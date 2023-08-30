Support Black entrepreneurs by shopping these celebrity-approved makeup, skincare and haircare brands.
Every day is a good day to shop Black-owned, but August — AKA Black Business Month — serves as an extra reminder to support the community. With so many fabulous options to choose from, we're turning to the experts to help us pick out some of the best Black-owned skincare, haircare and makeup lines to shop: stars who know how to keep themselves looking and feeling good.
From best-selling celebrity lines — think Fenty Beauty, Pattern Beauty and KINLÒ — to products adored by singers, actresses, models and the like, we've rounded up 12 celeb-approved Black-owned beauty brands for every budget, hair type and skin concern.
By shopping these celeb-approved brands, you can achieve professional quality hair and skin right at home. Pat McGrath, makeup artist to the likes of Taylor Swift and Doja Cat, and Vernon Francois, Lupita Nyong'o's hairstylist, are just a few of the talented experts with their own beauty lines.
Below, check out our favorite celebrity-owned and approved beauty brands to shop not only during Black Business Month, but always, brought to you by Black entrepreneurs.
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin
From her lingerie and lounge line to best-selling makeup and skincare lines, is there anything Rihanna can't do? Fenty Beauty is best known for its industry-leading range of foundation shades, but the brand's vivid highlighters, hydrating toners and more are equally worth the hype.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone — 50 shades, to be exact — it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity: no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30 with Niacinamide
If you're going to try anything from Fenty Skin, we highly recommend the Hydra Vizor. The sunscreen-moisturizer combo is truly lightweight and blends seamlessly onto the skin without leaving a white cast. It smells incredible, and it's refillable, too!
Pattern Beauty
Emmy-nominated actress (and daughter of Diana Ross) Tracee Ellis Ross created Pattern Beauty to celebrate and nourish coily, curly and tight-textured hair. Ross' brand has everything you need to support your hair's natural beauty, from its brand-new blow dryer to shampoo, oils, deep conditioning treatments and more.
The Pattern Blow Dryer
The Pattern Blow Dryer
Complete with a diffuser for volume and definition, a wide-tooth comb for detangling, a brush for drying and stretching and a concentrated nozzle for blowouts, the Pattern hair dryer features an ion generator for cuticle-smoothing and a powerful motor for reduced drying time.
Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend
Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend
Whether used as a carrier oil or on its own, this lightweight jojoba blend claims to reduce breakage and maintain moisture while smelling incredible.
KINLÒ
While she spent hours in the sun practicing and winning tennis matches, Olympian Naomi Osaka had never given much thought to the damage sun exposure can cause to melanated skin. That all changed with KINLÒ. Her skincare brand, KINLÒ (derived from the Japanese and Haitian words for "gold"), aims to educate about the harms of sun damage and provide ample protection for Black and brown skin tones.
KINLÒ Golden Rays Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50
KINLÒ Golden Rays Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50
If you're in the market for protection that won't leave a white cast and also not a chemical sunscreen, this sweat proof broad-spectrum SPF is what you've been looking for.
KINLÒ Sun Spot Brightening Moisturizer
KINLÒ Sun Spot Brightening Moisturizer
An infusion of vitamin C and ferulic acid target hyperpigmentation while hyaluronic acid and squalane deliver plenty of hydration.
Pat McGrath Labs
If you wondered who the mastermind was behind Taylor Swift's Bejeweled makeup look, it was the incomparable Pat McGrath. One of the most popular brands for high fashion campaigns and red carpet looks alike, Pat McGrath Labs leads the beauty industry with highly pigmented products and experimental shades. Everyone from Doja Cat and Angela Basset to Maison Margiela and Prada have relied on McGrath makeup for their iconic looks.
PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette - Bronze Seduction
PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette - Bronze Seduction
Well worth the investment, the colors in this Pat McGrath palette are not only gorgeous but highly pigmented and easy to blend for a smooth application.
Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios
Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios
If you want to try out luxe makeup from Pat McGrath Labs without breaking the bank, this three-piece mini lip kit is an affordable introduction to the line.
Mielle Organics
TikTok may have catapulted Mielle Organics into the spotlight for its rosemary hair growth oil, but the brand has been a hair care staple for years. The brand's founder, Monique Rodriguez, created the brand in 2014 and has since become a proud role model for women entering the business world.
Mielle Organics is even endorsed by the certified Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion — she joined the Mielle team as its global ambassador in 2021 while she embarked on her natural hair journey.
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Mielle Organics' rosemary and mint oil was originally created to stimulate hair growth for people with curly or coily hair.
Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
Treat your dry, damaged or frizzy hair to a deep conditioner formulated with nutrient-rich oils.
