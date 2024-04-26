No matter what your style or budget, there's a dress below that you will fall in love with, for your most stylish Spring fling.
April showers bring May flowers, but it’s also the time when we start packing away heavy coats and sweaters and our thoughts turn to wearing light, floaty dresses. If you've pulled last Spring's wardrobe out of storage and decided it could use a refresh, now is the time to invest in some new pieces before summer is upon us. These transitional pieces are favorites because they look cute with boots and cardigans to keep warm while temps are low, or styled on warmer days with sandals, providing maximum versatility. And who couldn’t use more from their wardrobes? Day-to-night, office or weekend — these are features to get excited about. But if there’s one thing that’s universally beloved in dresses is pockets. The utmost convenience of having a spot to stash a phone or keys is truly priceless.
Since Spring is also a time for easy living (hey, you’ve got enough to do with spring cleaning and planting tulip bulbs) we shopped for top picks with free shipping to carry you over until Summer. We found a variety of top looks; florals, short sleeves, body con styles, and more — and they all have pockets!
These dresses are priced as low as $18 and are easy to shop on Amazon, Free People, Nordstrom, Quince, and more. Take a look to see if one strikes your fancy!
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
A stylish pocketed option from Amazon's The Drop, this floaty maxi comes in plenty of bright Spring colors, neutrals, and on-trend denim.
OFEEFAN Women's Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets
This adorable spring dress showcases flutter sleeves and a tiered bodice for a casual yet elegant look.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Add polish to your SPRING style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black. Wear this formal dress to Sunday brunch well into the summer.
Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets
We envision this pretty, off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals for the perfect summer maxi dress.
LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress
Move comfortably in this v-neck wrap dress, whether it's to the office, dinner, or wherever you are traveling this spring and summer.
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion.
Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets
This is a flirty tank dress that you can wear on your next spring vacation.
Shop More Spring Dresses with Pockets
Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop spring dresses from some of our other favorite retailers.
MELLODAY Stripe Shirtdress
Seersucker-inspired stripes contrast the tiered cut of this wear-anywhere gem of a dress.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Button Thru Femme Midi Dress
This breezy number comes in several colors and floral patterns, so there's a favorite style to suit anyone.
Quince Flowknit Breeze Fit & Flare Dress
The perfect dress? The brand says this fit-and-flare midi is quick-dry, moisture-wicking, anti-microbial, and has UV-SPF40, but you would never know from the stylish look how multi-functional it is. Hard to believe it's $50! There's also a similar style with short sleeves.
Women's Croft & Barrow Elbow Sleeve A-Line Ponte Dress
Office or dinner-appropriate with pockets? Yes, please. Grab it for a steal while on sale.
Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress
"This is a beautiful dress, very soft and light material - will be nice and cool in the summer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The olive is a great neutral color, almost a green-grey. Well made, true to size, and petite friendly!"
Free People Live Light Midi
Ditch your plain T-shirt dress for this stylish 100% cotton upgrade. It comes in so many pretty colors you may want more than one.
Caslon Flounce Hem Long Sleeve Chambray Shirtdress
If you're seeking a sporty style with feminine details, this chambray shirtdress from Caslon has you covered.
Urban Renewal Made In LA EcoVero Linen Simplistic Maxi Dress
This LA-made vintage-inspired maxi dress gets a modern update with eco-conscious fabrics. The flowy, comfortable style is perfect for the beach but polished enough for dinner, making this an everyday fave.
