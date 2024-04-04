You too can pull of this celeb-loved style.
If you've noticed an uptick in mesh apparel — from the red carpet to your local party scene, you're not imagining things. The nearly nude look is totally on trend in 2024, whether in shoes or clothing. Celebs from Kendall Jenner to Megan Fox have been spotted in "naked" mesh dresses lately, and we're clued into the look that seems to be popping up everywhere.
The good thing about the mesh clothing trend is that you can customize it to your comfort level. You can make the trend easier to pull off by pairing mesh pieces over swimwear, onesies or underwear. Or, you can go for the gold by pairing a mesh piece with a nude thong and pasties for a going-out look. Mesh ballet flats are a good gateway to the trend if a full mesh look feels too risqué. Sheer clothing can also make for great layering pieces to add texture to your look.
Ready to mesh well with mesh? Below, we've found the best mesh shoes, tops and dresses to add to your wardrobe in order to try out the trend.
Heiress Beverly Hills Black Crystal Embellished Mesh Set
You're getting a great deal on this glam set with feather sleeves.
Vici Nita Pearl Embellished Mesh Top
This going-out top has black and white pearls all over. Pair it with a solid-colored bra.
Lovers and Friends Fiona Dress
This rose gold swimsuit cover-up looks chic at the pool party.
Retrofete Brandy Sequin Dress
Splurge on this black high-neck gown with silver sequins.
Dolce Vita Cadel Ballet Flats
Embrace the Balletcore aesthetic with these flats that have a bow detail.
Bardot Lena Mesh Corset Top
This pink and red corset top is flirty as they come.
Tony Bianco Melany Flat
These mesh flats have a Mary Jane style.
Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Turtleneck Pickleball Dress
This mesh dress has an attached bodysuit lining, so you don't have to worry about what to wear underneath.
Superdown Darcie Maxi Dress
Lounge poolside in this rose gold maxi.
Michael Costello x Revolve Follie Gown
This dress has an attached undergarment for a partially sheer look.