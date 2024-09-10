Shop
Sales & Deals

Abercrombie Activewear Sale: Save Up to 70% for Your Fall Workout Wardrobe Refresh

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie Activewear Sale 2024
Abercrombie & Fitch
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:40 PM PDT, September 10, 2024

Shop up to 70% off Abercrombie's line of activewear, including leggings, hoodies, running shorts and more.

Whether you're trying to get ahead of all the eating you'll be doing during the holidays or simply just trying to keep fit, new activewear never hurts when it comes to motivation to get moving. In 2024, all activewear lives beyond the gym, which is why we love Abercrombie & Fitch's stylish YPB activewear line.

Ahead of the new season, the Abercrombie Activewear sale is taking an extra 15% off sale items with savings up to 70% off almost everything you could need for your fall workouts. Even better, the brand's activewear is discounted to treat yourself to new workout clothes. Right now, you can save big on everything from leggings, running shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees.

Shop Men's Activewear

Shop Women's Activewear

Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands. 

Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Ahead, shop our favorite activewear deals from Abercrombie's Memorial Day sale event.

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Men

YPB Restore Jogger

YPB Restore Jogger
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB Restore Jogger

Score a huge deal on these joggers perfect for the fall season.

$100 $38

Shop Now

YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger

YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger

Save $56 on a pair of versatile joggers that are comfortable enough to wear all-day long in and out of the gym.

$90 $34

Shop Now

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short

These 7-inch unlined cardio shorts feature a drawstring waistband, side pockets with hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every workout.

$60 $23

Shop Now

YPB neoKNIT MAX Popover

YPB neoKNIT MAX Popover
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB neoKNIT MAX Popover

Abercrombie's new active popover hoodie is designed with a smooth interior, and the neoKNIT fabric is made from layerable sweat-wicking neoprene.

$90 $63

Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Women

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings

The Abercrombie leggings are said to be just as buttery soft as lululemon's Align leggings. Shop the YPB style for 60% off in 26 different colors. 

$65 $30

Shop Now

YPB neoKNIT Mini Crew

YPB neoKNIT Mini Crew
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB neoKNIT Mini Crew

With the cooler temperatures this crewneck sweatshirt is perfect for a pre or post workout.

$70 $28

Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX Slim V-Neck Tank

YPB sculptLUX Slim V-Neck Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Slim V-Neck Tank

For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.

$50 $17

Shop Now

YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short

YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short

A running short that combines function and fashion, featuring a mesh interior lining, high waist with drawcords, hidden side pocket and curved side hem. Plus, the drawstrings allow you to adjust the fit. 

$45 $28

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 45% on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 45% on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes at Amazon

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women in 2024

Style

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women in 2024

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 25% on Best-Selling Running Shoes

Sales & Deals

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 25% on Best-Selling Running Shoes

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

Best Lists

The 10 Best Leggings on Amazon That Reviewers Love — All Under $30

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

The Best Fitness Subscriptions to Help You Stick to Your Resolutions

Best Lists

The Best Fitness Subscriptions to Help You Stick to Your Resolutions

The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces to Crush Your Health Goals

Best Lists

The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces to Crush Your Health Goals

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

Tags: