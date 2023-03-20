Even if they're not the next Serena Williams or Novak Djokovic, tennis is still an enjoyable pastime for many players who find themselves frequently on the court. When it comes to finding the ideal tennis gift for the tennis player or tennis fan in your life, you know getting them something tennis-themed will give you the advantage.

Whether they're a hobby player who volleys on the court to relax or a more competitive player who's trying to get in the rankings, we've rounded up tennis gifts that will be sure to hit that sweet spot. From high-end tennis rackets to affordable and adorable tennis-inspired socks, there's something for just about every tennis player on our list. We even found tennis gear and accessories for men and women that will have them looking like a winner on and off the tennis court.

It doesn't matter if it's a birthday, retirement gift for your tennis coach, Easter present, or a thinking-of-you trinket, these are the best tennis gifts for the tennis lover in your life. Step off the sidelines and browse our selection of 14 tennis presents below.

Babolat Pure Drive Tennis Racquet Amazon Babolat Pure Drive Tennis Racquet You might need to check in with their doubles partner to find out their grip size, but Babolat rackets are a top pick by tennis players. Splurge on them by getting them this racket that's sure to be a hit. $245 Shop Now

PAPIER Tennis Rackets Notecard Set PAPIER PAPIER Tennis Rackets Notecard Set Let them send letters in style with this adorable notecard set from PAPIER. The set includes 10 plain envelopes and 10 notecards that have tennis rackets at the top and Game. Set. Match. written at the bottom. $31 Shop Now

