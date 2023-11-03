The one gift you can never go wrong with is perfume gifts. With so many exciting holiday presents on the market this year, it's important not to overlook the classics when it comes to gifting.

Perfume is a go-to for a good reason: it's extremely personal, comes in beautiful packaging and will be a reminder of your love every time they wear it. Whether the gift recipient is already a perfume fanatic or simply deserves to be treated to something luxurious, we've found the best perfume gift sets to shop this holiday season.

Since perfume preferences are so individual, it's important to know their favorites when it comes to fragrance. If they prefer traditional florals, Burberry's new lavender and vanilla Goddess or Dior's rose and peony Blooming Bouquet tend to be safe bets. For a more indulgent option, Kilian Paris' boozy Angel's Share (allegedly Beyoncé's signature scent) or Olivia Rodrigo-approved Baccarat Rouge 540 are sure to delight. And if you have no idea what scents they like, you can't go wrong with a discovery gift set from Sephora.

Below, shop our favorite perfume gift sets for the 2023 holiday season from Sephora, Ulta and Saks Fifth Avenue. For even more perfume shopping inspiration, check out the best perfumes for fall 2023 and the best perfumes that smell like designer for less.

Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set Sephora Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set "I just want to get inside of this. To dive into an ocean of it. What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle."—Rihanna $155 Shop Now

Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set Treat the man in your life to a cologne of his choice. He can sample scents such as Gucci Guilty, Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Jazz Club and Versace Eros and redeem the included voucher for the full-size bottle of his favorite. $85 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

