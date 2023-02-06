Walmart's Early Presidents' Day Tech Deals: Save On TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Walmart always brings incredible savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to President's Day deals on your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets for the year ahead. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, an all-in-one home office printer, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.
The electronics President's Day deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the gadgets that are worth shopping. If you need to spend a Walmart gift card or just looking for some gear to upgrade your work-from-home setup, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.
Below, shop the best electronics deals available right now at Walmart for deep discounts on tech upgrades.
The Best TV Deals at Walmart
For streaming all of this year's new shows and the 2023 Super Bowl, you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for everyone you share the remote with. You can enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to your TV subscriptions and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
The Best Deals on Apple Products at Walmart
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. Here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
The Best Laptop Deals at Walmart
The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better for upgrading your work from home setup. Save on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more.
For an affordable laptop that makes multitasking a breeze, the IdeaPad 1i has a super efficient Intel Pentium processor while boosting energy efficiency with 10 hours of battery life and rapid charge. This laptop includes Microsoft 365.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks.
The Best Headphone Deals at Walmart
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
If you're looking for the best earbuds, look to Bose for high-quality sound.
Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment.
The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
A vacuum this easy to use, takes the "chore" out of cleaning. It's time to level up your most-used cleaning tool.
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
More Home Tech Deals at Walmart
If you're a new parent, this versatile video monitor helps you keep an eye on the baby.
