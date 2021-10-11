Shopping

Best Buy Flash Sale: Shop Apple Products on Sale & Other Deals

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy Flash Sale
Best Buy

Whether you're updating your home with some new appliances or getting some must-have tech as a gift (FYI: The holidays are just around the corner), the Best Buy Flash Sale is one of this week's best online sales to shop. Through tomorrow, the retailer is offering major savings on everything from the best Apple products to televisions, large and small appliances and so much more (there are even some sustainable gadgets). 

If you're the type of person who likes to get a head start on your holiday shopping, there couldn't be a better time to do it. That said, considering all the options available as part of the Best Buy Flash Sale, it's understandable if you're feeling a little overwhelmed. Luckily, we paged through the best deals the store has to offer and found the only ones you need to know about.

From the classic Apple Mac laptop to a do-it-all workout machine and, of course, a smart TV, the retailer currently has everything you could be looking for -- and at majorly discounted prices too. But act fast, because this savings event ends tomorrow!

If you're ready to start shopping, check out ET Style's top picks from the Best Buy Flash Sale below.

MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop
MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop
Best Buy
MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop
Take advantage of Best Buy's Flash Sale and save $150 on an Apple MacBook Air.
$1,000$850
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3
Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 3
Tap into all of the benefits of an Apple Watch with the third series style -- now on sale for $169 at Best Buy.
$199$169
Samsung Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Get on board with the smart TV trend and invest in this stylish and sleek TV from Samsung.
$1,600$1,100
NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle
NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle
Best Buy
NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle
This all-in-one exercise machine from NordicTrack will totally help you elevate your at-home workout regimen.
$1,800$1,000
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Best Buy
Apple AirPods Max
Turn up your music game and unwind to your favorite songs in comfort with Apple's popular AirPods Max.
$549$449
Samsung French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator
Samsung French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
Samsung French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator
Freshen up your kitchen with a refined stainless steel appliance like this Samsung refrigerator -- which comes complete with all the bells and whistles.
$2,790$2,500
Samsung Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer
Samsung Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer
Best Buy
Samsung Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer
Save big on top Samsung appliances at Best Buy's Flash Sale -- including this heavy duty washer.
$2,500$1,800
Roku Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote
Roku Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote
Best Buy
Roku Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote
Get all of your favorite channels and so much more with Roku's popular and compact express remote.
$40$30
Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple Magic Keyboard
Best Buy
Apple Magic Keyboard
Accessorize your iPad properly with Apple's tech-supporting Magic Keyboard.
$350$200
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Save $360 on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy's Flash Sale -- but hurry!
$959$599
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle
Best Buy
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle
Save big on security bundles -- like this Arlo set -- at the Best Buy Flash Sale.
$600$450
Protocol Drone
Protocol Drone
Best Buy
Protocol Drone
Get a head start on your holiday gift giving and invest in this advanced drone from Protocol.
$80$65

