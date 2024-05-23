Shop
Abercrombie's Memorial Day Sale Is Here — Save 20% on Summer Wardrobe Staples for Men and Women

Abercrombie Memorial Day Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:16 AM PDT, May 23, 2024

The Abercrombie summer sale is live and you can score 20% off sitewide. Shop the best dresses, shorts, tees and more.

The countdown to summer is on and this year's Memorial Day sales are wasting no time getting our wardrobes ready for some sun. From high-quality basics to wedding guest dresses and even activewear, Abercrombie's latest sale is the one-stop shop for any occasion.

To kick off the new season, the Abercrombie Memorial Day sale is taking 20% off almost everything sitewide. Now's the time to save on TikTok's favorite jeans, swimsuits, classic white tees and so much more.

Shop the Abercrombie Sale

The Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples for women and men that are bound to become regular go-to's in your closet. If you're already planning ahead for the summer wedding season, be sure to check out Abercrombie’s new Wedding Shop for elegant maxis, midis, minis, and jumpsuits that will make you the best dressed guest no matter the dress code.

Don’t wait to fill up your cart with everyday must-haves before this limited-time sale ends on Monday, May 27. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Day sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this good, we recommend shopping quickly before the holiday weekend's deals are gone.

Best Abercrombie Memorial Day Deals for Women

Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short

Abercrombie's best-selling jeans in the shorts version are perfect for sunnier days ahead.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Curve Love High Rise Dad Short

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Curve Love High Rise Dad Short

With an on-trend baby hem and high rise with a relaxed fit, these black wash jean shorts make it easy to pick out an outfit for the day or night.

$70 $56

Shop Now

The A&F Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

The A&F Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Look expensive in this cut-out dress for wedding guests or bridesmaids. 

$150 $120

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress

Embrace the ruffle dress trend with this mini number.

$90 $72

Shop Now

A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant

For dressing up or down, the Sloane Tailored Pant is an ultra-high rise tailored wide leg pant with figure-flattering pleating details, a functional fly and pockets and a partially elasticated waistband for ultimate adjustability. 

$90 $72

Shop Now

Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

This maxi has the look of a draped skirt without the hassle. 

$130 $104

Shop Now

Lace-Trim Strapless Maxi Dress

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Lace-Trim Strapless Maxi Dress

We  pack light and this cotton dress available in black or white will keep your wedding vibes going while being the ultimate versatile piece for your honeymoon. 

$150 $120

Shop Now

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Save on this top-rated midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.

$120 $96

Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging

Abercrombie's ultra high rise active 7/8-length leggings meets the signature Curve Love fit, featuring increased room in the hips and thighs with a nipped-in waist to eliminate waist-gap.

$70 $28

Shop Now

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$90 $77

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank

For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.

$50 $20

Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Memorial Day Deals for Men

Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk

Reviewers love this swimsuit's lightweight interior athletic mesh compression lining for serious comfort in and out of the water.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Embroidered Vintage-Inspired Tee

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Embroidered Vintage-Inspired Tee

Abercrombie's new short-sleeve tee is on sale. With a vintage oversized-fit silhouette and crew neckline, this tee is the epitome of comfort.

$40 $34

Shop Now

Linen Button-Up Shirt

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Linen Button-Up Shirt

Light and breathable linen shirts are staples for the warmer months. This shirt is comfortable and there are seven colors to choose from.

$80 $64

Shop Now

Pull-On Short

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Pull-On Short

These comfortable 6-inch shorts are made from a lightweight cotton fabric to keep you cool and comfortable all spring and summer.

$60 $48

Shop Now

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB motionTEK 7 Inch Unlined Cardio Short

These 7-inch unlined cardio shorts feature a drawstring waistband, side pockets with hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every workout.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee

Shoppers love this high-quality, versatile long sleeve for everyday wear. For a more fitted look, just be sure to size down.

$50 $35

Shop Now

YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short

Abercrombie
Abercrombie

YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short

Abercrombie's workout shorts feature side pockets and a hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every exercise.

$60 $51

Shop Now

The A&F Collins Tailored Classic Linen-Blend Blazer

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

The A&F Collins Tailored Classic Linen-Blend Blazer

He will look dashing in this linen-blend tailored blazer with pockets available in sand and deep green shades.

$160 $128

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

Tags: