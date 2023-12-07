Whether they're already a perfume fanatic or simply deserve something luxurious, we've found the best perfume gifts at every budget.
The one gift you can never go wrong with is perfume gifts. With so many exciting holiday presents on the market this year, it's important not to overlook the classics when it comes to gifting.
Perfume is a go-to for a good reason: it's extremely personal, comes in beautiful packaging and will be a reminder of your love every time they wear it. Whether the gift recipient is already a perfume fanatic or simply deserves to be treated to something luxurious, we've found the best perfume gift sets to shop this holiday season.
Since perfume preferences are so individual, it's important to know their favorites when it comes to fragrance. If they prefer traditional florals, Burberry's new lavender and vanilla Goddess or Dior's rose and peony Blooming Bouquet tend to be safe bets. For a more indulgent option, Kilian Paris' Love Don't Be Shy (allegedly Rihanna's signature scent) or Olivia Rodrigo-approved Baccarat Rouge 540 are sure to delight. And if you have no idea what scents they like, you can't go wrong with a discovery gift set from Sephora.
Below, shop all of our favorite perfume gift sets for the 2023 holiday season from Sephora, Ulta and Saks Fifth Avenue. For even more perfume shopping inspiration, check out the best perfumes for fall 2023 and the best perfumes that smell like designer for less.
Best Sephora Perfume Gift Sets
Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set
"I just want to get inside of this. To dive into an ocean of it. What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle."—Rihanna
Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Gift Set
What's better than a bouquet of flowers? A Dior Damascus rose and peony fragrance gift set that includes a Dior Addict Lip Glow treatment.
Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set
Treat the man in your life to a cologne of his choice. He can sample scents such as Gucci Guilty, Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Jazz Club and Versace Eros and redeem the included voucher for the full-size bottle of his favorite.
Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA' Mini Coffret Set
Collect five unique Maison Margiela fragrances, including the best-selling By the Fireplace and Jazz Club.
Sephora Favorites Travel Spray Perfume Discovery Set
Sniff out your favorite scent between Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl, Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar, Commodity Gold, Prada Beauty Paradoxe, Valentino Donna Born In Roma Intense and Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb, then redeem the included voucher for a travel-sized spray of your top pick.
KILIAN Paris Love Don't Be Shy Icon Set
Rihanna's rumored signature scent, featuring hints of juicy honeysuckle and plush rose, is sure to leave you smelling fabulous this holiday season.
Best Ulta Perfume Gift Sets
Prada Candy Eau de Parfum Women's 2 Piece Gift Set
Indulge your sweet tooth with Prada's mouthwatering caramel, iris and white musk fragrance.
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Holiday Gift Set
Gucci's gardenia, pear, and brown sugar perfume comes in a special holiday gift set with gorgeous floral packaging.
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set
There's a reason Chanel N°5 is so popular—the scent is intoxicating. If you want to make your sweetheart's Christmas special, you can't go wrong with this classic fragrance.
Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum 2 Piece Women's Fragrance Gift Set
A luxurious gift set featuring YSL's romantic Mon Paris Eau de Parfum, designed for the effortlessly dazzling and feminine woman.
Ariana Grande Cloud Gift Set
A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's Cloud is an uplifting floral scent — and an apparent smell-alike to Baccarat Rouge 540.
Best Saks Fifth Avenue Perfume Gift Sets
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams 3-Piece Electric Sky Gift Set
Tory Burch's limited-edition Electric Sky gift set includes a full-sized fragrance and two travel sprays, all nestled in a charm-adorned keepsake box.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 3-Piece Extrait de Parfum Set
Olivia Rodrigo's signature scent is this intoxicating cedar, saffron and amber fragrance, and this three-piece set offers the perfect opportunity to sample the indulgent fragrance.
Jo Malone London English Pear Layering 3-Piece Fragrance Set
Like a spring garden in a bottle, this Sofia Richie-approved fragrance combines just-ripe pears and white freesias with patchouli and woods.
Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil 4-Piece Eau de Parfum & Atomizer Set
Delight a loved one with the gift of three unique Tom Ford fragrances — Soleil Blanc, Soleil Neige and Soleil de Feu — all elegantly packaged in a timeless gift box.
