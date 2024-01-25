Sales & Deals

Best Viktor & Rolf Deals for Valentine's Day: Save Up to 30% on Fragrance Gifts and Sets

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb: Anya Taylor-Joy
Viktor&Rolf
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:43 PM PST, January 25, 2024

Viktor and Rolf is having a Valentine's Day Sale where you can save on cologne and perfume gift set.s

When it comes to Valentine's Day, we're already seeing early deals on gifts from some of the most coveted brands. Right now, Viktor & Rolf is having a Valentine's Day sale on gift sets of their best-selling fragrances. Now's the perfect time to find your go-to fragrance for everyday wear or shop for a scent for Valentine's Day or an upcoming bae-cation.

Shop the Viktor & Rolf Sale

Until Wednesday, January 31, the Viktor & Rolf Valentine's Day Sale is offering up to 30% off cologne and perfume gift sets. Unlike some sales that are only running to clear out stock, Viktor & Rolf is marking down their best sellers to help you score so many luxury fragrances at a major discount.

From the brand's iconic Flowerbomb fragrance to best-selling cologne, you or your spouse's new signature scent is waiting inside the Viktor & Rolf sale. Looking to save on holiday gifts of the shopping rush? There are over a dozen perfume gift sets that make perfect stocking stuffers for anyone on your list. 

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a special someone, this Viktor & Rolf sale is not to be missed. Ahead, check out our favorite fragrance gift sets to shop from the Viktor & Rolf Valentine's Day Sale before the sale ends. 

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Bestsellers Duo

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Bestsellers Duo
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Bestsellers Duo

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.

$322 $240

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf The Classics Duo

Viktor&Rolf The Classics Duo
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf The Classics Duo

The perfect gift set for both you and your spouse as it features the classic Flowerbomb parfum and the masculine counterpart, Spicebomb.

$308 $230

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Luxury Duo

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Luxury Duo
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Luxury Duo

A set of both a medium and large size of the best-selling Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum.

$322 $240

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf The Flowerbomb Everywhere Duo

Viktor&Rolf The Flowerbomb Everywhere Duo
Viktor & Rolf

Viktor&Rolf The Flowerbomb Everywhere Duo

An exclusive gift set featuring a travel size Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum. 

$238 $198

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf The Red Hot V-Day Duo

Viktor&Rolf The Red Hot V-Day Duo
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf The Red Hot V-Day Duo

Turn up the heat this winter with these two fragrances featuring nodes of ruby orchid and vanilla bean in the Spicebomb Ruby Orchid and pack a serious punch with red pepper, leather and resinous woods in the Spicebomb for men.

 

$276 $210

Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid

The heart of this luxurious perfume features two accords: the ruby orchid and the red vanilla bean, giving the fragrance an unequivocal sensuality, enhanced by the fresh scent of peach, floral, and vanilla fragrance.

$142 $99

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

Tags: