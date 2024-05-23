The countdown to summer is on and this year's Memorial Day sales are wasting no time getting our wardrobes ready for some sun. From high-quality basics to wedding guest dresses and even activewear, Abercrombie's latest sale is the one-stop shop for any occasion.

To kick off the new season, the Abercrombie Memorial Day sale is taking 20% off almost everything sitewide. Now's the time to save on TikTok's favorite jeans, swimsuits, classic white tees and so much more.

Shop the Abercrombie Sale

The Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples for women and men that are bound to become regular go-to's in your closet. If you're already planning ahead for the summer wedding season, be sure to check out Abercrombie’s new Wedding Shop for elegant maxis, midis, minis, and jumpsuits that will make you the best dressed guest no matter the dress code.

Don’t wait to fill up your cart with everyday must-haves before this limited-time sale ends on Monday, May 27. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Day sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this good, we recommend shopping quickly before the holiday weekend's deals are gone.

Best Abercrombie Memorial Day Deals for Women

Lace-Trim Strapless Maxi Dress Abercrombie Lace-Trim Strapless Maxi Dress We pack light and this cotton dress available in black or white will keep your wedding vibes going while being the ultimate versatile piece for your honeymoon. $150 $120 Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Memorial Day Deals for Men

Linen Button-Up Shirt Abercrombie Linen Button-Up Shirt Light and breathable linen shirts are staples for the warmer months. This shirt is comfortable and there are seven colors to choose from. $80 $64 Shop Now

Pull-On Short Abercrombie Pull-On Short These comfortable 6-inch shorts are made from a lightweight cotton fabric to keep you cool and comfortable all spring and summer. $60 $48 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

