If you've noticed an uptick in mesh apparel — from the red carpet to your local party scene, you're not imagining things. The nearly nude look is totally on trend in 2024, whether in shoes or clothing. Celebs from Kendall Jenner to Megan Fox have been spotted in "naked" mesh dresses lately, and we're clued into the look that seems to be popping up everywhere.

The good thing about the mesh clothing trend is that you can customize it to your comfort level. You can make the trend easier to pull off by pairing mesh pieces over swimwear, onesies or underwear. Or, you can go for the gold by pairing a mesh piece with a nude thong and pasties for a going-out look. Mesh ballet flats are a good gateway to the trend if a full mesh look feels too risqué. Sheer clothing can also make for great layering pieces to add texture to your look.

Ready to mesh well with mesh? Below, we've found the best mesh shoes, tops and dresses to add to your wardrobe in order to try out the trend.