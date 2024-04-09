If you are in the market for a fresh laptop to boost your productivity, Amazon and Best Buy just dropped incredible deals on MacBooks. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are currently tons of savings on the latest MacBook Air and Pro models.

The newest addition to Apple's MacBook lineup, the MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop, is now on sale at Amazon. The lightweight model takes performance and portability to a new level with its advanced M3 chip and sleek Liquid Retina display. It boasts enhanced capabilities such as faster Wi-Fi, compatibility with up to two external displays and a battery life of up to 18 hours. Now available for $149 off, this deal is one you don't want to miss.

Whether you're a student, professional or just a casual user, now is the perfect time to level up your tech game. Amazon and Best Buy's Apple deals include a myriad of markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro Macbooks. Outside of the newest models, you can also save up to $400 on Apple's best-selling M1 and M2 MacBooks.

Below, we've rounded up all the best MacBook deals to snag before they're gone.

Best MacBook Air Deals

Best MacBook Pro Deals

