Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Shopbop, Ulta and Eddie Bauer to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Overstock, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

This weekend, get 50% off all of Anthropologie's sale items.

Get an extra 25% off all sale styles at ASOS when you use the promo code FINALSALE. Note all sales are final.

Stock up on activewear, loungewear, shoes and easy, everyday staples that are available for up to 80% off during Bandier's Warehouse sale.

Take the opportunity to shop Eddie Bauer's Get Outside sale and save up to 60% off the outdoor brand's must-have pieces.

Grab yourself some of Good American's best-selling denim styles for as low as $99 at the Good Sale.

From April 16 through April 19, you can get your favorite KVD Beauty products for 30% off during the brand's Friends and Family sale -- no promo code required.

Help your mom reach her fitness goals with the gift of Mirror. The brand is offering free shipping and installation (which is worth $250) and a $100 gift card to Lululemon when you purchase a Mirror with the promo code MOTHERSDAY21.

Overstock is hosting its Spring Black Friday blowout sale. Now's the time to spruce up your home with 70% off thousands of items (and free shipping on everything available on the brand's site).

PrettyLittleThing's collaboration Doja Cat is on sale -- and it's good. Shop these affordable fashion finds before they sell out.

Right now, you can save up to 75% off new markdowns at Saks Off Fifth.

Shopbop's Style Event means 15% off purchases $200 or more, 20% off when you spend $500 or more and 25% off orders $800 and up. Just be sure to use the promo code STYLE at the checkout.

During SkinStore's Friends & Family sale, you can get up to 50% off some of your favorite brands. Sale ends April 21.

Save 30% on the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress and get 40% Off Toppers at Tempur-Pedic.

UGG is offering 30% off new markdowns through April 18.

From now until May 10, UrbanStems is offering 20% off Double arrangements (two of the same bouquets packaged together) -- just in time for Mother's Day -- when you use the promo code CBSDOUBLE20 at the checkout..

Ulta's Spring Haul event is happening now through April 17, which means you can get your favorite beauty brands for up to 50% off. Plus, when you spend $35 or more, you'll get free shipping.

For all the wine lovers out there, Winc is offering $20 off your first box.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

UrbanStems Double the Juliet UrbanStems UrbanStems Double the Juliet Celebrate your mom this Mother's Day with a Double arrangement from UrbanStems. And when you use the promo code "CBSDOUBLE20," you'll get 20% off. $104 AT URBANSTEMS (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm KVD Beauty KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm Getting full coverage is simple with this easy-to-use foundation balm from KVD Beauty -- and you can get it for 30% off. $27 AT KVD BEAUTY (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones Trust us, these wireless earphones -- which are reinforced for sweat and water resistance -- will become your new workout companion. $160 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat Yellow Geometric Earrings PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat Yellow Geometric Earrings Dress up your spring and summer outfits with these statement-making earrings. $13 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Free People Aries Floral Mini Dress Nordstrom Rack Free People Aries Floral Mini Dress Whether your style this dress with a pair of ankle boots, sneakers or wedges, there's no doubt this will become a staple in your warm-weather wardrobe. $45 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $118) Buy Now

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Sephora Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter During Sephora's Spring Sale, you can get up to 20% off beauty products like this mini Becca Cosmetics highlighter with the code "OMGSPRING." The brand is also closing its doors in September, so if you're a fan of the makeup line, this is the time to stock up. $18 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $22) Buy Now

Cricut Joy Machine Michaels Cricut Joy Machine Whether you want to start your scrapbooking journey or create homemade greeting cards for Mother's Day, you'll love having this handy machine in your collection of tools. $139 AT MICHAELS (REGULARLY $159) Buy Now

Alfani Tiered A-Line Dress Macy's Alfani Tiered A-Line Dress Green is about to be the It color of the season -- and if you want to embrace the trend, this is the perfect way to start. $42 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Emerald 25L Digital Air Fryer Oven Best Buy Emerald 25L Digital Air Fryer Oven Without a doubt, an air fryer oven is one of the most useful things you can have in your kitchen, so why not grab one -- which has a 4.4-star rating based on 407 reviews -- while it's on sale? $90 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok Says You Need This Coach Bag ASAP

This Is How We're Embracing the Mushroom Trend That's Everywhere

Coach Outlet: Best Gifts for Mom

Everything You Need From Amazon's New Affordable Clothing Line

Bouqs Is Having a 25% Off Sale Just in Time for Mother's Day