
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary
Amazon
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary
An indoor exercise bike that doesn't cost $1,000 and up. This highly-rated stationary bike by Yosuda features a comfortable cushioned seat, rust-proof steel frame, LCD monitor and tablet mount. 
$335 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400)

