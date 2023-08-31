When we think of the many celebrity skincare brands on the market, we often see celebs with picture-perfect skin advertising so-called miracle products. But Ayesha Curry discovered the "miracle" solution to her own struggle with acne and other skincare woes was closer to home.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur, chef and television star launched her first skincare line, Sweet July Skin, based on natural ingredients her mother and her grandmother before her used for many years.

Combining her Caribbean heritage with her extensive background in the culinary world, Sweet July Skin is the latest extension of Curry's lifestyle brand, Sweet July. Just in time to wrap up Black Business Month, we caught up with Curry to talk about her new skincare line, her upcoming gig as a keynote speaker for the Create & Cultivate Beauty and Wellness Summit and her journey as an entrepreneur.

ET: Congratulations on the success of Sweet July! What led you to dive into skincare?

Ayesha Curry: Skin was actually the first arm of the brand that we started developing. It's just happened to take three and a half years! We started it because I have been hearing about all of these amazing ingredients that come from Jamaica that my mom and grandma used my whole life.

As I got older, I was like, "You know what, my mom and my grandma have great skin — interesting because I don't and I want to have better skin."

The foundation for launching the skincare line wasn't like, "I have this fabulous skin and let me share with everybody. It was like, "I have very problematic, annoying, hormonal skin and I want it to be better so desperately, so what can we do to make products that are going to work for my my face?'" And that's really how it was born.

ET: You have such a vast background in the culinary world. Does your career as a chef connect with Sweet July Skin?

AC: I approached this exactly the way that I would food. Everything that would be brought to the team would stem from flavor combinations — even though we're not eating the skin care. It's like: What sounds delicious together? I started to realize that a lot of what we put in our bodies that is good for us, nutrient-wise and vitamin-wise, was also great on the skin.

For instance, we have a product launching very soon, that is super rich in an ingredient — like 10,000 times more potent than what's out on the market right now. So definitely I've approached [Sweet July Skin] from a food perspective the entire time and have been continuing to do so as we develop more products.

ET: Can you share more details about this launch?

AC: I'll just say it will work perfectly within the realm of other products that people are using that aren't Sweet July Skin. It'll adapt to their current skincare routine and it will fit in seamlessly and beautifully with what we already offer."

ET: I saw that really cute video of you teaching your husband how to step up his skincare routine. Does he have any favorite Sweet July products?

AC: I am his favorite Sweet July product — no, I'm just kidding! I think he really likes the exfoliating cleanser. He really perked up after he washed his face, it was like a genuine reaction. He was really excited about the minty cool tingle.

ET: As the keynote speaker at the C&C Summit, what does it mean to you to be sharing the space with the next generation of female entrepreneurs?

AC: It's really an honor to be in a position to speak to this business that my team and I have built over these past couple of years. I think what's so amazing about this conference is that it's women coming together and that's really what the Sweet July brand is in general. We love getting a group of entrepreneurial women into a room and seeing what happens and ultimately I feel like something great always ends up happening.

ET: Speaking of the next generation of female entrepreneurs, were you able to involve your kids at all in the Sweet July creation process?

AC: Absolutely. I think mostly my now-11-year-old has been the one that has really gravitated towards skincare in general. She actually came to me four days ago and she was saying, "Mommy, can I please use your toner?" It was really cool to know that I could have the confidence to allow her to use it because I know how clean and safe and effective our products are.

ET: What's something that you wish you knew when you started your journey?

AC: I wish that I knew that you have to be willing to fail in order to succeed. I think growing up I was raised in such a way where everything was so meticulous and I wanted be perfect in everything that I do and that just doesn't exist. The world doesn't operate that way.

I wish I would have given myself a little more leniency in that nature, to be free and creative and unapologetic about the way that I handle my business instead of trying to be so rigid. I think just knowing that it's okay to fail and that you can always get back up and try again.

ET: Who has inspired you the most as an entrepreneur?

AC: I feel like the traditional answer — and an answer that is true — is my mom, my grandma. But I personally think right now it's the women that I work with. We're such a close-knit team and it's really special to have everybody voice their opinions and have this working environment where people can actually say what they want to say. I feel inspired by all of them on a daily basis.