Flawless by Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union hasn't aged a day since her '90s teen rom-com stardom, which is why we trust the actress with all things beauty. Her beauty brand, aptly named Flawless by Gabrielle Union, creates affordable hair products for every type, texture and length.
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner
With over 700 five-star reviews, this leave-in conditioner from Gabrielle Union's haircare line detangles and hydrates hair with a blend of coconut oil, shea butter and biotin.
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner
Gently cleanse and condition your hair with this shea butter, coconut oil and rice oil solution.
Ustawi
Named after the Swahili word for "wellness," Ustawi's line of skincare is specifically formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. The brand is created in tandem with board-certified dermatologists to deliver the most effective and safe products for your skin — and it's how Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph got her skin red carpet-ready for the American Music Awards. Singer Cassie also swears by the brand's vitamin C serum for her signature glow.
USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
USTAWI Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
While this vitamin C serum is made with darker skin tones in mind, its brightening and moisturizing effects are suitable for all skin shades.
Ustawi Red Clay Mask
Ustawi Red Clay Mask
Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone.
Vernon Francois
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o relies on celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois for her magnificent hair, and now you can too — thanks to his line of affordable hair products. With an emphasis on curly and coily textures, Francois' haircare line is certified cruelty-free and vegan.
Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo
Vernon François PURE~FRO Shampoo
Formulated specifically for 4C hair, this shampoo uses plant-based keratin to strengthen each strand.
Vernon François PURE~FRO Conditioner,
Vernon François PURE~FRO Conditioner,
Follow up your shampoo with a nourishing lavender, eucalyptus and keratin conditioner.
Kim Kimble
Another celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kimble is the woman behind some of Beyoncé's most memorable hairstyles as well as the head of Euphoria's hair department. Her budget-friendly products range from shampoo and leave-in treatments to curling irons and combs of all shapes and sizes.
Kim Kimble Healthy Hair Repair & Renew Color Protection Leave-in Conditioner
Kim Kimble Healthy Hair Repair & Renew Color Protection Leave-in Conditioner
This avocado and jojoba oil-infused leave-in conditioner will leave all hair types feeling silky smooth.
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series 1" Ceramic Tourmaline Curling Iron
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series 1" Ceramic Tourmaline Curling Iron
Tame frizz and flyaways while creating perfectly curled tresses with Kim Kimble's versatile 1-inch iron.
Black Girl Sunscreen
One of the first brands to create sun protection specifically formulated for deeper skin, Black Girl Sunscreen is revolutionary for creating sunscreen without the dreaded white cast left by most products. The completely clear sunscreen line protects melanated skin while also moisturizing. Back in November 2022, Kelly Rowland named Black Girl sunscreen one of her daily skincare essentials in an interview with The Cut.
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Paraben free, fragrance free, oxybenzone free, octinoxate free, silicone free, aluminum free, cruelty free and vegan, the Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 sunscreen protects against sun damage, fine lines and hyperpigmentation.
Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte Sunscreen
Keep your face protected without any additional shine by using this matte sunscreen under your makeup.
Sienna Naturals
In 2020, comedian and actress Issa Rae joined founder Hannah Diop as the co-owner of Sienna Naturals, a vegan and cruelty-free haircare brand. Sienna Naturals prides itself on being the first dermatologist-tested and responsibly sourced line of products for textured hair. Rae was so blown away by the blend of science and care the brand offered that she couldn't help but hop on board.
Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set
Sienna Naturals Issa Rae's Wash Day Ritual Set
Try out a starter kit of Issa Rae's favorite wash day essentials, complete with a shampoo, leave-in conditioner, scalp oil and hair mask.
Sienna Naturals Plant Power Protein & Moisture Repair Hair Mask
Sienna Naturals Plant Power Protein & Moisture Repair Hair Mask
"I absolutely love this product!!" praised one happy reviewer of this pea protein-fortified hair mask. "I had been looking for a product to help with repairing my dry damaged hair. This was my first time using this product and I loved how soft my hair felt and how defined my curls are."
Camille Rose
Since 2011, Camille Rose's CEO and founder Janell Stephens has pioneered inclusion in the beauty industry. Camille Rose has now become one of the most popular and widely distributed Black-owned brands on the market, available at Ulta, Walmart, Sally’s Beauty, Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS and more. The brand not only has a wide variety of haircare products, but bath, body and candles as well.
Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser
Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser
Formulated with a blend of castor oil and peppermint and rosemary essential oils, this hair cleanser not only smells great but removes build-up and claims to promote healthy hair growth.
Camille Rose Honey Hydrate Leave-In Treatment
Camille Rose Honey Hydrate Leave-In Treatment
After cleansing, work this golden elixir into your strands with your hands for smooth, soft strands.
