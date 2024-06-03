Shop
Style

The Best Summer Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Season Long, Starting at $25


Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 3:48 PM PDT, June 3, 2024

There's no shortage of summer dresses on Amazon. Check out all the maxi, midi and mini dresses that won't break the bank.

With summer just around the corner, it's time to freshen up your closet with some breezy wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Amazon has tons of trendy and timeless dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles, so you can make the most of the warm weather.

Whether you're in need of a casual sundress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Amazon's house label The Drop has plenty of styles in premium summer fabrics such as cotton and linen, but the site also carries well-known brands such as Roxy.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon, starting at just $25.

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This floral dress has a cute halter neckline. 

$73 $54

With Coupon

Shop Now

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.

Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Bohemian Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Effortlessly breezy, this strapless maxi dress showcases a billowy ruffled skirt, a feminine elastic waist and delicate crochet trimming throughout.

$70 $41

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
Amazon

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.

$53 $39

Shop Now

PrettyGarden Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress

PrettyGarden Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress
Amazon

PrettyGarden Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress

Keep it breathable and lightweight with this boho dress. It's the perfect travel dress for summertime.

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion. 

Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress

Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress
Amazon

Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress

Channel the Sophia Richie look this summer with this classic black and white midi dress, also available in mix-and-match colors.

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.

LILLUSORY Women's Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress

LILLUSORY Women's Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress

If you're searching for a casual summer dress, this lightweight tank dress is a great option. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to choose from.

$30 $25

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.

BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress

BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress

Feel free to run in a field of flowers in this sleeveless dress, perfect for summertime picnics.

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

Pick up this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors and sizes XXS-5X.

$50  $35

Shop Now

