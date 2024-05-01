Shop the best Apple products on sale right now, including AirPods, MacBooks, AirTags and more.
Apple devices are not just highly advanced, easy to use, and beautifully designed, but they're the perfect companion for day-to-day productivity. That's why we always have our eyes out for the best Apple deals to make these expensive gadgets more affordable. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple’s other products, the good news is that Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon all have discounts this week that are as good as the savings were during Black Friday.
Apple's newest MacBooks and iPads are back to their Black Friday prices at Best Buy. Right now, MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip is on sale for $300 off. There are also plenty of different Apple Watch Series 9 models on sale to save on your favorite style.
If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the premium AirPods Max, we've found early Memorial Day 2024 discounts on several of the most popular products in Apple's lineup. It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of the holiday season, so don't miss out on these markdowns.
To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Apple deals available now. From AirPods to AirTags, get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!
Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple iPad Air 5
Save $100 on the the latest model in the iPad Air lineup. Choose between the 64GB and 128GB capacity models, both of which are on sale for their lowest prices ever.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as the Apple Pencil for improved productivity.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
Best Apple AirTag Deals
Apple AirTag
Lost luggage? Stolen bag? Those are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. No more arriving at your destination empty-handed.
Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly.
Best Apple AirPods Deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Best Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
The Apple Watch Series 9 adds new features for more convenient interactions with your smartwatch. That includes Double Tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer.
Best MacBook Deals
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.
2023 Apple MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip
This massive yet lightweight MacBook Air boasts an 18-hour battery life and is powered by the capable Apple M2 chip to make a fantastic portable workstation. It can handle intensive tasks but it's also great for a daily driver.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Get $300 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip 14.2-inch
Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.
2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip
The upgraded MacBook Air with an M2 chip weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
2022 Apple MacBook Air
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: