Check off your holiday shopping list at Sephora's Cyber Monday sale, today only.
Cyber Monday 2023 is here and 'tis the season to check off holiday shopping for the beauty lovers on your list. Whether you’re stocking up on winter-ready skincare, perfume gift sets to go under the tree, or celeb-loved hair tools, Sephora just kicked off its Cyber Monday sale and these deals are not to be missed.
Shop Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale
Today only, Sephora is offering 30% off select beauty brands and up to 50% off beauty must-haves with prices starting at just $2. From savings on all of Youth to the People's best-selling skincare products to Fenty Beauty and a limited-edition Dyson Airwrap, Sephora has so many Cyber Monday beauty deals happening right now.
If you've been waiting for the right time to stock up on everyday essentials or want to save on luxurious holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, the Sephora Cyber Monday Sale has you covered. Ahead, jumpstart your beauty haul and shop our top picks from the Sephora Cyber Monday Sale before these deals are gone tomorrow.
Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop
The Ceramic Pop, a unique addition to the Dyson collection, is crafted to make a statement with its vibrant design and is equipped with six versatile attachments to cater to various hair types, lengths and styles.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation
Offered in 50 shades, Rihanna's light-as-air longwear powder foundation gives you light-to-full coverage with a soft matte finish.
NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device
If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Get your best cat-eye yet with this smudge-proof, long-lasting eyeliner with a soft felt tip that makes application easy.
tarte SEA Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer
A gel moisturizer that also firms and restores the skin using hyaluronic acid, squalene and a proprietary blend of algae and marine flower extracts.
FOREO LUNA Mini 3
Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the LUNA Mini 3. This smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin.
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation
Even out skin tone and work with a buildable, sheer base with Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation.
T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush
Featuring T3 IonFlow Technology, the AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush takes your hair from smooth to bouncy.
Saie Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid
Saie's Lip Blur Soft-Matte Hydrating Lipstick is enriched with nourishing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, to moisturize and smooth the lips.
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C
Get your glow on with this multitasking primer that claims to brighten your skin with vitamin C and doubles as a gradual tanner.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
