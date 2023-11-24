Oprah Winfrey knows how to pick amazing gifts. Plus, a number of her choices are on sale.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 — the multi-hyphenate star's curated list of her most-loved products and gift ideas — is full of amazing finds across categories.
Many of our favorite brands made this year's list, such as TELFAR, Barefoot Dreams, Harlem Candle Co. and Beats by Dre. Plus, there are so many new goodies, including a Sophistiplate charcuterie board, a towel set from Ayesha Curry's Sweet July and more. The items were announced on OprahDaily.com earlier this month, and the good news is all of these items are available to shop on Amazon. The even better news is that many items selected by Winfrey herself are currently on sale during Black Friday.
Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023
Now that November has arrived, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. The best way to avoid stress and the danger of seeing top gifts sell out before you can snag them is to shop early. That's why Oprah's Favorite Things is right on time, helping all of us zero in on the top gifts to place in the stocking or under the tree. It's no secret that the holidays can be an expensive time, so it's quite a bonus that lots of fantastic gift options are currently discounted on Amazon.
Below, shop the products on Oprah's Favorite Things list currently on sale for Black Friday.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set
“I have these blissfully soft socks in a basket by my front door so people don’t have to wear shoes," says Winfrey. "Trust me, the homebodies in your life will want a pair, or in this case, three!”
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Give the gift of unmatched sound via these Beats noise-cancelling headphones with comfortable cups and up to 40 hours of battery life.
TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set
TRUFF, the popular seasoning and sauce brand, secured a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2022 and has made a return appearance this year.
Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”
Lands Downunder Italian Herringbone Throw
Winfrey said she choose these throws because, “You’ll reach for this throw during the in-between seasons. Not too heavy or too light, not too big or too small (51 inches by 67 inches), and not too expensive—it’s the Goldilocks option.”
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle
“I just love the shape and design of this kettle—but it also has ‘to-the-degree’ temperature control, which your most fastidious coffee or tea aficionado, like me, will appreciate," explains Winfrey.
Schmidt Bros. Bonded Teak Grill Set
“For the great grillers in your life: This four-piece stainless steel and hand-polished-teak set will be perfect," says Winfrey about her selection.
Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
The perfect-sized luggage that doubles as a personal item — just pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat.
De'Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker
"No pods, no paper filters," begins Winfrey. "Six beverage sizes brewed five ways (light, gold, bold, espresso-style, or over ice). And it grinds whole beans on demand for a full pot or a to-go carafe. A dream for persnickety coffee drinkers.”
Spanx AirEssentials Top and Pants
“Wow. Wow. Wow. May I tell you I got this set last year?" asks Winfrey. "I wore it in a photo shoot for O Quarterly and never looked back. This is the most comfortable fabric—now in new sophisticated colors.” You can also shop the collection at Spanx.
