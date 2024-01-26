Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away and nothing says "I love you" like a beautiful flower arrangement from UrbanStems. Even if your special someone tells you not to buy them anything, there's something inexplicably heartwarming about receiving a gorgeous bouquet of roses, peonies, tulips and other blooms.

Ahead of Valentine's Day 2024, you can save 15% on UrbanStems' most-wanted floral arrangements with our exclusive code. Just use code ET15 at checkout to get a discount on your fresh Valentine's Day flowers to send love on February 14.

Shop UrbanStems Valentine's Day Flowers

UrbanStems is one of the best online flower delivery services out there. Along with flower subscription boxes, UrbanStems creates elevated bouquets that are expertly designed in-house to create on-trend looks you won't find anywhere else. Even better, included in some of the Valentine’s Day-themed bouquets, you'll find peonies — the season’s most coveted bloom that is both rich is meaning and symbolism.

While we recommend pre-ordering your Valentine's Day flowers to guarantee your boo's favorite florals will be in stock, UrbanStems also offers same-day delivery for anyone in New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami. Below, let love bloom and shop best-selling Valentine's Day flowers from UrbanStems to find the perfect gift.

The Cuffing Season UrbanStems The Cuffing Season Designed to inspire love at first sight, this bouquet of roses, mini calla lilies, and hypericum berries transforms the season of love into cuffing season. $90 $77 With code ET15 Shop Now

The Valentine UrbanStems The Valentine If they're into the classics, this elegant arrangement of roses and eucalyptus is sure to impress. $88 $75 With code ET15 Shop Now

The Unicorn UrbanStems The Unicorn Add a touch of purple this season with a vibrant mix of purple, lilac and pink blossoms. The lavender-hued roses and sprigs of aster are total showstoppers. $55 $47 With code ET15 Shop Now

The Elixir UrbanStems The Elixir Sending this stunner is like sending a secret love potion. With roses, spray roses, carnations, scabiosa and eucalyptus, it's designed to captivate the senses. $80 $68 With code ET15 Shop Now

Double The Peony UrbanStems Double The Peony This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any home. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple. $176 $142 With code ET15 Shop Now

Triple The Verona UrbanStems Triple The Verona Named after the town where Shakespeare’s infamous Romeo and Juliet takes place, The Verona is a picturesque arrangement featuring lush roses and delicate spray roses, accented with hypericum berries. $195 $149 With code ET15 Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

