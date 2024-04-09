Score major savings on the latest Apple MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon and Best Buy.
If you are in the market for a fresh laptop to boost your productivity, Amazon and Best Buy just dropped incredible deals on MacBooks. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are currently tons of savings on the latest MacBook Air and Pro models.
The newest addition to Apple's MacBook lineup, the MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop, is now on sale at Amazon. The lightweight model takes performance and portability to a new level with its advanced M3 chip and sleek Liquid Retina display. It boasts enhanced capabilities such as faster Wi-Fi, compatibility with up to two external displays and a battery life of up to 18 hours. Now available for $149 off, this deal is one you don't want to miss.
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip
The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.
Whether you're a student, professional or just a casual user, now is the perfect time to level up your tech game. Amazon and Best Buy's Apple deals include a myriad of markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro Macbooks. Outside of the newest models, you can also save up to $400 on Apple's best-selling M1 and M2 MacBooks.
Below, we've rounded up all the best MacBook deals to snag before they're gone.
Best MacBook Air Deals
2023 MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop M2 chip
The upgraded MacBook Air with an M2 chip weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
2023 Apple MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip
This massive yet lightweight MacBook Air boasts an 18-hour battery life and is powered by the capable Apple M2 chip to make a fantastic portable workstation. It can handle intensive tasks but it's also great for a daily driver.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.
2022 Apple MacBook Air
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop (2020)
Save $300 on the MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop, featuring Apple's M1 chip and blazing-fast 8-core CPU.
Best MacBook Pro Deals
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Get $300 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip 14.2-inch
Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Pro Chip
Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.
RELATED CONTENT: