For the holiday season, Walmart released its top toys list with presents any kid will be delighted to receive.
Birthdays, holidays, special occasions and "just because" — there are many reasons to dote on your little one with that perfect toy gift. And as we draw closer to the end of gift-giving season, the excitement about unwrapping the latest, greatest toys increases. There are plenty of innovative, interactive and imaginative pretend play toys for children of all ages. The hardest part is figuring out which toy is right for the kiddos on your gift list.
Walmart to the rescue! The retailer released its Top Toys List for 2023, which showcases toy favorites and the hottest holiday picks of the season. From affordable options under $25 to toys that will create memories with friends, Walmart has all the toys your kids will definitely want to unwrap this year.
Shop Walmart's 2023 Top Toys List
Christmas will be here soon, so now's the time to shop the best toys for the children in your life. When it comes to the top toys of the year, narrowing down which toys to purchase before they sell out is pretty important. There are tech-savvy toys for the junior STEM whiz, stuffed animals, retro-inspired revivals for the new generation, toys inspired by blockbuster hits (think The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie), and so many more options.
To help you secure the best gifts for kids of all ages before the holiday shopping deadlines get here, we've rounded up the top options from Walmart's 2023 Top Toys List below.
Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 0 to 4
Sesame Street Elmo Slide Singing and Dancing 14-inch Plush
Your little one can sing and dance along with this interactive plush Elmo doll.
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table
Foster their love of music early with the Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Mix and Learn DJ Table.
Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset
Let your child's imagination run wild with this cruise ship dollhouse.
Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck
You don't have to wait until they're 16 to get them a new ride with this parent remote-controlled car.
Meet Bluey's Friends: A Tabbed Board Book
They'll want to read this book about their favorite cartoon characters over and over again.
Little Buffalo 4-pack Wooden Learning Jigsaw Puzzles
Engaging and educational, these wooden puzzles will be a hit with the little ones.
Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 5 to 7
Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys
Your kid will love wheeling around on this Spider-Man-themed bike.
Contixo 7" Android Kids Tablet
The best tablet for kids and toddlers as it features parental controlls, pre-installed Disney storybooks, kid-proof screen protector and case, and more
Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House
This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.
Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll
With this kit, your child can mix a magic potion to uncover a colorful and pretty Pixling doll.
DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Hair Pops
This Troll doll comes complete with surprise hair accessories.
Beast Lab Dino Beast Creator
Let your child's inner scientist shine with this dino-building kit from Beast Lab.
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
If they love Hot Wheels, unwrapping this Garage Playset will be a dream-come-true.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Action Figure
Zip around like you're in a game of Mario Kart with this action figure in his very own racer.
Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 8 and 11
LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage 21241 Building Set
LEGO and Minecraft come together in the building set for the best of both worlds.
Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Creative Baking Toy
The budding bakers can start creating their own treats and desserts with the ever-popular Easy-Bake Oven.
Furby Purple Plush Toy
Now your child can have a Furby of their very own.
Monopoly Chance Game
This fast-paced Monopoly game is perfect for the child who loves to play board games. This game only takes about 20 minutes of play time.
Nerf Elite Junior Flyer
Prepare yourself for sneak attacks when you gift this popular Nerf Blaster.
LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built.
Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 12+
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle
An upgrade to the old school polaroids, this Fujifilm INSTAX Mini allows users to take photos and print them out immediately.
Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter
One of the coolest ways to get around as a kid (or an adult, if we're being honest) has to be the scooter. Now it's also electric!
Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
Gotrax Edge Hoverboard
Zip around town in style on this colorful hoverboard with LED lights.
Sharper Image Toy RC Thunderbolt Jet X-2 Stunt Drone
Allow them to perform exciting stunts and tricks with Sharper Image's stunt drone.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: