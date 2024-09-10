Whether you're trying to get ahead of all the eating you'll be doing during the holidays or simply just trying to keep fit, new activewear never hurts when it comes to motivation to get moving. In 2024, all activewear lives beyond the gym, which is why we love Abercrombie & Fitch's stylish YPB activewear line.

Ahead of the new season, the Abercrombie Activewear sale is taking an extra 15% off sale items with savings up to 70% off almost everything you could need for your fall workouts. Even better, the brand's activewear is discounted to treat yourself to new workout clothes. Right now, you can save big on everything from leggings, running shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees.

Shop Men's Activewear

Shop Women's Activewear

Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands.

Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Ahead, shop our favorite activewear deals from Abercrombie's Memorial Day sale event.

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Men

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Women

