These Nike gifts are sure to pass the test.
Graduation season is upon us, and it's nice to congratulate the grad in your life with a gift that helps them get started in their next chapter of life. If your grad is the athletic type planning to keep up their routine once school sports activities are over or they always crave the latest in sneaker style, a gift from Nike could be just the graduation gift you're looking for.
Nike has great gifts almost any grad will love. Whether they're working out or running errands, athleisure or a new pair of sneakers are a present they'll get so much use out of. Nike has shoes and apparel for men and women that the class of 2024 will love, whether they're graduating from high school, college or beyond. We've found gift ideas for men and women, some of which are even on sale now.
Below, shop the best Nike graduation gift ideas for him and her. Find a gift for their style and interests ahead, whether that's trail running, golfing or feeling comfy while working from home. Be sure to check out Nike's sale on Jordans running now through April 24.
Women's Shoes
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail Running Shoes
With its supportive and springy feel, the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 keeps you going over rocky terrain while still providing a smooth step.
Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
This bold version of the classic silhouette has layered overlays, doubled branding and an exaggerated midsole.
Women's Apparel
Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Pants
These light and airy cargo pants are comfortable and offer extra pockets to hold your essentials.
Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Cami Bodysuit
This bodysuit is for a full body, as it has pants — not shorts like traditional options.
Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Sweatpants
Get comfy in these high-waisted sweats with wide legs.
One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
These shorts with built-in panties take you from running errands to HIIT class.
Men's Shoes
Men's Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes
The newest Vomero sneakers are trusted daily trainers that are a Nike bestseller.
Men's Air Pegasus '89 G NRG Golf Shoes
These eye-catching golf shoes have an iridescent and glossy finish.
Men's Apparel
Therma Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover
This classic pullover is crafted with Nike's supersoft fleece for a lightweight and comfy feel.
Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Pants
These pants are made from smooth, light fabric with sweat-wicking technology to help you stay dry and comfortable.
RELATED CONTENT: