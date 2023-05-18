Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Teams Up with Pottery Barn for Adorable Summer 2023 Collection
Ayesha Curry's lifestyle brand Sweet July is partnering with Pottery Barn to elevate your entertaining game this summer. The collab features elegant linens, gorgeous dishware, sparkling glasses and anything else you can imagine to host the best backyard dinner parties.
Shop Sweet July x Pottery Barn
These products are a slam dunk with beautiful home furnishings for both inside and outside the home. You can create a photo-worthy tablescape, have the sleekest bar around while serving drinks during your NBA Finals watch party with a bronze cocktail set and bring on the fun with an all-wooden bocce ball set. Beyond setting the stage for your perfect home party this summer, Sweet July's collection includes plush comforters, nature-inspired throws and decor to refresh your home for warmer days.
Curry is quoted on Pottery Barn about the Sweet July picks, "This collection has plenty of texture and depth so you can mix and match and bring some flair."
Be a home decor and party hosting baller this summer by shopping this adorable Pottery Barn x Sweet July collaboration. Below, we've rounded up the best pieces that you won't want to miss before they sell out.
For the best dinner parties, it's the small touches that matter, like plates that wow. These simple, yet elegant, plates from Sweet July fit the bill.
Create colorful cocktails and serve them in style with this handcrafted decanter and old fashioned glasses set.
Outdoor games are a party of outdoor entertaining and this wooden bocce ball set will keep the gathering lively.
Keep everyone hydrated without having to make another batch of drinks with this large and fashionable drink dispenser.
Stay cool and fresh with this cozy duvet made from breathable cotton. You can also add on matching shams to complete the look.
Really get the party going with this handblown shot glass set and bronze caddy that they perfectly nestle in.
Handwoven, the texture of this throw is ideal for summer vibes. On chilly nights you can wrap up in it outside or indoors.
Woven natural abaca hangs on teak wood to create a gorgeous art piece that will make a statement in any room.
The party doesn't have to end when the sun goes down with these delicate metal string lights that bring a gentle ambiance.
These geometric towels aren't just pretty, they're also practical by being soft and absorbent.
Serve your food in style with this marble lazy Susan that comes with three matching condiment bowls. The spinning feature also make it more convenient for your guests to reach food on the table no matter where they sit.
No one wants a warm drink on a hot day. Keep your beverages nice and cold in style with this sophisticated ice bucket.
RELATED CONTENT:
33 Best Kitchen Deals at Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen This Spring
Shop Khloé Kardashian's Kitchen Storage Tricks for a Perfect Pantry
Florence Pugh's Go-To Kitchen Knives Are on Sale at Amazon
Samsung 8K TVs Are Up to $3,500 Off Ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals
'White Men Can't Jump' Cast on Remake's 'Authentic' Basketball Scenes
How to Watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs: Where to Stream Every Game Online
The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring
Ayesha Curry's Favorite Kitchen Essentials Are Great Gifts for Foodies