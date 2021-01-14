Many of us are spending a lot of time at home as we continue to practice social distancing. Whether you're working from home, online shopping or trying out a new beauty treatment, there's no doubt you'll want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts for now and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear to relax in, including super-soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and comfy dresses.

Swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop our selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.

MegaFleece Sweatshirt Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt Outdoor Voices This seasion, cozy up in Outdoor Voices' beloved fleece sweatshirt with your favorite leggings. $98 at Outdoor Voices

Giant Sweatshirt Entireworld Entireworld Giant Sweatshirt Entireworld An oversized sweatshirt? Sounds like the perfect piece for lounging to us. $98 at Entireworld

Sleep Tank Year of Ours Revolve Sleep Tank Year of Ours Trust us, this is one tank top you'll never want to take off. $44 at Revolve

Sunset Beachwood Leisure Top The Bright Side by Rocky Barnes The Bright Side Sunset Beachwood Leisure Top The Bright Side by Rocky Barnes Level up your PJ game with this color-blocked top that's cute enough to pair with jeans (whenever we start wearing jeans again.) $108 at The Bright Side

Signaturesoft Super Plush Shorts Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Super Plush Shorts Lou & Grey When you want to opt out of your typical sweatpants, these will be the cute and comfortable alternative. $59.50 at Lou & Grey

Ecru Classic Jogger Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Ecru Classic Jogger Girlfriend Collective Looking for a sustainable option? Girlfriend Collective's joggers are made using recycled cotton and fabric scraps from factories as well as organic cotton. $78 at Girlfriend Collective

SKIMS Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe Nordstrom SKIMS Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe A cozy robe from Kim Kardashian West's cult-favorite loungewear and shapewear brand will never be a bad option. $128 at Nordstrom

Plus Rib T-Shirt And Cycle Short Two-Piece Boohoo Boohoo Plus Rib T-Shirt And Cycle Short Two-Piece Boohoo This on-trend Boohoo matching set comes with an oversized tee and bike shorts. REGULARLY $35 $14 at Boohoo

Go Anywhere® Quick Dry Jogger Tommy John Tommy John Go Anywhere® Quick Dry Jogger Tommy John These joggers made by Quick Dry fibers keeps you 4x dryer and cooler. REGULARLY $118 $59 at Tommy John

The Wednesday Romper Smash + Tess Smash + Tess The Wednesday Romper Smash + Tess This wildly soft Smash + Tess romper is the perfect alternative to sweats. $125 at Smash + Tess

Rib-Fit Henley Dress Pact Pact Rib-Fit Henley Dress Pact Pact is one of our favorite brands that's stylishly sustainable. Pair this soft organic cotton dress with a cozy cardigan for lounging. $75 at Pact

Martex Terry Bath Robe WestPoint Home Westpoint Home Martex Terry Bath Robe WestPoint Home A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes for your entire family. $49.99 at Westpoint Home

Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Old Navy Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Old Navy The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt comes in a trendy pink tie-dye shade, is made of soft-washed fleece and couldn't be more comfortable. REGULARLY $34.99 Starting $28 at Old Navy

Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater and Matching Joggers Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater and Matching Joggers Set Nasty Gal Take comfort in this Nasty Gal matching set -- drawstring lounge pants and a long-sleeve, off-shoulder top -- that won't break the bank. REGULARLY $75 $25.60 at Nasty Gal

Print Long Chemise Refinery29 Nordstrom Print Long Chemise Refinery29 Refinery29 launched a women's loungewear collection at Nordstrom, and our favorite has to be this fun printed chemise. This chemise comes in sizes XS to 1X. REGULARLY $59 $19.97 at Nordstrom

Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set Honeydew Bloomingdale's Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set Honeydew The Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set will make you look like and feel a million bucks -- even if you are on your way to bed. $54 at Bloomingdale's

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear all day, every day. Starting $16.28 at Amazon

Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant Calvin Klein Amazon Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant Calvin Klein Team your Calvin Klein bralette with this coordinating thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband. Starting $39.45 at Amazon

Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Amazon Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Cozy up in an on-trend tie-dye thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm, available on Amazon. $24.99 at Amazon

CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. $152.10 at Amazon

Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail from Nordstrom. $65 at Nordstrom

Venice Convertible Joggers Free People Free People Venice Convertible Joggers Free People A convertible dream: Wear these joggers tied around the waist or pulled up into a chic tube top one-piece. $78 at Free People

Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown iCollection Macy's Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown iCollection If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick. We love this icy blue color. $42.50 at Macy's

Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set Astylish Amazon Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set Astylish This comfy look is perfect for bedtime or lounging around the house. $30.99 at Amazon

Satin Weighted Eye Mask no.1 Slept Slept Satin Weighted Eye Mask no.1 Slept This isn't your average satin eye mask. This one from Slept features four ounces of gentle weighted pressure for ultimate relaxation. It's machine washable, has adjustable bands and comes in a cute travel pouch. $42 at Slept

