The Best MacBook Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now: Save Up to $300 on Apple's New Laptops

By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 3:48 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

Score major savings on the latest Apple MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon.

Apple's WWDC conference just took place where the company announced its push into artificial intelligence, called Apple Intelligence. On the heels of the event, Amazon just dropped incredible deals on MacBooks. If you are in the market for a fresh laptop to boost your productivity, the newest 2024 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are now both on sale. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are tons of incredible offers available today.

The latest addition to Apple's MacBook Air lineup is now on sale at Amazon. The lightweight model takes performance and portability to a new level with its advanced M3 chip and sleek Liquid Retina display. It boasts enhanced capabilities such as faster Wi-Fi, compatibility with up to two external displays and a battery life of up to 18 hours. Now available for $200 off, this MacBook Air deal is one you don't want to miss.

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.

$1,099 $899

Shop Now

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.

$1,299 $1,129

Shop Now

Whether you're a student, professional or just a casual user, now is the perfect time to level up your tech game. Amazon's early Prime Day Apple deals include a myriad of markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro Macbooks. Outside of the newest models, you can also save up to $400 on Apple's best-selling M1 and M2 MacBooks.

Below, we've rounded up all the best MacBook deals to snag before they're gone. 

Best MacBook Deals on Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip

Get $300 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.

$1,799 $1,649

Shop Now

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip
Amazon

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip

Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.

$1,999 $1,699

Shop Now

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip
Amazon

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip

Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.

$2,499 $2,199

Shop Now

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

Apple 2022 MacBook Air
Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.

$999 $829

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

