Every day is a good day to shop Black-owned, but August — AKA Black Business Month — serves as an extra reminder to support the community. With so many fabulous options to choose from, we're turning to the experts to help us pick out some of the best Black-owned skincare, haircare and makeup lines to shop: stars who know how to keep themselves looking and feeling good.

From best-selling celebrity lines — think Fenty Beauty, Pattern Beauty and KINLÒ — to products adored by singers, actresses, models and the like, we've rounded up 12 celeb-approved Black-owned beauty brands for every budget, hair type and skin concern.

By shopping these celeb-approved brands, you can achieve professional quality hair and skin right at home. Pat McGrath, makeup artist to the likes of Taylor Swift and Doja Cat, and Vernon Francois, Lupita Nyong'o's hairstylist, are just a few of the talented experts with their own beauty lines.

Below, check out our favorite celebrity-owned and approved beauty brands to shop not only during Black Business Month, but always, brought to you by Black entrepreneurs.

From her lingerie and lounge line to best-selling makeup and skincare lines, is there anything Rihanna can't do? Fenty Beauty is best known for its industry-leading range of foundation shades, but the brand's vivid highlighters, hydrating toners and more are equally worth the hype.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation Sephora Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone — 50 shades, to be exact — it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity: no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin. $40 Shop Now

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide Sephora Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide If you're going to try anything from Fenty Skin, we highly recommend the Hydra Vizor. The sunscreen-moisturizer combo is truly lightweight and blends seamlessly onto the skin without leaving a white cast. It smells incredible, and it's refillable, too! $39 Shop Now

Emmy-nominated actress (and daughter of Diana Ross) Tracee Ellis Ross created Pattern Beauty to celebrate and nourish coily, curly and tight-textured hair. Ross' brand has everything you need to support your hair's natural beauty, from its brand-new blow dryer to shampoo, oils, deep conditioning treatments and more.

The Pattern Blow Dryer Pattern Beauty The Pattern Blow Dryer Complete with a diffuser for volume and definition, a wide-tooth comb for detangling, a brush for drying and stretching and a concentrated nozzle for blowouts, the Pattern hair dryer features an ion generator for cuticle-smoothing and a powerful motor for reduced drying time. $189 Shop Now

Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend Whether used as a carrier oil or on its own, this lightweight jojoba blend claims to reduce breakage and maintain moisture while smelling incredible. $25 Shop Now

While she spent hours in the sun practicing and winning tennis matches, Olympian Naomi Osaka had never given much thought to the damage sun exposure can cause to melanated skin. That all changed with KINLÒ. Her skincare brand, KINLÒ (derived from the Japanese and Haitian words for "gold"), aims to educate about the harms of sun damage and provide ample protection for Black and brown skin tones.

KINLÒ Golden Rays Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 Walmart KINLÒ Golden Rays Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 If you're in the market for protection that won't leave a white cast and also not a chemical sunscreen, this sweat proof broad-spectrum SPF is what you've been looking for. $12 $5 Shop Now

KINLÒ Sun Spot Brightening Moisturizer KINLO KINLÒ Sun Spot Brightening Moisturizer An infusion of vitamin C and ferulic acid target hyperpigmentation while hyaluronic acid and squalane deliver plenty of hydration. $12 Shop Now

If you wondered who the mastermind was behind Taylor Swift's Bejeweled makeup look, it was the incomparable Pat McGrath. One of the most popular brands for high fashion campaigns and red carpet looks alike, Pat McGrath Labs leads the beauty industry with highly pigmented products and experimental shades. Everyone from Doja Cat and Angela Basset to Maison Margiela and Prada have relied on McGrath makeup for their iconic looks.

PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette - Bronze Seduction Sephora PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette - Bronze Seduction Well worth the investment, the colors in this Pat McGrath palette are not only gorgeous but highly pigmented and easy to blend for a smooth application. $128 Shop Now

Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios Sephora Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios If you want to try out luxe makeup from Pat McGrath Labs without breaking the bank, this three-piece mini lip kit is an affordable introduction to the line. $29 Shop Now

TikTok may have catapulted Mielle Organics into the spotlight for its rosemary hair growth oil, but the brand has been a hair care staple for years. The brand's founder, Monique Rodriguez, created the brand in 2014 and has since become a proud role model for women entering the business world.

Mielle Organics is even endorsed by the certified Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion — she joined the Mielle team as its global ambassador in 2021 while she embarked on her natural hair journey.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil Mielle Organics' rosemary and mint oil was originally created to stimulate hair growth for people with curly or coily hair. $10 $9 Shop Now

Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner Amazon Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner Treat your dry, damaged or frizzy hair to a deep conditioner formulated with nutrient-rich oils. $12 $11 Shop Now

Gabrielle Union hasn't aged a day since her '90s teen rom-com stardom, which is why we trust the actress with all things beauty. Her beauty brand, aptly named Flawless by Gabrielle Union, creates affordable hair products for every type, texture and length.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner Amazon Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner With over 700 five-star reviews, this leave-in conditioner from Gabrielle Union's haircare line detangles and hydrates hair with a blend of coconut oil, shea butter and biotin. $11 Shop Now

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner Amazon Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner Gently cleanse and condition your hair with this shea butter, coconut oil and rice oil solution. $11 Shop Now

Named after the Swahili word for "wellness," Ustawi's line of skincare is specifically formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. The brand is created in tandem with board-certified dermatologists to deliver the most effective and safe products for your skin — and it's how Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph got her skin red carpet-ready for the American Music Awards. Singer Cassie also swears by the brand's vitamin C serum for her signature glow.

USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum Amazon USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum While this vitamin C serum is made with darker skin tones in mind, its brightening and moisturizing effects are suitable for all skin shades. $45 Shop Now

Ustawi Red Clay Mask Amazon Ustawi Red Clay Mask Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. $37 Shop Now

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o relies on celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois for her magnificent hair, and now you can too — thanks to his line of affordable hair products. With an emphasis on curly and coily textures, Francois' haircare line is certified cruelty-free and vegan.

Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo Amazon Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo Formulated specifically for 4C hair, this shampoo uses plant-based keratin to strengthen each strand. $14 Shop Now

Vernon François PURE~FRO Conditioner, Amazon Vernon François PURE~FRO Conditioner, Follow up your shampoo with a nourishing lavender, eucalyptus and keratin conditioner. $18 Shop Now

Another celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kimble is the woman behind some of Beyoncé's most memorable hairstyles as well as the head of Euphoria's hair department. Her budget-friendly products range from shampoo and leave-in treatments to curling irons and combs of all shapes and sizes.

Kim Kimble Celebrity Series 1" Ceramic Tourmaline Curling Iron Walmart Kim Kimble Celebrity Series 1" Ceramic Tourmaline Curling Iron Tame frizz and flyaways while creating perfectly curled tresses with Kim Kimble's versatile 1-inch iron. $27 Shop Now

One of the first brands to create sun protection specifically formulated for deeper skin, Black Girl Sunscreen is revolutionary for creating sunscreen without the dreaded white cast left by most products. The completely clear sunscreen line protects melanated skin while also moisturizing. Back in November 2022, Kelly Rowland named Black Girl sunscreen one of her daily skincare essentials in an interview with The Cut.

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Ulta Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Paraben free, fragrance free, oxybenzone free, octinoxate free, silicone free, aluminum free, cruelty free and vegan, the Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 sunscreen protects against sun damage, fine lines and hyperpigmentation. $16 Shop Now

Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte Sunscreen Target Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte Sunscreen Keep your face protected without any additional shine by using this matte sunscreen under your makeup. $18 Shop Now

In 2020, comedian and actress Issa Rae joined founder Hannah Diop as the co-owner of Sienna Naturals, a vegan and cruelty-free haircare brand. Sienna Naturals prides itself on being the first dermatologist-tested and responsibly sourced line of products for textured hair. Rae was so blown away by the blend of science and care the brand offered that she couldn't help but hop on board.

Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set Sienna Naturals Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set Try out a starter kit of Issa Rae's favorite wash day essentials, complete with a shampoo, leave-in conditioner, scalp oil and hair mask. $98 Shop Now

Sienna Naturals Plant Power Protein & Moisture Repair Hair Mask Nordstrom Sienna Naturals Plant Power Protein & Moisture Repair Hair Mask "I absolutely love this product!!" praised one happy reviewer of this pea protein-fortified hair mask. "I had been looking for a product to help with repairing my dry damaged hair. This was my first time using this product and I loved how soft my hair felt and how defined my curls are." $32 Shop Now

Since 2011, Camille Rose's CEO and founder Janell Stephens has pioneered inclusion in the beauty industry. Camille Rose has now become one of the most popular and widely distributed Black-owned brands on the market, available at Ulta, Walmart, Sally’s Beauty, Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS and more. The brand not only has a wide variety of haircare products, but bath, body and candles as well.

Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser Amazon Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser Formulated with a blend of castor oil and peppermint and rosemary essential oils, this hair cleanser not only smells great but removes build-up and claims to promote healthy hair growth. $12 Shop Now

Camille Rose Honey Hydrate Leave-In Treatment Amazon Camille Rose Honey Hydrate Leave-In Treatment After cleansing, work this golden elixir into your strands with your hands for smooth, soft strands. $14 Shop Now

