The 2023 NBA Playoffs are here. Leading up to the NBA Finals set to take place on June 1, all four rounds of the NBA playoffs are a best-of-7 format with eight series running all at once.

It's going to be another month of nearly non-stop NBA action and with many of the game’s best players competing, you’re not going to want to miss a second. If you're looking to watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about when and where to stream the NBA Playoffs online.

How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online

This year, games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals will air exclusively on TNT while this year's Western Conference Finals will air on ESPN. Each game of the 2023 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC.

For a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, check out fuboTV to watch the NBA playoffs 2023 online. The Pro plan costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial to try it out and stream a few games of the NBA playoffs for free.

Another great way for fans to watch postseason games all the way through the NBA Finals is Sling TV. You can get TNT, ESPN, and ABC livestreams as part of Sling’s Orange plan, which costs just $40 a month, but Sling TV is now offering half off your first month! For games on NBA TV, you can subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50.

When are the NBA Playoffs?

The first round series of the 2023 NBA playoffs is in full swing with eight games scheduled over the weekend. The 2023 NBA finals begin on Thursday, June 1 and can run until June 18.

2023 NBA Playoff Bracket

The NBA has released the daily playoff schedule over the next week. There are multiple games scheduled and airing on different TV channels each night this week. Here's the playoff bracket, dates, times, and where to watch today's games, along with the rest of the NBA postseason, with or without cable.

Friday, April 21

Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN

Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22

76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT

Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 23

Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC

Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT

Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 24

Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

Bucks at Heat, TBD

Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 25

Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

Clippers at Suns, TBD

Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26

Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 27

76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)

Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)

Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)

Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, April 28

Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)

Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)

Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, April 29

Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, April 30

Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)

Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)

Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

Watch the Playoffs on Sling

Watch the Playoffs on fuboTV

For the full playoff schedule check out NBA.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Apple's 'Friday Night Baseball'

How to Watch AMC's 'Lucky Hank' Starring Bob Odenkirk Without Cable

How to Watch 'Cocaine Bear' at Home - Now Streaming

How to Watch the Revelatory Documentary 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields'

How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online — Now Streaming

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Returns This Summer: Here's How to Watch Online

How to Watch Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves' 'My Kind of Country'

How to Watch 'Swarm" — New Thriller Series Now Streaming