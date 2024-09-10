Shop up to 70% off Abercrombie's line of activewear, including leggings, hoodies, running shorts and more.
Whether you're trying to get ahead of all the eating you'll be doing during the holidays or simply just trying to keep fit, new activewear never hurts when it comes to motivation to get moving. In 2024, all activewear lives beyond the gym, which is why we love Abercrombie & Fitch's stylish YPB activewear line.
Ahead of the new season, the Abercrombie Activewear sale is taking an extra 15% off sale items with savings up to 70% off almost everything you could need for your fall workouts. Even better, the brand's activewear is discounted to treat yourself to new workout clothes. Right now, you can save big on everything from leggings, running shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees.
Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands.
Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Ahead, shop our favorite activewear deals from Abercrombie's Memorial Day sale event.
Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Men
YPB Restore Jogger
Score a huge deal on these joggers perfect for the fall season.
YPB Gym to Grocery Taper Jogger
Save $56 on a pair of versatile joggers that are comfortable enough to wear all-day long in and out of the gym.
YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short
These 7-inch unlined cardio shorts feature a drawstring waistband, side pockets with hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every workout.
YPB neoKNIT MAX Popover
Abercrombie's new active popover hoodie is designed with a smooth interior, and the neoKNIT fabric is made from layerable sweat-wicking neoprene.
Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Women
YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Leggings
The Abercrombie leggings are said to be just as buttery soft as lululemon's Align leggings. Shop the YPB style for 60% off in 26 different colors.
YPB neoKNIT Mini Crew
With the cooler temperatures this crewneck sweatshirt is perfect for a pre or post workout.
YPB sculptLUX Slim V-Neck Tank
For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.
YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short
A running short that combines function and fashion, featuring a mesh interior lining, high waist with drawcords, hidden side pocket and curved side hem. Plus, the drawstrings allow you to adjust the fit.
