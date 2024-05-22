Shop
Good American's Memorial Day Sale Is Here — Save 30% on Best-Selling Summer Wardrobe Staples

Good American Memorial Day Sale
Good American
By Lauren Gruber and Erica Radol
Updated: 9:28 AM PDT, May 22, 2024

Khloe Kardashian's Good American line is 30% off to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe for less.

It's hard to resist a great Memorial Day sale. And it's even tougher when the sale includes deep discounts on summer wardrobe staples like jeans, dresses, T-shirts and bathing suits ahead of the new season. But add Khloe Kardashian’s Good American label to the mix and it's easy to deem a sale worthy.

No matter if you are a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan or not, Good American delivers the goods for soft, comfortable, flattering and inclusive clothing. Now through Tuesday, May 28, just use code MAY30 at checkout to save 30% on the brand's entire site and 50% on sale styles.

Shop the Good American Sale

Good American's clothing ranges from sizes 00-32 plus, making the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand one of the most inclusive on the market that is truly made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the right fit for you. The pieces are on-trend, yet classic enough to look great for years. 

During the Good American Memorial Day sale, you can save on so many of the brand's fashion-forward collections like the internet-famous Always Fits and Good Legs jeans. Ahead, check out some of our favorite Good American Memorial Day deals to shop before the best styles sell out. Hello, new wardrobe.

Good Legs Skinny Cropped Jeans

Good Legs Skinny Cropped Jeans
Good American

Good Legs Skinny Cropped Jeans

If your favorite comfy leggings were reborn as sleek skinny jeans, they'd be these Good Legs Skinny Jeans, here in a cropped version perfect for spring to fall, even with booties in winter.

$159 $111

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Always Fits Monokini

Always Fits Monokini
Good American

Always Fits Monokini

It's almost summer and you'll likely be shopping for new beach 'fits. What is better than on-trend pieces that will hold up for multiple seasons like this chic monokini available in white, black or bright poppy red?

$119 $83

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Scrunchie Peek-A-Boo Maxi Dress

Scrunchie Peek-A-Boo Maxi Dress
Good American

Scrunchie Peek-A-Boo Maxi Dress

The one-and-done dress with a mock neckline and front peek-a-boo cutouts. It's crafted from textured compression fabric to keep in all your bits.

$169 $118

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit
Good American

Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit

The Micro Rib Cotton Tee Bodysuit has a flattering scoop neckline and is designed to keep its shape throughout the day. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for an everyday look.

$79 $55

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Fit For Success Mini Dress

Fit For Success Mini Dress
Good American

Fit For Success Mini Dress

Show off some legs and stay cool while looking hot in this mini dress that's perfect for date night or going out. It's a versatile piece you'll keep reaching for because it looks so pretty yet has comfortable stretch fabric.

$179 $125

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Stretch Rib Scoop Back Midi Dress

Stretch Rib Scoop Back Midi Dress
Good American

Stretch Rib Scoop Back Midi Dress

We love pieces that are on wardrobe repeat, like this day-to-night ultra-flattering soft dress. Slip it on with sandals by day or heels for night — it's beach-to-dinner approved. Throw a linen blazer on and it's office-ready. 

$169 $118

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Compression Shine Bodysuit

Compression Shine Bodysuit
Good American

Compression Shine Bodysuit

Dress this bodysuit up or down for an instant head turner. It's made from a sexy, high-shine fabric that sculpts and defines your curves.

$129 $90

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Super Stretch Baby Tee

Super Stretch Baby Tee
Good American

Super Stretch Baby Tee

Select shades of the popular stretch T-shirts are included in the sale.

$59 $41

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Good Icon Straight Jeans

Good Icon Straight Jeans
Good American

Good Icon Straight Jeans

Many of the brand's bestselling jeans are on sale now, including straight-leg styles like this summer-ready light wash pair.

$169 $118

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Ponte Sculpted Blazer

Ponte Sculpted Blazer
Good American

Ponte Sculpted Blazer

Can confirm: You will be making power moves in this blazer, whether in the boardroom or over brunch in your favorite leggings.

$229 $160

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Smooth Matte Crystal Maxi Dress

Smooth Matte Crystal Maxi Dress
Good American

Smooth Matte Crystal Maxi Dress

Where are you going in this taupe, crystal-studded maxi dress? Wherever it is, heads will be turning. They'll never know you got it for a steal.

$269 $113

With code MAY30

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

