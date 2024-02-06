Valentine's Day is just a week away, meaning now is the time to shop for gifts for your loved ones. But if gift-giving isn’t your love language, few presents are easier and sweeter than flowers.

Sending vibrant flowers in all different colors and hues is a timeless token of Valentine's Day affection. Because florists are particularly busy during this time of year, online flower delivery services not only make the gift giving process seamless, but also offer discounts on beautiful bouquets that are sure to make your heart sing too.

It helps to plan your surprise Valentine’s Day flower delivery early as the best sales are happening right now. To help you bring the wow factor on February 14, we've found the best deals on Valentine's Day flowers out there. The best Valentine's Day flowers to send are long stemmed red roses, pink asiatic lilies, white orchids and purple roses, but you'll be able to find a variety of arrangements tailored to your loved one's favorite florals.

From UrbanStems to The Bouqs Co. and 1-800-Flowers, many of these flowers can be ordered now for Valentine's Day delivery, which will also save you on those last-minute expedited or overnight shipping costs. Below, let your love bloom and shop the best Valentine's Day flower deals available today.

Best Valentine's Day Flowers Deals of 2024

The Bouqs Co. Getty The Bouqs Co. Use code BOUQSDAY to celebrate Valentine's Day with 25% off sitewide at The Bouqs Co. 25% Off The Bouqs Co. With code BOUQSDAY Shop Now

UrbanStems UrbanStems UrbanStems Shop UrbanStems' brand new collection of Valentine's Day flowers and get 15% off your gift with our exclusive code ET15. 15% Off UrbanStems With code ET15 Shop Now

1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Save up to 50% on the exclusive Valentine's Day flower collection from 1-800-Flowers. There are so many roses, tulips, irises, and lilies to choose from. Up to 50% Off 1-800-Flowers Shop Now

BloomsyBox BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Get a free glass vase with select bouquets from BloomsyBox. The fresh stems are sustainably wrapped and ready to bloom, placing your love and admiration on display day after day. Free Vase Shop Now

FromYouFlowers FromYouFlowers FromYouFlowers From colorful to classic floral stems, simply choose a bouquet that represents your loved one the best and save 20% sitewide at FromYouFlowers. 20% Off FromYouFlowers Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

