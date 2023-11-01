Best Lists

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: Shop Her Selections for the Home That Also Make Great Holiday Gifts

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 7:39 AM PDT, November 1, 2023

The media mogul shares her annual list of favorite gifts for the home and kitchen.

It's time to celebrate because Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2023 is finally here.

The media mogul and Oprah Daily have released the annual list, boasting a total of 112 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things are available to shop directly on Amazon. While we love all the selections on this coveted lineup, we are especially impressed with the awesome home and kitchen gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself. 

Winfrey's top lifestyle gifts range from cool kitchen gadgets and delicious foods to indulgent homebody essentials. Top picks include a gorgeous Le Creuset Bread Oven, the Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven, the Harlem Candle Co. Purple Love Luxury Candle, a cozy House No.23 Alaia Sherpa Robe and so much more.

"We’ve looked across the country (and a little beyond) to find just the right gifts for the people you love, adore, and thank heaven for," Winfrey states. "Shop from this list, and you’ll support a wide variety of BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies. You’ll not only find terrific presents but also support the people who stepped out on a dream to make those gifts happen. Don’t you love that?"

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, her list is filled with finds that'll be great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.

Shop the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things and check out our top home picks below.

Top Kitchen Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle

“I just love the shape and design of this kettle—but it also has ‘to-the-degree’ temperature control, which your most fastidious coffee or tea aficionado, like me, will appreciate," explains Winfrey.

$195

On Amazon

Shop Now

$195

At Fellow

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven

"You know how I feel about bread, so I was very happy to see this enameled cast-iron piece that brings brick-oven baking to a home oven," says Winfrey about picking the Le Creuset lilac bread oven. "In other words, it makes a crust to die for.” 

$300

On Amazon

Shop Now

$300

At Le Creuset

Shop Now

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

Winfrey says, "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country.”

$999

On Amazon

Shop Now

$999

At Ooni

Shop Now

Top Cozy Home Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

“This hand-poured candle was created just for us and gives off a lush rose scent, with elements of sandalwood and clove," says Winfrey.

$48

On Amazon

Shop Now

House No.23 Alaia Sherpa Robe

House No.23 Alaia Sherpa Robe

“I picked their throw last year, and I can tell you the only thing better than diving under a faux-shearling blanket is to walk around almost wearing one—makes you feel like you’re at a spa," explains Winfrey.

$198

On Amazon

Shop Now

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”

$50 $40

On Amazon

Shop Now

$50

At Margot Elena

Shop Now

R0AM Fuzzy Platforms

R0AM Fuzzy Platforms

“I’ve been known to give these as party favors," says Winfrey. "The faux-shearling upper is lined with cotton fleece and memory foam, and the result feels like walking on air.”

$185

On Amazon

Shop Now

$185

At ROAM

Shop Now

Top Food Gifts From Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Stone Hollow Farmstead Blissful Breakfast Gift Box

Stone Hollow Farmstead Blissful Breakfast Gift Box

“God is in the details, and these people understand details: An exquisite breakfast—pancake mix, syrup, infused jellies, and more—arrives in a birch box decorated with dried flowers," says Winfrey.

$111

On Amazon

Shop Now

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower + Blueberry Honey Gift Set

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower + Blueberry Honey Gift Set

Winfrey says about this pick, "This award-winning raw honey comes from a family farm in New Jersey—and the two flavors are a sweet treat.”

$44

On Amazon

Shop Now

Boarderie The Ultimate Baked Brie Board

Boarderie The Ultimate Baked Brie Board

“The only thing better than one pastry-wrapped-Brie appetizer is four of them," says Oprah. "Pop the rosemary, tomato, and olive (or truffle, fig, and orange, or other two frozen varieties) in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. You’ll look like the hostess with the most-est.”

$139

On Amazon

Shop Now

$129

At Boarderie

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

