Philly-native Quinta Brunson has done it again, taking home a well-deserved Emmy for her show Abbott Elementary.

If you are one of the millions of viewers who can't get enough of Abbott Elementary — the Emmy, Critic's Choice and Golden Globe-Award-winning hit show written by and starring Brunson — then you already know about last season's adorable Valentine's Day episode.

A lot of big things happened, but we won't go into them, so we don't give away any spoilers. One thing we will discuss — and the reason you've read this far — is when Tyler James Williams' character, Gregory, shows off the Valentine's Day gift he got for his new lady: a LEGO Flower Bouquet.

While not everyone in the episode appreciated the thoughtful gift (he got his girl a LEGO bouquet because she is allergic to real flowers), we saw it and loved it. And we're not alone: With over 12,500 reviews on Amazon, the LEGO bouquet kit has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, which means that's a lot of satisfied customers.

But the best part of this creative centerpiece? It's currently on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2023. The LEGO set from their Botanical Collection is now 20% off. Gift the LEGO flower arrangement as a conversation starter, or get one for yourself to show off your personality with some new home decor.

If you haven't joined in on watching this hilarious and relatable mockumentary-style show (think The Office for Philidelphia school systems), you can catch up on Hulu before the show returns on Feb. 7.

