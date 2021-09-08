Apple released the MagSafe battery pack-- a new accessory that utilizes the iPhone 12’s MagSafe technology to enable wireless charging. It’s similar to the Apple MagSafe charger, but this $99 battery pack is much more portable. It can attach directly to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone Pro model to wirelessly charge the phone's battery. But what does that mean for the fate of your old phone case?

MagSafe-compatible cases are a convenient option to keep your phone protected without interfering with the iPhone’s innovation. Despite Apple’s MagSafe battery pack just being released, the technology has been around long enough to establish the demand for MagSafe-friendly phone accessories, so there’s no shortage of stylish and convenient cases to choose from if you’re looking to make the leap. Here are 13 of the cutest cases and accessories compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack!

Apple MagSafe Charger Amazon Apple MagSafe Charger Snap on this wireless MagSafe charger to your iPhone or AirPods for a quick charge. (No worries if you have an older model iPhone, it'll charge up to the iPhone 8.) $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

iPhone Cases

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe Apple via Amazon Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe From Apple’s own line of cases comes the Silicone Case with MagSafe, a soft-to-the-touch, thoroughly tested case that is sure to work seamlessly with your new MagSafe battery pack. Available in a myriad of chic colors, this case is certainly a safe and stylish choice. $49 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe Apple via Amazon Apple Leather Case with MagSafe The Leather Case with MagSafe boasts all of the benefits of the Silicone case, only with a high-quality, supple leather shell that will develop a natural patina over time. Apple does warn that the use of MagSafe accessories with this case can cause long-lasting imprints on the leather over time. $59 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Casetify MagSafe Compatible Ultra Impact Case Casetify Casetify MagSafe Compatible Ultra Impact Case This MagSafe-compatible case from Casetify comes in a wide array of absolutely adorable designs by Casetify artists. The MagSafe compatible version of this case can be purchased with “strong” or “ultra” protection features, and is made with sustainable materials. $45 AND UP AT CASETIFY Buy Now

Moment Less is More Case Moment Moment Less is More Case Looking for a case that’s compatible with MagSafe and your back pocket? This thin case from Moment might be for you. The case has a super-thin, soft body and a wrist strap connection on the bottom. Beyond its compatibility with the Apple MagSafe battery pack, this case works with Moment’s line of MagSafe tripods and mounts, so you’ll have plenty of accessory options for your case. $40 AT MOMENT Buy Now

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case OtterBox OtterBox Symmetry Series Case The Symmetry Series case from OtterBox is designed for minimal bulk while still providing significant protection. The case is integrated with an antimicrobial additive that protects it against common bacteria to help you stay healthy, and can come on and off your phone with little hassle, so you can get multiple and mix and match the colors. $28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Sonix Mother of Pearl iPhone Case Sonix Sonix Mother of Pearl iPhone Case This stunning case from Sonix is also injected with an antimicrobial agent to help protect your hands between washes, and has the added bonus of being eco-friendly and biodegradable! Protect the planet and your iPhone with this truly pretty case. $45 AT SONIX Buy Now

Sonix The Match Case Sonix Sonix The Match Case Craving the aesthetically pleasing look of a clear case on your phone? The Match case from Sonix comes with all the benefits of a typical Sonix case-- antimicrobial and biodegradable, but this clear case is designed to sleekly frame the MagSafe silhouette with a metallic ribbon design. $32 AT SONIX Buy Now

OtterBox Defender Series Case OtterBox via Amazon OtterBox Defender Series Case The Defender Series Case from OtterBox is adventure-ready with its multi-layer protection and port covers. This case can protect your phone in any terrain and from serious falls, and is MagSafe compatible. The holster can also double as a convenient kickstand. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case Oakywood Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case Despite looking like something you’d find in the forest, this wooden case from Oakywood is compatible with all the latest MagSafe accessories. The case is crafted with a combination of real walnut wood and polycarbonate to protect your phone while also looking naturally fashionable. $45 AT OAKYWOOD Buy Now

Nimble Disc Case Nimble Nimble Disc Case The Disc Case from Nimble is the world’s only iPhone case made from 100% recycled compact discs. This cute, eco-friendly case has scratch resistant and anti-yellowing coating, and comes with antimicrobial protection. It’s also drop test certified up to 6 feet! Every Disc Case purchase made comes with a free shipping label to send back any used plastic case to be recycled. $40 AT NIMBLE Buy Now

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe Apple via Amazon Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe Missing the ease of a phone case wallet? The Leather Wallet with MagSafe from Apple can fix that. It features strong built-in magnets that allow it to conveniently connect right to the back of your iPhone or any MagSafe friendly case. The wallet can hold up to three cards and is shielded to keep them safe. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe PopSockets PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe The PopGrip from PopSockets is compatible with MagSafe technology, meaning it will play nice with any of the cases in this list. The PopGrip is easily removable when it’s time to charge your phone, either wirelessly or with the MagSafe charger. $30 AT POPSOCKETS Buy Now

