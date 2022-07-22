By this time in the summer, the weather has gone from pleasantly warm to unbearably hot, and it's hard to walk around without looking like a sweaty, sticky mess. You can spend hours perfecting your outfit to step outside and have it ruined in minutes — we're talking eyeliner melting down your cheeks, painful rashes from chafing, and clothes that look like you just went for an impromptu dip in the pool. It's enough to make you want to cancel beach trips and rooftop party plans for the sake of staying as sweat-free as possible.

For days when standing in front of the air conditioner isn't an option, don't let the heat discourage you from having fun this summer. We've already found the best sunscreens and breathable bedding options, but TikTok has found more clever ways to beat the heat. Not only have they identified the best makeup setting sprays and anti-chafe products, but some unexpected finds as well. Some of the most clever summer essentials we found on TikTok include a personal neck fan, boob sweat-eliminating powder, and a viral hair-smoothing solution.

Starting at just $8, we've rounded up the best viral products that will keep you cool and comfortable long into the balmy days of August. We've also included some of our own heat hacks, such as moisture-wicking mesh undergarments from Skims and Aerie, chafe-guarding bike shorts from Alo Yoga, and freezable cooling towels that provide up to three hours of heat relief. For more summer apparel, check out our favorite sun-shielding beach hats, linen pants, and breathable face masks.

The Portable Neck Fan Amazon The Portable Neck Fan TikTok is all over this headphone-shaped portable neck fan from Amazon. Not only is it surprisingly powerful, but the fan is rechargeable via USB, has multiple speed options, and is made with comfortable food-grade silicone. $36 $27 Buy Now

4 Pack Cooling Towel Amazon 4 Pack Cooling Towel For days when the heat feels unbearable, soak and stash these portable cooling towels in your freezer for instant relief — they'll provide up to three hours of cooling power. $20 Buy Now

