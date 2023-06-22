Shopping

The Best Maxi Dresses We Found on Amazon to Elevate Your Summer Fashion

By Charlotte Lewis
With nicer weather here, if you're like us, you're shopping for dresses and other summer-ready wardrobe essentials like maxi dresses. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest summer styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a summer wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon ahead of the summer. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found summer dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite maxi dresses on Amazon to wear all summer.

Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Loose Plain Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

We love the wide range of colors this loose pocketed dress comes in, and it's available in extended sizes, too. 

$60$30
Hount Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets
Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Hount Striped Maxi Dress with Pockets

Keep it casual with this flattering striped dress with pockets.

$40$25
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

This tiered maxi dress is available in a wide range of colors from neutrals to bright colors, making it the perfect dress to add to your summer weather wardrobe.

$60$35
Zesica Bohemian Wrap V Neck Beach Maxi Dress
Zesica Bohemian Wrap V Neck Beach Maxi Dress
Amazon
Zesica Bohemian Wrap V Neck Beach Maxi Dress

We can't get enough of the spring florals and neither can Amazon shoppers. This maxi dress has racked up more than 26,000 ratings at an average of 4 stars. 

$54$46
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.

$52$36
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
Casual Short Sleeve Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress

This tiered maxi dress is airy and stretchy to stay comfortable all day long. 

$50$40
Prettygarden Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress
Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress
Amazon
Prettygarden Ruched Square Neck Maxi Dress

A flowy and soft dress. It has a ruched square neck and darling, ruffled cap sleeves.

$40$36
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress
Amazon
Cross V-Neck Dress Bohemian Maxi Dress

A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with ruffled cap sleeves and hem.

$55$45
Woosea Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress
Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress
Amazon
Woosea Deep V Neck Loose Plain Long Maxi Casual Dress

This v-neck casual dress will make any night feel like a special occasion with its effortless style.

$38$26
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors for summer.

$50
Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Fall Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Button Down Front Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Simple, chic, and elegant, this long cardigan dress features a long sleeve, button-down, and loose fit. You can also show off your body shape with a belt in this eye-catching piece.

$52$39
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Off Shoulder Summer Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.

$46$36
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Casual Maxi Dress Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Dress
Amazon
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.

$31$28
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress
Amazon
Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Long Dress

With over 17,700 five star reviews, this dress will have you feeling extra classy at a function. 

$70$60
Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon
Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler summer nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.

$53$36
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

