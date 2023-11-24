Gifts

Save 30% on Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce During Black Friday: Shop the Perfect Spicy Gift for Foodies

Truff Hot Sauce
TRUFF
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:08 AM PST, November 24, 2023

Truff's delicious hot sauces full of mouthwatering flavor make great holiday gifts for the foodies in your life.

When it comes to recommendations, we can always trust the advice of Oprah Winfrey. The former talk show host-turned-media mogul has her pulse on the latest home goods, books, fashion and food trends. Each year when Oprah releases her Favorite Things List, we're sure to add them to our cart before they inevitably sell out. This year, Oprah selected the White Truffle Gift Set by hot sauce brand Truff and our taste buds perked up. 

Shop Oprah's Favorite Truff Gift Set

This isn't the first time Truff has been selected by the one and only Oprah Winfrey. In 2022, internet-famous seasoning and sauce brand Truff made Oprah's Favorite Things list with its Best Seller Pack. Complete with with two delicious truffle-infused hot sauces and a decadent truffle oil, it's no wonder why the set is Oprah-approved.

Right now, thanks to Truff and Amazon, you can get Winfrey's beloved hot sauces in holiday gift packs at lower prices thanks to Black Friday sales. The foodies on your shopping list will love Truff's flavorful hot sauces this holiday season.

Truff White Truffle Gift Set

Truff White Truffle Gift Set
Truff, Amazon

Truff White Truffle Gift Set

Liven up their holiday dishes and more with the rich flavor of Truff's white truffle gift set, selected by Oprah herself. 

$65 $49

with Coupon on Amazon

Shop Now

$65 $45

w/code BFCM30 at Truff

Shop Now

Truff Holiday Gift Pack

Truff Holiday Gift Pack
Truff

Truff Holiday Gift Pack

This pack was an obvious selection when Winfrey explained her choice, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil."

$68 $48

w/code BFCM30 at Truff

Shop Now

Along with Oprah's favorite hot sauce pack, more of Truff’s mouthwatering gifts are available at Truff and Amazon. Equip your pantry for holiday gettogethers or secure the perfect stocking stuffers with all the best deals on Truff hot sauce. 

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Truff

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack

This set contains a bottle of the classic Truff Hot Sauce, Truff Hotter Sauce, and the White Truff for a gift that will elevate your giftee's tastebuds.  

Truff Spicy Lovers Pack

Truff Spicy Lovers Pack
Truff

Truff Spicy Lovers Pack

The spice lover will want this gift pack that includes the TRUFF's Hotter Hot Sauce, White Hotter Hot Sauce, and Spicy Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce.

$75 $52

w/code BFCM30 at Truff

Shop Now

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack
Truff

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack

Truff's variety of umami-rich products get bundled into one set. Perfect for any gifting occasion, this pack includes Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Marinara Pasta Sauce, and Black Truffle Oil encased in a beautiful VIP box.

$68 $48

w/code BFCM at Truff

Shop Now

$68 $48

w/code BFCM30 at Truff

Shop Now

