It's hard to resist a great Memorial Day sale. And it's even tougher when the sale includes deep discounts on summer wardrobe staples like jeans, dresses, T-shirts and bathing suits ahead of the new season. But add Khloe Kardashian’s Good American label to the mix and it's easy to deem a sale worthy.

No matter if you are a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan or not, Good American delivers the goods for soft, comfortable, flattering and inclusive clothing. Now through Tuesday, May 28, just use code MAY30 at checkout to save 30% on the brand's entire site and 50% on sale styles.

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-32 plus, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that is truly made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the right fit for you. The pieces are on-trend, yet classic enough to look great for years.

During the Good American Memorial Day sale, you can save on so many of the brand's fashion-forward collections like the internet-famous Always Fits and Good Legs jeans. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American Memorial Day deals to shop before the best styles sell out. Hello, new wardrobe.

Good Legs Skinny Cropped Jeans Good American Good Legs Skinny Cropped Jeans If your favorite comfy leggings were reborn as sleek skinny jeans, they'd be these Good Legs Skinny Jeans, here in a cropped version perfect for spring to fall, even with booties in winter. $159 $111 With code MAY30 Shop Now

Always Fits Monokini Good American Always Fits Monokini It's almost summer and you'll likely be shopping for new beach 'fits. What is better than on-trend pieces that will hold up for multiple seasons like this chic monokini available in white, black or bright poppy red? $119 $83 With code MAY30 Shop Now

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit Good American Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look. $79 $55 With code MAY30 Shop Now

Fit For Success Mini Dress Good American Fit For Success Mini Dress Show off some legs and stay cool while looking hot in this mini dress that's perfect for date night or going out. It's a versatile piece you'll keep reaching for because it looks so pretty yet has comfortable stretch fabric. $179 $125 With code MAY30 Shop Now

Compression Shine Bodysuit Good American Compression Shine Bodysuit Dress this bodysuit up or down for an instant head turner. It's made from a sexy, high-shine fabric that sculpts and defines your curves. $129 $90 With code MAY30 Shop Now

Ponte Sculpted Blazer Good American Ponte Sculpted Blazer Can confirm: You will be making power moves in this blazer, whether in the boardroom or over brunch in your favorite leggings. $229 $160 With code MAY30 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

