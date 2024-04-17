Released on March 8, the new 2024 MacBook Air is Apple's fastest and most powerful entry-level laptop. If you’ve been looking to upgrade or buy your very first MacBook Air, you're in luck. There is a secret sale happening at Amazon right now, bringing the price down to its lowest ever.

Right now, Apple's new M3 MacBook Air laptop is on sale for $1,199, instead of $1,299. Plus, you can apply Amazon's on-site coupon for an extra $49 off, which will drop the price to a record-low $1,150.

Ideal for working from home, streaming the best new TV shows and smooth gameplay, the 2024 MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 chip. The laptop is not only blazing fast, but it can also support up to two external displays and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day use. With a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, the MacBook delivers brighter colors and deeper blacks.

On top of all the advancements from its predecessor, the M3 MacBook Air model has both a lightweight and compact design, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging and a 3.5mm headphone audio jack. There's also two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for clear and sharp video calls.

Choose between four color options — space gray, silver, starlight and midnight — and save $149 on your favorite MacBook Air laptop. Plus, check out all the best MacBook deals available right now for even more options.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: