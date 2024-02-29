Lenovo's Annual Sale is in full swing with tons of doorbuster deals, making now an excellent time to snag discounts on Lenovo ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1s laptops and Legion gaming notebooks. Until March 10, you can save up to 70% on top-rated devices and get free shipping with every order. Whether you need a new Chromebook, an affordable tablet or a portable monitor, the Lenovo Annual Sale has you covered.

Shop the Lenovo Annual Sale

Lenovo's doorbuster sale is filled with the brand's trusted laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 are a serious productivity enhancer. Now on sale for more than $2,000 off, this laptop lets you seamlessly go from typing on the keyboard to sketching, signing documents, or taking notes on screen with the rechargeable pen.

The least expensive laptop in the Lenovo Annual Sale is the Lenovo 500w Gen 3. Right now, this laptop is 70% off and marked down to only $175. Designed for students, the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 is a laptop, tablet and sketchbook all in one. With WiFi 6 capability, students can enjoy faster connections while watching classes, connecting virtually with classmates and uploading their latest assignment.

With numerous options for work, college or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top Lenovo deals to shop today.

Best Lenovo Deals

ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel (14") Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel (14") The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 laptop boasts high performance and blazing-fast memory, storage, and connectivity. It also has a number of display options, ranging from a gorgeous 2.8K OLED with Dolby Vision panel to lower resolution choices that offer touchscreens, PrivacyGuard, and various color gamuts. $2,529 $1,213 Shop Now

IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) Built for lightness and thinness, you can take this ultra slim laptop with you everywhere you go. Available in Arctic Grey and Abyss Blue, this sturdy build stands up to harsh drops with military-grade durability for extreme travel conditions. $650 $380 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: