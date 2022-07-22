10 Viral TikTok Hacks to Help You Beat the Heat: Stay Cool With These Summertime Must-Haves
By this time in the summer, the weather has gone from pleasantly warm to unbearably hot, and it's hard to walk around without looking like a sweaty, sticky mess. You can spend hours perfecting your outfit to step outside and have it ruined in minutes — we're talking eyeliner melting down your cheeks, painful rashes from chafing, and clothes that look like you just went for an impromptu dip in the pool. It's enough to make you want to cancel beach trips and rooftop party plans for the sake of staying as sweat-free as possible.
For days when standing in front of the air conditioner isn't an option, don't let the heat discourage you from having fun this summer. We've already found the best sunscreens and breathable bedding options, but TikTok has found more clever ways to beat the heat. Not only have they identified the best makeup setting sprays and anti-chafe products, but some unexpected finds as well. Some of the most clever summer essentials we found on TikTok include a personal neck fan, boob sweat-eliminating powder, and a viral hair-smoothing solution.
Starting at just $8, we've rounded up the best viral products that will keep you cool and comfortable long into the balmy days of August. We've also included some of our own heat hacks, such as moisture-wicking mesh undergarments from Skims and Aerie, chafe-guarding bike shorts from Alo Yoga, and freezable cooling towels that provide up to three hours of heat relief. For more summer apparel, check out our favorite sun-shielding beach hats, linen pants, and breathable face masks.
With over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can trust this balm stick to keep chafing at bay. Just apply a layer or two to inner thighs, under bra straps, skin creases, and anywhere you experience chafing to prevent irritation.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Available up to a size 4X, these lightweight, breathable mesh panties flatter by sitting at your natural waist.
TikTok is all over this headphone-shaped portable neck fan from Amazon. Not only is it surprisingly powerful, but the fan is rechargeable via USB, has multiple speed options, and is made with comfortable food-grade silicone.
This $9 setting spray has been crowned as one of the best by #makeuptok, and it comes in a dewy finish as well. Tiktok beauty gurus recommend using it both under and over your makeup for maximum staying power.
Whether you wear them on their own or layer under dresses for a lightweight layer of anti-chafe protection, these seamless biker shorts are cool in more ways than one.
Boob sweat sufferers, rejoice! Stop soaking through your favorite tops by using this talc-free sweat-absorbing powder, formulated with soothing aloe and chamomile, to keep the girls happy in the heat.
Keep boob sweat at bay in an airy Aerie mesh bralette, available in two nude hues, black, and a variety of fun summery colors.
If you'd prefer to skip the bra altogether, this seamless tank from Athleta has built-in support and comes in a rainbow of brights and neutral hues.
For days when the heat feels unbearable, soak and stash these portable cooling towels in your freezer for instant relief — they'll provide up to three hours of cooling power.
