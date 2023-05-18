Shopping

Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Teams Up with Pottery Barn for Adorable Summer 2023 Collection

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Ayesha Curry's lifestyle brand Sweet July is partnering with Pottery Barn to elevate your entertaining game this summer. The collab features elegant linens, gorgeous dishware, sparkling glasses and anything else you can imagine to host the best backyard dinner parties.

Shop Sweet July x Pottery Barn

These products are a slam dunk with beautiful home furnishings for both inside and outside the home. You can create a photo-worthy tablescape, have the sleekest bar around while serving drinks during your NBA Finals watch party with a bronze cocktail set and bring on the fun with an all-wooden bocce ball set. Beyond setting the stage for your perfect home party this summer, Sweet July's collection includes plush comforters, nature-inspired throws and decor to refresh your home for warmer days. 

Curry is quoted on Pottery Barn about the Sweet July picks, "This collection has plenty of texture and depth so you can mix and match and bring some flair."

Be a home decor and party hosting baller this summer by shopping this adorable Pottery Barn x Sweet July collaboration. Below, we've rounded up the best pieces that you won't want to miss before they sell out.

Sweet July Stoneware Dinnerware Collection
Sweet July Stoneware Dinnerware Collection
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Stoneware Dinnerware Collection

For the best dinner parties, it's the small touches that matter, like plates that wow. These simple, yet elegant, plates from Sweet July fit the bill. 

$69
SET OF 4
Sweet July Herringbone Decanter & Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Sweet July Herringbone Decanter & Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Herringbone Decanter & Double Old Fashioned Glasses

Create colorful cocktails and serve them in style with this handcrafted decanter and old fashioned glasses set. 

$119
Sweet July Bocce Ball Set
Sweet July Bocce Ball Set
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Bocce Ball Set

Outdoor games are a party of outdoor entertaining and this wooden bocce ball set will keep the gathering lively.

$299
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Glass Drink Dispenser & Stand
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Glass Drink Dispenser & Stand
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Glass Drink Dispenser & Stand

Keep everyone hydrated without having to make another batch of drinks with this large and fashionable drink dispenser. 

$189
Sweet July Vitae Duvet Cover
Sweet July Vitae Duvet Cover
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Vitae Duvet Cover

Stay cool and fresh with this cozy duvet made from breathable cotton. You can also add on matching shams to complete the look.

$199
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Shot Glasses & Caddy
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Shot Glasses & Caddy
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Shot Glasses & Caddy

Really get the party going with this handblown shot glass set and bronze caddy that they perfectly nestle in.

$99
Sweet July Cozy Throw
Sweet July Cozy Throw
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Cozy Throw

Handwoven, the texture of this throw is ideal for summer vibes. On chilly nights you can wrap up in it outside or indoors.

$119
Sweet July Woven Tapestry
Sweet July Woven Tapestry
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Woven Tapestry

Woven natural abaca hangs on teak wood to create a gorgeous art piece that will make a statement in any room.

$129
Sweet July String Lights
Sweet July String Lights
Pottery Barn
Sweet July String Lights

The party doesn't have to end when the sun goes down with these delicate metal string lights that bring a gentle ambiance. 

$99
Sweet July Sculpted Geo Towels
Sweet July Sculpted Geo Towels
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Sculpted Geo Towels

These geometric towels aren't just pretty, they're also practical by being soft and absorbent.

$35
Sweet July Handcrafted Marble Lazy Susan & Bowls Set
Sweet July Handcrafted Marble Lazy Susan & Bowls Set
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Handcrafted Marble Lazy Susan & Bowls Set

Serve your food in style with this marble lazy Susan that comes with three matching condiment bowls. The spinning feature also make it more convenient for your guests to reach food on the table no matter where they sit.

$298
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Glass Ice Bucket & Tongs
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Glass Ice Bucket & Tongs
Pottery Barn
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Glass Ice Bucket & Tongs

No one wants a warm drink on a hot day. Keep your beverages nice and cold in style with this sophisticated ice bucket. 

$89

