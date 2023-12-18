Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport" and even Gerry Turner the Golden Bachelor has gotten behind the hype. Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together this holiday season.

When selecting a gift for the pickleball-playing loved one on your holiday gift shopping list, finding the perfect present has never been easier—just find them anything related to the flourishing game. Of course, they'll need a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. So if you're shopping for your pickleball partner or the pickleball lover in your life, you've come to the right place. We've found the best pickleball paddles and pickleball-related gift ideas for any pickleball pros (or beginners) in your life.

There are now hundreds of different paddles to choose from like control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, plus you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape. Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best pickleball paddles and pickleball merch to wrap up this holiday season.

Best Pickleball Paddles to Give as Holiday Gifts

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles Amazon Asbocer Pickleball Paddles This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery. $60 $30 With coupon Shop Now

The OWL Paddle Amazon The OWL Paddle Designed to enhance paddle performance and proven to reduce noise by an impressive 50 percent, the new OWL Paddle stands as the ultimate game changer for pickleball enthusiasts. $170 Shop Now

Best Pickleball Holiday Gifts

Recess High Noon Set Recess Recess High Noon Set Pick from all kinds of gorgeous designs when you shop this gift from Recess. Along with two paddles with patterns you can pick out, you'll get a convenient carrying case and three pickleballs. $284 $198 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: