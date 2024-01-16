Sales & Deals

Save 25% on the Best Valentine’s Day Flowers to Send Your Loved Ones from 1-800 Flowers

1-800 Flowers Valentine's Day
1-800 Flowers
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:37 PM PST, January 16, 2024

Get a head start on Valentine's Day and save on your flower delivery during this 1-800 Flowers sale.

It may feel like the holiday season just ended, but Valentine’s Day is already right around the corner. If you haven’t already, it’s time to start thinking about thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. To make things easy, going all out with Valentine’s Day flowers is a timeless tradition that never fails to make the special someone in your life smile.

When it comes to Valentine's Day flower delivery services, you can find incredible deals on gorgeous floral arrangements as long as you know where to look. Until Thursday, January 18, get your gift shopping done early at 1-800 Flowers and save 25% on the Valentine's Day Collection. Just be sure to use the code LOVEEARLY at checkout and set your delivery date to a day on or between February 8 and 14.

Save 25% on Valentine's Day Flowers

Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, boyfriend, mom, wife, husband (or hey, yourself), the bouquets from 1-800 Flowers are sure to make them feel the love. From two dozen romantic red roses to lovely lilies and sweet tulips, there are some seriously beautiful bouquets on sale for budget-friendly prices.

Ahead, shop the top picks from the 1-800 Flowers early Valentine's Day sale

Two Dozen Romantic Red Roses

Two Dozen Romantic Red Roses
1-800 Flowers

Two Dozen Romantic Red Roses

With this gift from 1-800-Flowers your beau will get two dozen red roses along with a heart-shaped box of chocolates and a cuddly teddy bear.

$97 $73

With code LOVEEARLY

Shop Now

Key to My Heart

Key to My Heart
1-800 Flowers

Key to My Heart

Red and pink blooms are arranged in a luxurious red vase. Featuring diamond cuts that brilliantly catch the light, it’s a gift that delivers on sparkle and elegance.

$80 $60

With code LOVEEARLY

Shop Now

Straight From The Heart

Straight From The Heart
1-800 Flowers

Straight From The Heart

With radiant pink and purple blooms arranged in a glass vase, this bouquet will be a surprise that speaks volumes about how you feel.

$125 $94

With code LOVEEARLY

Shop Now

Sweetest Love Tulips

Sweetest Love Tulips
1-800 Flowers

Sweetest Love Tulips

This tulip bouquet also includes a candle and chocolate for the ultimate Valentine's Day gift.

$100 $75

With code LOVEEARLY

Shop Now

Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses

Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses
1-800 Flowers

Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses

Remind someone special that no one else compares with these large, white Mondial roses that are individually color-enhanced with a kiss of red at the tips of its petals.

$105 $79

With code LOVEEARLY

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

