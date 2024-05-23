The Abercrombie summer sale is live and you can score 20% off sitewide. Shop the best dresses, shorts, tees and more.
The countdown to summer is on and this year's Memorial Day sales are wasting no time getting our wardrobes ready for some sun. From high-quality basics to wedding guest dresses and even activewear, Abercrombie's latest sale is the one-stop shop for any occasion.
To kick off the new season, the Abercrombie Memorial Day sale is taking 20% off almost everything sitewide. Now's the time to save on TikTok's favorite jeans, swimsuits, classic white tees and so much more.
The Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples for women and men that are bound to become regular go-to's in your closet. If you're already planning ahead for the summer wedding season, be sure to check out Abercrombie’s new Wedding Shop for elegant maxis, midis, minis, and jumpsuits that will make you the best dressed guest no matter the dress code.
Don’t wait to fill up your cart with everyday must-haves before this limited-time sale ends on Monday, May 27. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Day sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this good, we recommend shopping quickly before the holiday weekend's deals are gone.
Best Abercrombie Memorial Day Deals for Women
Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short
Abercrombie's best-selling jeans in the shorts version are perfect for sunnier days ahead.
Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
With an on-trend baby hem and high rise with a relaxed fit, these black wash jean shorts make it easy to pick out an outfit for the day or night.
The A&F Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Look expensive in this cut-out dress for wedding guests or bridesmaids.
Abercrombie & Fitch All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress
Embrace the ruffle dress trend with this mini number.
A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant
For dressing up or down, the Sloane Tailored Pant is an ultra-high rise tailored wide leg pant with figure-flattering pleating details, a functional fly and pockets and a partially elasticated waistband for ultimate adjustability.
Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
This maxi has the look of a draped skirt without the hassle.
Lace-Trim Strapless Maxi Dress
We pack light and this cotton dress available in black or white will keep your wedding vibes going while being the ultimate versatile piece for your honeymoon.
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Save on this top-rated midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.
YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging
Abercrombie's ultra high rise active 7/8-length leggings meets the signature Curve Love fit, featuring increased room in the hips and thighs with a nipped-in waist to eliminate waist-gap.
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to.
YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank
For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.
Best Abercrombie Memorial Day Deals for Men
Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk
Reviewers love this swimsuit's lightweight interior athletic mesh compression lining for serious comfort in and out of the water.
Embroidered Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie's new short-sleeve tee is on sale. With a vintage oversized-fit silhouette and crew neckline, this tee is the epitome of comfort.
Linen Button-Up Shirt
Light and breathable linen shirts are staples for the warmer months. This shirt is comfortable and there are seven colors to choose from.
Pull-On Short
These comfortable 6-inch shorts are made from a lightweight cotton fabric to keep you cool and comfortable all spring and summer.
YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short
These 7-inch unlined cardio shorts feature a drawstring waistband, side pockets with hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every workout.
Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee
Shoppers love this high-quality, versatile long sleeve for everyday wear. For a more fitted look, just be sure to size down.
YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie's workout shorts feature side pockets and a hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every exercise.
The A&F Collins Tailored Classic Linen-Blend Blazer
He will look dashing in this linen-blend tailored blazer with pockets available in sand and deep green shades.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
