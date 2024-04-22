Graduation season is upon us, and it's nice to congratulate the grad in your life with a gift that helps them get started in their next chapter of life. If your grad is the athletic type planning to keep up their routine once school sports activities are over or they always crave the latest in sneaker style, a gift from Nike could be just the graduation gift you're looking for.

Nike has great gifts almost any grad will love. Whether they're working out or running errands, athleisure or a new pair of sneakers are a present they'll get so much use out of. Nike has shoes and apparel for men and women that the class of 2024 will love, whether they're graduating from high school, college or beyond. We've found gift ideas for men and women, some of which are even on sale now.

Below, shop the best Nike graduation gift ideas for him and her. Find a gift for their style and interests ahead, whether that's trail running, golfing or feeling comfy while working from home. Be sure to check out Nike's sale on Jordans running now through April 24.

Women's Shoes

Women's Apparel

Men's Shoes

Men's Apparel