This increasingly popular sport is fun for all ages — here are the best holiday gifts for pros and beginners alike.
Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport" and even Gerry Turner the Golden Bachelor has gotten behind the hype. Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together this holiday season.
When selecting a gift for the pickleball-playing loved one on your holiday gift shopping list, finding the perfect present has never been easier—just find them anything related to the flourishing game. Of course, they'll need a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. So if you're shopping for your pickleball partner or the pickleball lover in your life, you've come to the right place. We've found the best pickleball paddles and pickleball-related gift ideas for any pickleball pros (or beginners) in your life.
There are now hundreds of different paddles to choose from like control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, plus you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape. Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best pickleball paddles and pickleball merch to wrap up this holiday season.
Best Pickleball Paddles to Give as Holiday Gifts
PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
They'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.
Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
Lightweight and beginner-friendly, this colorful wooden paddle set is great for families.
Asbocer Pickleball Paddles
This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery.
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Pickleball is a great game for the whole family. This set comes with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a mesh bag.
Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle
Renowned tennis racket brand Head also makes pickleball paddles for serious players.
Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set
A cushioned grip makes this four-pack of paddles extra comfortable to play with.
The OWL Paddle
Designed to enhance paddle performance and proven to reduce noise by an impressive 50 percent, the new OWL Paddle stands as the ultimate game changer for pickleball enthusiasts.
Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core
For more advanced players, this luxe paddle features an elongated shape for better reach and a ribbed core for durability.
Monarch Pickleball Pack
Beginner and intermediate players will hone their craft on these aspen wood paddles.
Best Pickleball Holiday Gifts
Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Sweatshirt
A sweatshirt showcasing pickles playing pickleball is the apparel they'll wonder how they lived without when they unwrap it during the holidays.
Recess High Noon Set
Pick from all kinds of gorgeous designs when you shop this gift from Recess. Along with two paddles with patterns you can pick out, you'll get a convenient carrying case and three pickleballs.
Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set
Now they can dream about pickleball when they go to bed in these cute pickleball-print pajamas.
Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White
Engraved with a pickleball ball and paddles, this wine set comes with a wine cooler and two matching insulated wine tumblers.
NVJUI JUFOPL Embroidered Pickleball Hat
Using a play on words with a type of pickleball shot, this embroidered hat comes in a variety of colors.
Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls
Want to go the extra mile this holiday season? Give the gift of a fully portable pickleball net set, so anyone can play the sport right at home.
Tangerine Hunter Kona Stripe Pickleball Bag
They can store their pickleball paddle and all their other essentials in this fashionable and retro pickleball bag.
PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle
Show them you care with a personalized keychain that can also be used as a bag tag.
Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
If you really want to spoil the pickleball fan in your life, they'll love to wear this cozy cashmere sweater with two pickleball paddles.
Super Fly Goods Performance Socks
Now they'll have a pair of go-to socks for the court.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gifts
The 17 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know: Home Gym Equipment, Clothing and More
Gifts