The media mogul shares her annual list of favorite gifts for the home and kitchen.
It's time to celebrate because Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2023 is finally here.
The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 112 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things are available to shop directly on Amazon. While we love all the selections on this coveted lineup, we are especially impressed with the awesome home and kitchen gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself.
Shop Oprah's Favorite Things in 2023
Winfrey's top lifestyle gifts range from cool kitchen gadgets and delicious foods to indulgent homebody essentials. Top picks include a gorgeous Le Creuset Bread Oven, the Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven, the Harlem Candle Co. Purple Love Luxury Candle, a cozy House No.23 Alaia Sherpa Robe and so much more.
"We’ve looked across the country (and a little beyond) to find just the right gifts for the people you love, adore, and thank heaven for," Winfrey states. "Shop from this list, and you’ll support a wide variety of BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies. You’ll not only find terrific presents but also support the people who stepped out on a dream to make those gifts happen. Don’t you love that?"
Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, her list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.
Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top home picks below.
Top Kitchen Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle
“I just love the shape and design of this kettle—but it also has ‘to-the-degree’ temperature control, which your most fastidious coffee or tea aficionado, like me, will appreciate," explains Winfrey.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven
"You know how I feel about bread, so I was very happy to see this enameled cast-iron piece that brings brick-oven baking to a home oven," says Winfrey about picking the Le Creuset lilac bread oven. "In other words, it makes a crust to die for.”
Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
Winfrey says, "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country.”
Top Cozy Home Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023
Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)
“This hand-poured candle was created just for us and gives off a lush rose scent, with elements of sandalwood and clove," says Winfrey.
House No.23 Alaia Sherpa Robe
“I picked their throw last year, and I can tell you the only thing better than diving under a faux-shearling blanket is to walk around almost wearing one—makes you feel like you’re at a spa," explains Winfrey.
Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”
R0AM Fuzzy Platforms
“I’ve been known to give these as party favors," says Winfrey. "The faux-shearling upper is lined with cotton fleece and memory foam, and the result feels like walking on air.”
Top Food Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023
Stone Hollow Farmstead Blissful Breakfast Gift Box
“God is in the details, and these people understand details: An exquisite breakfast—pancake mix, syrup, infused jellies, and more—arrives in a birch box decorated with dried flowers," says Winfrey.
Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower + Blueberry Honey Gift Set
Winfrey says about this pick, "This award-winning raw honey comes from a family farm in New Jersey—and the two flavors are a sweet treat.”
Boarderie The Ultimate Baked Brie Board
“The only thing better than one pastry-wrapped-Brie appetizer is four of them," says Oprah. "Pop the rosemary, tomato, and olive (or truffle, fig, and orange, or other two frozen varieties) in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. You’ll look like the hostess with the most-est.”
