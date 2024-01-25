When it comes to Valentine's Day, we're already seeing early deals on gifts from some of the most coveted brands. Right now, Viktor & Rolf is having a Valentine's Day sale on gift sets of their best-selling fragrances. Now's the perfect time to find your go-to fragrance for everyday wear or shop for a scent for Valentine's Day or an upcoming bae-cation.

Until Wednesday, January 31, the Viktor & Rolf Valentine's Day Sale is offering up to 30% off cologne and perfume gift sets. Unlike some sales that are only running to clear out stock, Viktor & Rolf is marking down their best sellers to help you score so many luxury fragrances at a major discount.

From the brand's iconic Flowerbomb fragrance to best-selling cologne, you or your spouse's new signature scent is waiting inside the Viktor & Rolf sale. Looking to save on holiday gifts of the shopping rush? There are over a dozen perfume gift sets that make perfect stocking stuffers for anyone on your list.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a special someone, this Viktor & Rolf sale is not to be missed. Ahead, check out our favorite fragrance gift sets to shop from the Viktor & Rolf Valentine's Day Sale before the sale ends.

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid Viktor&Rolf Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Ruby Orchid The heart of this luxurious perfume features two accords: the ruby orchid and the red vanilla bean, giving the fragrance an unequivocal sensuality, enhanced by the fresh scent of peach, floral, and vanilla fragrance. $142 $99 Shop Now

