The Best Graduation Dresses for the Class of 2024 — Shop Styles Under $100

By Carolin Lehmann and Lauren Gruber
Updated: 2:32 PM PDT, April 23, 2024

These cute graduation dresses won't break the bank.

Graduation season is almost here, and if you're searching for the perfect dress to wear for the momentous occasion, we're here to help.

We know how stressful graduation season can be, so we're here to make it easy on you. We've selected dresses from our favorite brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Lulus. Whether you're looking for a traditional white dress, a spring-appropriate floral print or a bold color to help you stand out, you're bound to find your perfect grad dress among our picks.

Our favorite options range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Depending on your school's dress code and formality, we've also included everything from more conservative looks to flirty minis in bright colors. The best part? Each dress is priced under $100, so you won't have to break the bank. 

Below, shop our favorite graduation dresses for the class of 2024. Whether you're graduating from high school, college or beyond, there's an option for your style ahead.

Exlura Square Neck Dress

Exlura Square Neck Dress
Amazon

Exlura Square Neck Dress

With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress
Lulus

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress

The lace-up open back of this dress is balanced by its midi length. It has a burnout rose print and features a V-neckline. 

Cleobella Laylah Mini Dress

Cleobella Laylah Mini Dress
Cleobella

Cleobella Laylah Mini Dress

Three cheers for the class of 2024 and for this girly mini that you're getting a great deal on.

$238 $70

Shop Now

Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress

Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress
Amazon

Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress

Opt for this elegant wrap dress with a waist tie and a V-neckline. 

$53 $46

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress

Make a statement in this tiered mini. We're partial to the Barbie pink.

Lulus Lovely Crush Sage Green Floral Backless Tie-Strap Midi Dress

Lulus Lovely Crush Sage Green Floral Backless Tie-Strap Midi Dress
Lulus

Lulus Lovely Crush Sage Green Floral Backless Tie-Strap Midi Dress

This Lulus dress has all the important details — a ditsy white floral print, square neckline, princess-seamed bodice and adjustable straps. 

UO Bri Double Bow Satin Mini Dress

UO Bri Double Bow Satin Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters

UO Bri Double Bow Satin Mini Dress

Designed with adorable satin bows at the back, this sleeveless mini dress radiates timeless elegance.

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

Shy Velvet Summer Dress
Amazon

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

This spring pink dress has cute cutouts. 

$53 $30

Shop Now

Steve Madden Harmony Dress

Steve Madden Harmony Dress
Revolve

Steve Madden Harmony Dress

If you're looking for a graduation dress that combines style with practicality, Steve Madden's Harmony Dress is crafted with side seam pockets.

Abercrombie & Fitch All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress

Embrace the ruffle dress trend with this mini number.

Lulus Darling Sensation Black Floral Jacquard Strapless Mini Dress

Lulus Darling Sensation Black Floral Jacquard Strapless Mini Dress
Lulus

Lulus Darling Sensation Black Floral Jacquard Strapless Mini Dress

This floral mini fits perfectly under a graduation gown. 

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.

$45 $40

Shop Now

