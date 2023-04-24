The 13 Best Spring Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon, Starting at Just $30
With spring underway and summer almost here, it's only a matter of time before the temperatures really start to heat up and we can break out our favorite warm weather wardrobe staples. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of spring style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for spring? Buying a new dress with pockets!
Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this spring and summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Free People and Anne Klein. Between trendy denim maxis and classic eyelet cotton, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon. For even more spring styles to shop, check out Amazon's best swimsuit deals and the most popular Amazon dresses under $50.
We envision this pretty, off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals for the perfect spring dress.
A flirty tank dress that you can wear on your next spring vacation.
A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual spring days. And this one comes with pockets and a tie waist.
This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white.
This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets.
You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.
Lean into the preppy trend for summer with a prim tweed mini, also available in black.
Feel cool and casual in a 100% cotton denim maxi, featuring two slant pockets at the front.
Another pocketed option from Amazon's The Drop, this floaty maxi comes in plenty of colors including fiery orange.
This floaty empire-waisted midi dress features a flirty keyhole cutout back.
Available in 14 colors including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple.
Sweet, delicate eyelet fabric is just right for spring.
Embrace your inner Daisy Jones and the Six character in this bohemian maxi from Free People.
Shop More Spring Dresses with Pockets
Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop spring dresses from some of our other favorite retailers.
Ruffled straps, a sweetheart neckline and stretchy smocked bodice adds an extra feminine touch to this cotton-blend maxi — available in seven colors.
"This is a beautiful dress, very soft and light material - will be nice and cool in the summer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The olive is a great neutral color, almost a green-grey. Well made, true to size, and petite friendly!"
Embrace the head-to-toe denim trend for spring in this pocketed mini.
Available in sizes 00-20, this tiered cotton dress is versatile enough to pair with sneakers or heels.
Thanks to its midi length and A-line skirt dress is easy to dress up or down for weddings and days in the sun.
Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.
At under $40, this flowing maxi dress is a steal. Choose between eight vacation-ready colors, including this sunny canary yellow.
Transition into spring with ease when you wear this lush green midi dress.
A babydoll silhouette and puffed sleeves gives this mini dress a sweet look — available in petite, regular and tall for a perfect fit.
Reviewers praised this smocked midi dress for its lightweight fabric and flattering fit.
