Just in time for Valentine's Day, the new the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is marked down during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. Apple's biggest and best smartwatch was recently banned from sale due to a patent dispute, but it is currently available pending an appeal by Apple.

Now that you can buy one again, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is marked down on Amazon. Just like the first-generation model, the Ultra 2 retails for $799, so this Amazon deal actually takes $70 off the smartwatch — bringing the price down to $729.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a powerful new S9 SiP and on-device Siri. Features in watchOS 10 offer new cycling experiences and help users explore the outdoors. With a new double tap gesture, a brighter display, expanded altitude range, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures, it's perfect for your next adventure.

This is the most rugged Apple Watch, but you still get access to all the usual features including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. If you prefer another model, check out our guide to all the best Apple Watch deals available right now.

