Valentine's Day is more than a month away, which means you're a shopper who likes to plan ahead if you're searching for the right Valentine's Day gift ideas for your sweetheart. No need to rely on Cupid to get your Valentine's Day gift right in 2024, because you're ahead of the game and have come to the right place.

Year after year, Valentine's Day is the chosen time to show appreciation for loved ones in your life. Contrary to popular belief, the holiday isn't only for romantic partners. February 14 is a time to spread love to everyone you care about — whether it's your significant other, close friends, family and your true main squeeze: yourself!

If you're searching for a gift idea — or a few of them — we've curated all kinds of gifting options to show your loved ones you care. We're sharing the best of everything, from flower delivery services and chocolate-covered strawberries and cookies to kid-friendly gifts, jewelry, fragrances, personalized gifts and so much more. Making the ultimate declaration of love and commitment by proposing? We've got engagement ring tips and options. You're sure to find something in our gift guide that will help remind them why they love you.

If you're planning a Valentine's Day date night, we've found unique gift options you can bring along — like stunning jewelry, delicious treats and other options for that special someone — to take the night to the next level. If you're staying in this year, romantic at-home gift picks like essential oils, lingerie, candles, comfy blankets and more will set the mood.

This year, let us help you play Cupid. Below, shop our guides to gifting and celebrating Valentine's Day 2024.

