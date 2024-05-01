Apple devices are not just highly advanced, easy to use, and beautifully designed, but they're the perfect companion for day-to-day productivity. That's why we always have our eyes out for the best Apple deals to make these expensive gadgets more affordable. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple’s other products, the good news is that Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon all have discounts this week that are as good as the savings were during Black Friday.

Apple's newest MacBooks and iPads are back to their Black Friday prices at Best Buy. Right now, MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip is on sale for $300 off. There are also plenty of different Apple Watch Series 9 models on sale to save on your favorite style.

If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the premium AirPods Max, we've found early Memorial Day 2024 discounts on several of the most popular products in Apple's lineup. It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of the holiday season, so don't miss out on these markdowns.

To make things easier for you, we've gathered all the best Apple deals available now. From AirPods to AirTags, get your hands on them while you can, and happy shopping!

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad Air 5 Amazon Apple iPad Air 5 Save $100 on the the latest model in the iPad Air lineup. Choose between the 64GB and 128GB capacity models, both of which are on sale for their lowest prices ever. $599 $500 Shop Now

Best Apple AirTag Deals

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Lost luggage? Stolen bag? Those are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. No more arriving at your destination empty-handed. $29 $25 at Amazon Shop Now $29 $24 at Walmart Shop Now

Apple AirTag (4-Pack) Amazon Apple AirTag (4-Pack) If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly. $99 $80 Shop Now

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus. $249 $180 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $549 $519 Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. $279 $229 Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals

