April showers bring May flowers, but it’s also the time when we start packing away heavy coats and sweaters and our thoughts turn to wearing light, floaty dresses. If you've pulled last Spring's wardrobe out of storage and decided it could use a refresh, now is the time to invest in some new pieces before summer is upon us. These transitional pieces are favorites because they look cute with boots and cardigans to keep warm while temps are low, or styled on warmer days with sandals, providing maximum versatility. And who couldn’t use more from their wardrobes? Day-to-night, office or weekend — these are features to get excited about. But if there’s one thing that’s universally beloved in dresses is pockets. The utmost convenience of having a spot to stash a phone or keys is truly priceless.

Since Spring is also a time for easy living (hey, you’ve got enough to do with Spring cleaning and planting tulip bulbs) we shopped for top picks with free shipping to carry you over until Summer. We found a variety of top looks; florals, short sleeves, body con styles, and more — and they all have pockets!

These dresses are priced as low as $18 and are easy to shop on Amazon, Kohl's, Nordstrom, Quince, and more. Take a look to see if one strikes your fancy!

Shop More Summer Dresses with Pockets

Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop summer dresses from some of our other favorite retailers.

Stripe Shirtdress Nordstrom Stripe Shirtdress Seersucker-inspired stripes contrast the tiered cut of this wear-anywhere gem of a dress. $99 Shop Now

For The Moment Mini Free People For The Moment Mini If a mini is more your style, this light, gauzy cotton piece is for you. It looks great with boots and cardigans or on its own with sandals. Available in a rainbow of color options. $88 Shop Now

Live Light Midi Free People Live Light Midi Ditch your plain T-shirt dress for this stylish 100% cotton upgrade. It comes in so many pretty colors you may want more than one.

$98 Shop Now

