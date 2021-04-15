The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From UGG and KVD Beauty to Shopbop and More
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Shopbop, Ulta and Eddie Bauer to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Overstock, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.
Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.
Anthropologie
This weekend, get 50% off all of Anthropologie's sale items.
ASOS
Get an extra 25% off all sale styles at ASOS when you use the promo code FINALSALE. Note all sales are final.
Bandier
Stock up on activewear, loungewear, shoes and easy, everyday staples that are available for up to 80% off during Bandier's Warehouse sale.
Eddie Bauer
Take the opportunity to shop Eddie Bauer's Get Outside sale and save up to 60% off the outdoor brand's must-have pieces.
Good American
Grab yourself some of Good American's best-selling denim styles for as low as $99 at the Good Sale.
KVD Beauty
From April 16 through April 19, you can get your favorite KVD Beauty products for 30% off during the brand's Friends and Family sale -- no promo code required.
Mirror
Help your mom reach her fitness goals with the gift of Mirror. The brand is offering free shipping and installation (which is worth $250) and a $100 gift card to Lululemon when you purchase a Mirror with the promo code MOTHERSDAY21.
Overstock
Overstock is hosting its Spring Black Friday blowout sale. Now's the time to spruce up your home with 70% off thousands of items (and free shipping on everything available on the brand's site).
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing's collaboration Doja Cat is on sale -- and it's good. Shop these affordable fashion finds before they sell out.
Saks Off Fifth
Right now, you can save up to 75% off new markdowns at Saks Off Fifth.
Shopbop
Shopbop's Style Event means 15% off purchases $200 or more, 20% off when you spend $500 or more and 25% off orders $800 and up. Just be sure to use the promo code STYLE at the checkout.
SkinStore
During SkinStore's Friends & Family sale, you can get up to 50% off some of your favorite brands. Sale ends April 21.
Tempur-Pedic
Save 30% on the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress and get 40% Off Toppers at Tempur-Pedic.
UGG
UGG is offering 30% off new markdowns through April 18.
UrbanStems
From now until May 10, UrbanStems is offering 20% off Double arrangements (two of the same bouquets packaged together) -- just in time for Mother's Day -- when you use the promo code CBSDOUBLE20 at the checkout..
Ulta
Ulta's Spring Haul event is happening now through April 17, which means you can get your favorite beauty brands for up to 50% off. Plus, when you spend $35 or more, you'll get free shipping.
Winc
For all the wine lovers out there, Winc is offering $20 off your first box.
Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week
