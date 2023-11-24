Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 — the multi-hyphenate star's curated list of her most-loved products and gift ideas — is full of amazing finds across categories.

Many of our favorite brands made this year's list, such as TELFAR, Barefoot Dreams, Harlem Candle Co. and Beats by Dre. Plus, there are so many new goodies, including a Sophistiplate charcuterie board, a towel set from Ayesha Curry's Sweet July and more. The items were announced on OprahDaily.com earlier this month, and the good news is all of these items are available to shop on Amazon. The even better news is that many items selected by Winfrey herself are currently on sale during Black Friday.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Now that November has arrived, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. The best way to avoid stress and the danger of seeing top gifts sell out before you can snag them is to shop early. That's why Oprah's Favorite Things is right on time, helping all of us zero in on the top gifts to place in the stocking or under the tree. It's no secret that the holidays can be an expensive time, so it's quite a bonus that lots of fantastic gift options are currently discounted on Amazon.

Below, shop the products on Oprah's Favorite Things list currently on sale for Black Friday.

Lands Downunder Italian Herringbone Throw Oprah Daily Lands Downunder Italian Herringbone Throw Winfrey said she choose these throws because, “You’ll reach for this throw during the in-between seasons. Not too heavy or too light, not too big or too small (51 inches by 67 inches), and not too expensive—it’s the Goldilocks option.” $138 $110 On Amazon Shop Now

