The Best Pickleball Holiday Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players: Shop Paddles, Accessories, Apparel and More

Pickleball Holiday Gifts
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:35 AM PST, December 18, 2023

This increasingly popular sport is fun for all ages — here are the best holiday gifts for pros and beginners alike.

Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport" and even Gerry Turner the Golden Bachelor has gotten behind the hype. Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together this holiday season.

When selecting a gift for the pickleball-playing loved one on your holiday gift shopping list, finding the perfect present has never been easier—just find them anything related to the flourishing game. Of course, they'll need a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. So if you're shopping for your pickleball partner or the pickleball lover in your life, you've come to the right place. We've found the best pickleball paddles and pickleball-related gift ideas for any pickleball pros (or beginners) in your life.

There are now hundreds of different paddles to choose from like control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, plus you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape.  Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best pickleball paddles and pickleball merch to wrap up this holiday season. 

Best Pickleball Paddles to Give as Holiday Gifts

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
Amazon

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

They'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4

Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
Amazon

Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4

Lightweight and beginner-friendly, this colorful wooden paddle set is great for families.

$39 $20

Shop Now

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles
Amazon

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles

This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery.

$60 $30

With coupon

Shop Now

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
Amazon

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.

$85 $42

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set

Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazon

Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set

Pickleball is a great game for the whole family. This set comes with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a mesh bag. 

$50 $36

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle

Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle
Dick's Sporting Goods

Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle

Renowned tennis racket brand Head also makes pickleball paddles for serious players.

Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set

Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set
Walmart

Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set

A cushioned grip makes this four-pack of paddles extra comfortable to play with.

$70 $60

Shop Now

The OWL Paddle

The OWL Paddle
Amazon

The OWL Paddle

Designed to enhance paddle performance and proven to reduce noise by an impressive 50 percent, the new OWL Paddle stands as the ultimate game changer for pickleball enthusiasts.

Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core

Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core
Dick's Sporting Goods

Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core

For more advanced players, this luxe paddle features an elongated shape for better reach and a ribbed core for durability.

Monarch Pickleball Pack

Monarch Pickleball Pack
Dick's Sporting Goods

Monarch Pickleball Pack

Beginner and intermediate players will hone their craft on these aspen wood paddles.

Best Pickleball Holiday Gifts

Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Sweatshirt

Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Sweatshirt
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Sweatshirt

A sweatshirt showcasing pickles playing pickleball is the apparel they'll wonder how they lived without when they unwrap it during the holidays.

Recess High Noon Set

Recess High Noon Set
Recess

Recess High Noon Set

Pick from all kinds of gorgeous designs when you shop this gift from Recess. Along with two paddles with patterns you can pick out, you'll get a convenient carrying case and three pickleballs.

$284 $198

Shop Now

Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set

Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set

Now they can dream about pickleball when they go to bed in these cute pickleball-print pajamas.

Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White

Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White
Vinglancé

Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White

Engraved with a pickleball ball and paddles, this wine set comes with a wine cooler and two matching insulated wine tumblers. 

NVJUI JUFOPL Embroidered Pickleball Hat

NVJUI JUFOPL Embroidered Pickleball Hat
Amazon

NVJUI JUFOPL Embroidered Pickleball Hat

Using a play on words with a type of pickleball shot, this embroidered hat comes in a variety of colors.

$19 $17

Shop Now

Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls

Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls
Amazon

Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls

Want to go the extra mile this holiday season? Give the gift of a fully portable pickleball net set, so anyone can play the sport right at home. 

$130 $120

Shop Now

Tangerine Hunter Kona Stripe Pickleball Bag

Tangerine Hunter Kona Stripe Pickleball Bag
Tangerine

Tangerine Hunter Kona Stripe Pickleball Bag

They can store their pickleball paddle and all their other essentials in this fashionable and retro pickleball bag.

$170 $150

Shop Now

PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle

PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle
Etsy

PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle

Show them you care with a personalized keychain that can also be used as a bag tag.

$11 $10

Shop Now

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

If you really want to spoil the pickleball fan in your life, they'll love to wear this cozy cashmere sweater with two pickleball paddles.

Super Fly Goods Performance Socks

Super Fly Goods Performance Socks
Amazon

Super Fly Goods Performance Socks

Now they'll have a pair of go-to socks for the court.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

