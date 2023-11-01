It's time to celebrate because Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2023 is finally here.

The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 112 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things are available to shop directly on Amazon. While we love all the selections on this coveted lineup, we are especially impressed with the awesome home and kitchen gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things in 2023

Winfrey's top lifestyle gifts range from cool kitchen gadgets and delicious foods to indulgent homebody essentials. Top picks include a gorgeous Le Creuset Bread Oven, the Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven, the Harlem Candle Co. Purple Love Luxury Candle, a cozy House No.23 Alaia Sherpa Robe and so much more.

"We’ve looked across the country (and a little beyond) to find just the right gifts for the people you love, adore, and thank heaven for," Winfrey states. "Shop from this list, and you’ll support a wide variety of BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies. You’ll not only find terrific presents but also support the people who stepped out on a dream to make those gifts happen. Don’t you love that?"

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, her list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top home picks below.

Top Kitchen Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Top Cozy Home Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

House No.23 Alaia Sherpa Robe Oprah Daily House No.23 Alaia Sherpa Robe “I picked their throw last year, and I can tell you the only thing better than diving under a faux-shearling blanket is to walk around almost wearing one—makes you feel like you’re at a spa," explains Winfrey. $198 On Amazon Shop Now

R0AM Fuzzy Platforms Oprah Daily R0AM Fuzzy Platforms “I’ve been known to give these as party favors," says Winfrey. "The faux-shearling upper is lined with cotton fleece and memory foam, and the result feels like walking on air.” $185 On Amazon Shop Now $185 At ROAM Shop Now

Top Food Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: