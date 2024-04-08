Gifts

The 20 Best High School Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Best High School Graduation Gifts
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 3:03 PM PDT, April 8, 2024

From wireless headphones and luggage to cutting-edge tech and accessories, your 2024 grad will love these gifts.

Graduating high school is a huge achievement, and one that deserves to be celebrated thoroughly. Whether you are attending a graduation ceremony or after-party, giving the graduate a gift is a timeless tradition to send your teen off on their next chapter of life.

But finding the right gift for a high school graduate can often feel a little daunting. They'll be taking their first steps into the real world — whether that be college, straight to work, traveling the world or something else entirely. So, getting your grad a practical gift that sets them up for success is your best bet, but sometimes a useful gift can feel a little lackluster (we're looking at you, laundry organizers).

If you hate the idea of just mailing money, we've searched high and low for thoughtful, unique and useful gift ideas to commemorate your grad's big accomplishment. From best-in-class luggage to wireless headphones and luxe bedding, we've put together a long list of high school graduation gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop all the best high school graduation gifts for the class of 2024 — no matter where they're headed next.

Away The Bigger Carry-On

Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away

Away The Bigger Carry-On

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro 2 is a great graduation gift that they can use on walks, during workouts or while getting work done. 

$249 $189

Shop Now

Amazon Gift Card in a Graduation Cap Box

Amazon Gift Card in a Graduation Cap Box
Amazon

Amazon Gift Card in a Graduation Cap Box

An Amazon gift card is one you know any new grad will appreciate. We love the adorable box the card comes in that looks like a graduation cap to make it extra special. 

$25 to $2,000

Shop Now

Homesick Scented Candle

Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon

Homesick Scented Candle

No matter where they're going next, give them a taste (or scent, rather) of home with a homesick candle, which come in delicious scents for states and major cities.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

A few all-nighters are inevitably in your grad's future — keep them caffeinated with this easy-to-use cold brew maker they can use right in their dorm.

$38 $32

Shop Now

LoveShackFancy Essential Laundry Backpack

LoveShackFancy Essential Laundry Backpack
Pottery Barn

LoveShackFancy Essential Laundry Backpack

Whether they'll be carrying their laundry across campus or down the hall, this stylish and spacious laundry backpack has them covered.

Frigidaire Portable Mini Fridge

Frigidaire Portable Mini Fridge
Amazon

Frigidaire Portable Mini Fridge

This cute mini refrigerator will be perfect for dorm life. It's compact enough for small spaces, holds six cans, and even has a built-in carry handle to take wherever they need to go.

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock
Amazon

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock

If it's the first time your grad is living on their own, this sunrise alarm clock which also functions as a reading light and sound machine will help them create their best sleep schedule all from one super cool device.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The tech fans in your life will appreciate this speaker's booming bass, expansive sound profile, and the ability to take it anywhere, rain or shine, indoors or outdoors, to share their favorite tunes with everyone. 

$180 $130

Shop Now

Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Parachute

Parachute Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from warm layers of 100% organic Turkish cotton. It's offered in five colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera
Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera

They'll love snapping fun, bite-sized photos together with this miniature Polaroid-like camera. It's super simple to use and there's no waiting around for pictures to develop as they print immediately for sharing. 

$120 $113

Shop Now

Dream Lab Amethyst and Quartz Crystal Cooling Reversible Weighted Blanket

Dream Lab Amethyst and Quartz Crystal Cooling Reversible Weighted Blanket
Amazon

Dream Lab Amethyst and Quartz Crystal Cooling Reversible Weighted Blanket

One of the best features of this weighted blanket is it has a removable cover for easy washing. It's also filled with amethyst and quartz which are said to have naturally soothing elements. 

$120 $65

Shop Now

Miroposs Rechargeable Slim Makeup Mirror

Miroposs Rechargeable Slim Makeup Mirror
Amazon

Miroposs Rechargeable Slim Makeup Mirror

Whether they're getting glammed up in their dorm room or need a quick touch-up on the go, the Miroposs Rechargeable Slim Makeup Mirror offers portable convenience and customizable lighting.

$21 $17

Shop Now

Béis Weekend Travel Tote

Béis Weekend Travel Tote
Béis

Béis Weekend Travel Tote

Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment.

Papier Joy Undated Daily Planner

Papier Joy Undated Daily Planner
Papier

Papier Joy Undated Daily Planner

For a personalized gift, opt for a customized weekly journal from Papier. It's not only cute, it's a practical gift that will help them be their most productive self. 

$35 $28

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

No matter what their day-to-day life looks like, they'll love these noise-canceling Beats Solo3 headphones. They're perfect for a morning jog, studying in the library or drowning construction work outside.

$200 $115

Shop Now

Intoval Charging Station

Intoval Charging Station
Amazon

Intoval Charging Station

Make sure all your grad's devices stay charged with this multi-functional fast-acting charging station, compatible with iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more.

PopSockets Phone Wallet with Expanding Grip

PopSockets Phone Wallet with Expanding Grip
Amazon

PopSockets Phone Wallet with Expanding Grip

Get them a wallet that really pops with the help of PopSocket. In addition to the MagSafe wallet, they've attached their handy PopTops, which will ensure they can grip their phone with ease.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Everlane The Luxe Italian Leather Tote

Everlane The Luxe Italian Leather Tote
Everlane

Everlane The Luxe Italian Leather Tote

For the grad that's too cool for backpacks, opt for this luxe Italian leather tote.

