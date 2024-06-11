Apple's WWDC conference just took place where the company announced its push into artificial intelligence, called Apple Intelligence. On the heels of the event, Amazon just dropped incredible deals on MacBooks. If you are in the market for a fresh laptop to boost your productivity, the newest 2024 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are now both on sale. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are tons of incredible offers available today.

The latest addition to Apple's MacBook Air lineup is now on sale at Amazon. The lightweight model takes performance and portability to a new level with its advanced M3 chip and sleek Liquid Retina display. It boasts enhanced capabilities such as faster Wi-Fi, compatibility with up to two external displays and a battery life of up to 18 hours. Now available for $200 off, this MacBook Air deal is one you don't want to miss.

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $899 Shop Now

Whether you're a student, professional or just a casual user, now is the perfect time to level up your tech game. Amazon's early Prime Day Apple deals include a myriad of markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro Macbooks. Outside of the newest models, you can also save up to $400 on Apple's best-selling M1 and M2 MacBooks.

Below, we've rounded up all the best MacBook deals to snag before they're gone.

Best MacBook Deals on Amazon

