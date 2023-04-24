With spring underway and summer almost here, it's only a matter of time before the temperatures really start to heat up and we can break out our favorite warm weather wardrobe staples. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of spring style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for spring? Buying a new dress with pockets!

Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this spring and summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Free People and Anne Klein. Between trendy denim maxis and classic eyelet cotton, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon. For even more spring styles to shop, check out Amazon's best swimsuit deals and the most popular Amazon dresses under $50.

Shop More Spring Dresses with Pockets

Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop spring dresses from some of our other favorite retailers.

RELATED CONTENT:

23 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Spring Long

The 15 Best Graduation Dresses Under $100

25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love

40 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Jackets to Swimsuits

30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring

The 15 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon to Shop Now

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses to Shop at Amazon for Spring

The Best Spring Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The Best Men's Spring Jackets: Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon and More