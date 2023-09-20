For iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 owners who aren’t going to be switching over to an all USB-C setup just yet, Amazon is offering a chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. Now's the perfect time to scoop up the portable battery pack that sticks to the back of your iPhone to charge it wirelessly. You can save $14 on the portable accessory, bringing the price down to $85 for a limited time.

Compact with quick wireless charging speeds, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is the perfect iPhone companion. Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. The aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone and it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. If you need a charge at your desk or on your nightstand, you can attach it to an iPhone and plug a cable into its Lightning port to charge both the battery pack and your device at faster speeds.

When you connect the battery pack to a power adapter, it charges your iPhone as well as the battery pack. Depending on your iPhone model, Apple says the MagSafe battery pack can boost the battery life by up to 70%. Best of all, there's no interference with your credit cards or key fobs when using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.

With the iPhone 15 slated to launch on September 22 and Apple discontinuing the MagSafe Battery Pack, now's your chance to snag one of the best Apple deals on the handy accessory before stock runs out. If you have an iPhone 13, check out our guide to the best iPhone 13 cases that are compatible with your new battery pack. The official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe Case is also on sale for its best price this year.

