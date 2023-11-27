Cyber Monday 2023 is here and 'tis the season to check off holiday shopping for the beauty lovers on your list. Whether you’re stocking up on winter-ready skincare, perfume gift sets to go under the tree, or celeb-loved hair tools, Sephora just kicked off its Cyber Monday sale and these deals are not to be missed.

Shop Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale

Today only, Sephora is offering 30% off select beauty brands and up to 50% off beauty must-haves with prices starting at just $2. From savings on all of Youth to the People's best-selling skincare products to Fenty Beauty and a limited-edition Dyson Airwrap, Sephora has so many Cyber Monday beauty deals happening right now.

If you've been waiting for the right time to stock up on everyday essentials or want to save on luxurious holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, the Sephora Cyber Monday Sale has you covered. Ahead, jumpstart your beauty haul and shop our top picks from the Sephora Cyber Monday Sale before these deals are gone tomorrow.

NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $250 $188 Shop Now

FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Sephora FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the LUNA Mini 3. This smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin. $179 $125 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

