Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer: Shop Natural Hair Products from the Hair Care Line
If you've ever struggled with traditional blow dryers wreaking havoc on your curly or coily hair, this drop is for you. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross' natural hair care line Pattern Beauty has just come out with its own hair dryer, specifically designed with textured hair in mind.
With its four unique attachments, three heat settings for reducing damage, two speed options and cooling function, the Pattern Blow Dryer is a versatile tool for styling coils and curls with ease. Whether you're after a sleek blowout that rivals your salon look, defined coils that dry in no time or perfectly fluffy and voluminous curls, consider this dryer your new best friend.
Complete with a diffuser for volume and definition, a wide-tooth comb for detangling, a brush for drying and stretching and a concentrated nozzle for blowouts, the Pattern hair dryer features an ion generator for cuticle-smoothing and a powerful motor for reduced drying time.
"This evolution of Pattern has been a part of the original dream from the beginning," Ross said in an interview with InStyle. "For me, heat has always been a genuine tool for possibility and a way to imagine all of the many things that my hair can do. [Plus,] I have discovered because of my job, letting my hair air dry is not an option when you have a 5:00 a.m. call."
In case you're unfamiliar with Pattern Beauty, let us introduce you: the brand was launched by Ross in 2019 with a focus on empowering curly, coily and tight-textured hair. Pattern Beauty offers a wide variety of products for nourishing natural hair, from shampoo and conditioner to styling products, tools and treatments. Below, you can shop some of the brand's best-selling products for your best hair day yet.
When styling your hair with the Pattern blow dryer — or any kind of heat tool — be sure to protect it from damage with this lightweight spray.
Get defined curls and coils as well as braids, bantu knots and twist-outs with this shea butter and sweet almond oil-enriched cream.
This gorgeous tortoiseshell kit includes an edge tool, wide tooth comb and zippered pouch.
Treat your locks to a curl-defining mask infused with rice water and moringa seed extract.
Your roots deserve just as much love as the rest of your hair, which is why you should nourish your scalp with this invigorating serum full of essential oils.
