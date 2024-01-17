Sales & Deals

Apple AirTags Are On Sale at Amazon Right Now — Get a 4-Pack for Less Than $90

AirTag
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:41 PM PST, January 17, 2024

Snag a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $85 to keep track of all your belongings this year.

To kick off 2024, Amazon's winter deals are slashing prices on tons of Apple devices to upgrade all your gadgets this year. Whether you already know that you'll be a frequent traveler or are just prone to losing things, Apple AirTags are deeply discounted right now.

AirTags regularly cost $29 for one, but now you can snag a four-pack of the Bluetooth trackers for $85 at Amazon. Be sure to act quickly and add it to your cart, as this discount isn’t likely to last long.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $85

Shop Now

If you're prone to misplacing your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

There's one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren't simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag). 

Along with Amazon's rare deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirTag holders. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Below, shop our picks for the best deals on AirTag accessories.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop

Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon

Apple AirTag Leather Loop

If you're picking up this nifty Apple GPS tracker, add this sleek Apple AirTag leather loop case to cart while you're at it.

$39 $18

Shop Now

Apple AirTag Loop

Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon

Apple AirTag Loop

Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case.

$29 $21

Shop Now

Waterproof AirTag Keychain

Waterproof AirTag Keychain
Amazon

Waterproof AirTag Keychain

Attach these waterproof AirTag keychains to your most valued belongings for shockproof, scratch-proof protection.

$8 $7

Shop Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet
Amazon

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet

If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in. 

$10 $8

Shop Now

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet
Amazon

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet

Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker.

$27 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag

Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag
Amazon

Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag

The adhesive backing allows for secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more. 

$35 $29

Shop Now

