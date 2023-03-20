Serve Up the Perfect Present: The 14 Best Gifts for Tennis Players and People Who Love Tennis
Even if they're not the next Serena Williams or Novak Djokovic, tennis is still an enjoyable pastime for many players who find themselves frequently on the court. When it comes to finding the ideal tennis gift for the tennis player or tennis fan in your life, you know getting them something tennis-themed will give you the advantage.
Whether they're a hobby player who volleys on the court to relax or a more competitive player who's trying to get in the rankings, we've rounded up tennis gifts that will be sure to hit that sweet spot. From high-end tennis rackets to affordable and adorable tennis-inspired socks, there's something for just about every tennis player on our list. We even found tennis gear and accessories for men and women that will have them looking like a winner on and off the tennis court.
It doesn't matter if it's a birthday, retirement gift for your tennis coach, Easter present, or a thinking-of-you trinket, these are the best tennis gifts for the tennis lover in your life. Step off the sidelines and browse our selection of 14 tennis presents below.
Totally chic, this personalized tote will be their new favorite court-side accessory. Along with their embroidered initials, the bag has a spot that will perfectly fit their tennis racket.
Sized to fit most tennis rackets, this score keeper makes tracking who's winning a breeze.
For the recipient who needs a little self care, these look like you standard tennis balls, but they're actually foaming bath bombs.
If they eat, sleep and breathe tennis, they'll love this golden tennis racket lamp that will look great in a living room or bedroom.
Help them hang on to their tennis ball longer by making it easily identifiable with their initials. It's not just useful, it's also adorable and amusing.
Created in support of the Team USA tennis team, this bangle has tennis ball and tennis racket charms that will show off their love of the sport. The best part about this bracelet is that it's currently discounted to an extremely affordable price.
Looking good on the court is half the fun of tennis. Gift this adorable tennis skirt with a matching top for a present they're sure to love.
Keep the sun out of their eyes while letting them move freely around the court with this performance visor from adidas. It also comes in black depending.
This small tennis pouch can be clipped to their bag for easy access to their keys or AirPods. It can be personalized with their initials for an additional $12.50.
If you liked the tennis pouch, but want to get them a little more, this tennis court-inspired bag comes with the pouch included. It's a compact size, but still big enough to fit an iPhone.
You might need to check in with their doubles partner to find out their grip size, but Babolat rackets are a top pick by tennis players. Splurge on them by getting them this racket that's sure to be a hit.
Let them send letters in style with this adorable notecard set from PAPIER. The set includes 10 plain envelopes and 10 notecards that have tennis rackets at the top and Game. Set. Match. written at the bottom.
Featuring tennis balls and a tennis-player Snoopy, these peach-colored socks will serve up the smiles.
Breaking your back to pick up tennis balls? Attach the Pop-It to the bottom of your racket to easily pick them up and store them until you're ready.
RELATED CONTENT:
Easter Shopping Guide 2022: Best Baskets, Gifts, Dresses and Decor
How to Watch 'Swarm" — New Thriller Series Now Streaming
Get Up to 70% Off The North Face, Patagonia, and Adidas at Backcountry
Brooklinen's Sale Arrived Just in Time for Your Spring Bedding Swap
The Stanley Tumbler Is On Sale: Here's Where to Get 20% Off Right Now
The 31 Best Deals From Amazon's Kitchen Outlet To Shop This Spring
The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans To Shop This Spring