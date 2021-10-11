Best Buy Flash Sale: Shop Apple Products on Sale & Other Deals

Whether you're updating your home with some new appliances or getting some must-have tech as a gift (FYI: The holidays are just around the corner), the Best Buy Flash Sale is one of this week's best online sales to shop. Through tomorrow, the retailer is offering major savings on everything from the best Apple products to televisions, large and small appliances and so much more (there are even some sustainable gadgets).

If you're the type of person who likes to get a head start on your holiday shopping, there couldn't be a better time to do it. That said, considering all the options available as part of the Best Buy Flash Sale, it's understandable if you're feeling a little overwhelmed. Luckily, we paged through the best deals the store has to offer and found the only ones you need to know about.

From the classic Apple Mac laptop to a do-it-all workout machine and, of course, a smart TV, the retailer currently has everything you could be looking for -- and at majorly discounted prices too. But act fast, because this savings event ends tomorrow!

If you're ready to start shopping, check out ET Style's top picks from the Best Buy Flash Sale below.

Apple Watch Series 3 Best Buy Apple Watch Series 3 Tap into all of the benefits of an Apple Watch with the third series style -- now on sale for $169 at Best Buy. $199 $169 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Best Buy Apple AirPods Max Turn up your music game and unwind to your favorite songs in comfort with Apple's popular AirPods Max. $549 $449 Buy Now

Protocol Drone Best Buy Protocol Drone Get a head start on your holiday gift giving and invest in this advanced drone from Protocol. $80 $65 Buy Now

