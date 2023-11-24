Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals Within Oprah's Favorite Things List: Save on Great Gifts for the Whole Family

Oprahs Favorite Things 4
Oprah Daily / Eli Schmidt
By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 10:24 AM PST, November 24, 2023

Oprah Winfrey knows how to pick amazing gifts. Plus, a number of her choices are on sale.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 — the multi-hyphenate star's curated list of her most-loved products and gift ideas — is full of amazing finds across categories.

Many of our favorite brands made this year's list, such as TELFAR, Barefoot Dreams, Harlem Candle Co. and Beats by Dre. Plus, there are so many new goodies, including a Sophistiplate charcuterie board, a towel set from Ayesha Curry's Sweet July and more. The items were announced on OprahDaily.com earlier this month, and the good news is all of these items are available to shop on Amazon. The even better news is that many items selected by Winfrey herself are currently on sale during Black Friday.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Now that November has arrived, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. The best way to avoid stress and the danger of seeing top gifts sell out before you can snag them is to shop early. That's why Oprah's Favorite Things is right on time, helping all of us zero in on the top gifts to place in the stocking or under the tree. It's no secret that the holidays can be an expensive time, so it's quite a bonus that lots of fantastic gift options are currently discounted on Amazon. 

Below, shop the products on Oprah's Favorite Things list currently on sale for Black Friday.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set
Oprah Daily

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set

“I have these blissfully soft socks in a basket by my front door so people don’t have to wear shoes," says Winfrey. "Trust me, the homebodies in your life will want a pair, or in this case, three!”

$58

On Amazon

Shop Now

$58

At Barefoot Dreams

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon, Beats

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Give the gift of unmatched sound via these Beats noise-cancelling headphones with comfortable cups and up to 40 hours of battery life. 

$350 $170

on Amazon

Shop Now

$350

at Beats by Dre

Shop Now

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set
Amazon

TRUFF White Truffle Gift Set

TRUFF, the popular seasoning and sauce brand, secured a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2022 and has made a return appearance this year.

$65 $45

w/code BFCM at TRUFF

Shop Now

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
Oprah Daily

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”

$50 $40

On Amazon

Shop Now

$50

At Margot Elena

Shop Now

Lands Downunder Italian Herringbone Throw

Lands Downunder Italian Herringbone Throw
Oprah Daily

Lands Downunder Italian Herringbone Throw

Winfrey said she choose these throws because, “You’ll reach for this throw during the in-between seasons. Not too heavy or too light, not too big or too small (51 inches by 67 inches), and not too expensive—it’s the Goldilocks option.”

$138 $110

On Amazon

Shop Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle
Oprah Daily

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle

“I just love the shape and design of this kettle—but it also has ‘to-the-degree’ temperature control, which your most fastidious coffee or tea aficionado, like me, will appreciate," explains Winfrey.

$195 $156

On Amazon

Shop Now

$195 $156

At Fellow

Shop Now

Schmidt Bros. Bonded Teak Grill Set

Schmidt Bros. Bonded Teak Grill Set
Oprah Daily

Schmidt Bros. Bonded Teak Grill Set

“For the great grillers in your life: This four-piece stainless steel and hand-polished-teak set will be perfect," says Winfrey about her selection.

$100 $80

On Amazon

Shop Now

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
Amazon

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

The perfect-sized luggage that doubles as a personal item — just pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat. 

$120 $95

On Amazon

Shop Now

$120 $99 WITH CODE OPRAH

At Take OFF Luggage

Shop Now

De'Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker

De'Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker
Oprah Daily

De'Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker

"No pods, no paper filters," begins Winfrey. "Six beverage sizes brewed five ways (light, gold, bold, espresso-style, or over ice). And it grinds whole beans on demand for a full pot or a to-go carafe. A dream for persnickety coffee drinkers.”

$600 $550

On Amazon

Shop Now

$600 $550

At De'Longhi

Shop Now

Spanx AirEssentials Top and Pants

Spanx AirEssentials Top and Pants
Amazon

Spanx AirEssentials Top and Pants

“Wow. Wow. Wow. May I tell you I got this set last year?" asks Winfrey. "I wore it in a photo shoot for O Quarterly and never looked back. This is the most comfortable fabric—now in new sophisticated colors.” You can also shop the collection at Spanx.

$128 $102 for the Top

on Amazon

Shop Now

$138 $110 for the Pants

on Amazon

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

