When it comes to recommendations, we can always trust the advice of Oprah Winfrey. The former talk show host-turned-media mogul has her pulse on the latest home goods, books, fashion and food trends. Each year when Oprah releases her Favorite Things List, we're sure to add them to our cart before they inevitably sell out. This year, Oprah selected the White Truffle Gift Set by hot sauce brand Truff and our taste buds perked up.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Truff Gift Set

This isn't the first time Truff has been selected by the one and only Oprah Winfrey. In 2022, internet-famous seasoning and sauce brand Truff made Oprah's Favorite Things list with its Best Seller Pack. Complete with with two delicious truffle-infused hot sauces and a decadent truffle oil, it's no wonder why the set is Oprah-approved.

Right now, thanks to Truff and Amazon, you can get Winfrey's beloved hot sauces in holiday gift packs at lower prices thanks to Black Friday sales. The foodies on your shopping list will love Truff's flavorful hot sauces this holiday season.

Truff Holiday Gift Pack Truff Truff Holiday Gift Pack This pack was an obvious selection when Winfrey explained her choice, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil." $75 Shop Now $68 $48 w/code BFCM30 at Truff Shop Now

Along with Oprah's favorite hot sauce pack, more of Truff’s mouthwatering gifts are available at Truff and Amazon. Equip your pantry for holiday gettogethers or secure the perfect stocking stuffers with all the best deals on Truff hot sauce.

Truff Truffle Lovers Pack Truff Truff Truffle Lovers Pack Truff's variety of umami-rich products get bundled into one set. Perfect for any gifting occasion, this pack includes Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Marinara Pasta Sauce, and Black Truffle Oil encased in a beautiful VIP box. $68 $48 w/code BFCM at Truff Shop Now $68 $48 w/code BFCM30 at Truff Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: