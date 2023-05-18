Ayesha Curry's lifestyle brand Sweet July is partnering with Pottery Barn to elevate your entertaining game this summer. The collab features elegant linens, gorgeous dishware, sparkling glasses and anything else you can imagine to host the best backyard dinner parties.

Shop Sweet July x Pottery Barn

These products are a slam dunk with beautiful home furnishings for both inside and outside the home. You can create a photo-worthy tablescape, have the sleekest bar around while serving drinks during your NBA Finals watch party with a bronze cocktail set and bring on the fun with an all-wooden bocce ball set. Beyond setting the stage for your perfect home party this summer, Sweet July's collection includes plush comforters, nature-inspired throws and decor to refresh your home for warmer days.

Curry is quoted on Pottery Barn about the Sweet July picks, "This collection has plenty of texture and depth so you can mix and match and bring some flair."

Be a home decor and party hosting baller this summer by shopping this adorable Pottery Barn x Sweet July collaboration. Below, we've rounded up the best pieces that you won't want to miss before they sell out.

