The Best Spring Dresses With Pockets: Shop Now on Amazon, Quince, Kohl's, Free People and More

Best Spring 2024 Dresses With Pockets
By Erica Radol and Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:26 PM PDT, April 4, 2024

No matter what your style or budget, there's a dress below that you will fall in love with, for your most stylish Spring fling.

April showers bring May flowers, but it’s also the time when we start packing away heavy coats and sweaters and our thoughts turn to wearing light, floaty dresses. If you've pulled last Spring's wardrobe out of storage and decided it could use a refresh, now is the time to invest in some new pieces before summer is upon us. These transitional pieces are favorites because they look cute with boots and cardigans to keep warm while temps are low, or styled on warmer days with sandals, providing maximum versatility. And who couldn’t use more from their wardrobes? Day-to-night, office or weekend — these are features to get excited about. But if there’s one thing that’s universally beloved in dresses is pockets. The utmost convenience of having a spot to stash a phone or keys is truly priceless. 

Since Spring is also a time for easy living (hey, you’ve got enough to do with Spring cleaning and planting tulip bulbs) we shopped for top picks with free shipping to carry you over until Summer. We found a variety of top looks; florals, short sleeves, body con styles, and more — and they all have pockets!

These dresses are priced as low as $18 and are easy to shop on Amazon, Kohl's, Nordstrom, Quince, and more. Take a look to see if one strikes your fancy!  

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

A stylish pocketed option from Amazon's The Drop, this floaty maxi comes in plenty of bright Spring colors, neutrals, and on-trend denim.

$49 and up

Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Amazon

Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.

Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets

Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets

We envision this pretty, off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals for the perfect summer maxi dress.

$26 $18

Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress

Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Amazon

Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress

This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets to feel good for any occasion.

$60 $30 and up

Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets

Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets

A classic T-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual summer days. This one comes with pockets, a tie waist and a striped print.

$48 $30 and up

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion. 

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Add polish to your summer style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black. Wear this formal dress to Sunday brunch this summer.

$63 and up

Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Amazon

Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Available in 14 colors, including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple.

$182 $96 and up

Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets

Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets

This is a flirty tank dress that you can wear on your next summer vacation.

Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress

Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
Amazon

Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress

You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.

$119 $47 and up

LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress

LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress
Amazon

LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress

Move comfortably in this v-neck wrap dress, whether it's to the office, dinner, or wherever you are traveling this summer.

$36 $26

Shop More Summer Dresses with Pockets

Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop summer dresses from some of our other favorite retailers. 

Flowknit Breeze Fit & Flare Dress

Flowknit Breeze Fit & Flare Dress
Quince

Flowknit Breeze Fit & Flare Dress

The perfect dress? The brand says this fit-and-flare midi is quick-dry, moisture-wicking, anti-microbial, and has UV-SPF40, but you would never know from the stylish look how multi-functional it is. Hard to believe it's under $50! There's also a similar style with short sleeves.

Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress

Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress
Quince

Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress

"This is a beautiful dress, very soft and light material - will be nice and cool in the summer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The olive is a great neutral color, almost a green-grey. Well made, true to size, and petite friendly!"

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Button Thru Femme Midi Dress

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Button Thru Femme Midi Dress
Kohl's

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Button Thru Femme Midi Dress

This breezy number comes in several colors and floral patterns, so there's a favorite style to suit anyone. 

Women's Croft & Barrow Elbow Sleeve A-Line Ponte Dress

Women's Croft & Barrow Elbow Sleeve A-Line Ponte Dress
Kohl's

Women's Croft & Barrow Elbow Sleeve A-Line Ponte Dress

Office or dinner-appropriate with pockets? Yes, please. Grab it for a steal while on sale.

$50 $35

Stripe Shirtdress

Stripe Shirtdress
Nordstrom

Stripe Shirtdress

Seersucker-inspired stripes contrast the tiered cut of this wear-anywhere gem of a dress. 

Flounce Hem Long Sleeve Chambray Shirtdress

Flounce Hem Long Sleeve Chambray Shirtdress
Nordstrom

Flounce Hem Long Sleeve Chambray Shirtdress

If you're seeking a sporty style with feminine details, this chambray shirtdress from Caslon has you covered.

For The Moment Mini

For The Moment Mini
Free People

For The Moment Mini

If a mini is more your style, this light, gauzy cotton piece is for you. It looks great with boots and cardigans or on its own with sandals. Available in a rainbow of color options.

Live Light Midi

Live Light Midi
Free People

Live Light Midi

Ditch your plain T-shirt dress for this stylish 100% cotton upgrade. It comes in so many pretty colors you may want more than one.

Bluebell Solid Maxi Dress

Bluebell Solid Maxi Dress
Free People

Bluebell Solid Maxi Dress

The devilish details of this stunning piece include grosgrain ribbon-styled shoulder ties and a sweetheart smocked bodice.

Urban Renewal Made In LA EcoVero Linen Simplistic Maxi Dress

Urban Renewal Made In LA EcoVero Linen Simplistic Maxi Dress
Urban Outfitters

Urban Renewal Made In LA EcoVero Linen Simplistic Maxi Dress

This LA-made vintage-inspired maxi dress gets a modern update with eco-conscious fabrics. The flowy, comfortable style is perfect for the beach but polished enough for dinner, making this an everyday fave.

