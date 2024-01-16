It may feel like the holiday season just ended, but Valentine’s Day is already right around the corner. If you haven’t already, it’s time to start thinking about thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. To make things easy, going all out with Valentine’s Day flowers is a timeless tradition that never fails to make the special someone in your life smile.

When it comes to Valentine's Day flower delivery services, you can find incredible deals on gorgeous floral arrangements as long as you know where to look. Until Thursday, January 18, get your gift shopping done early at 1-800 Flowers and save 25% on the Valentine's Day Collection. Just be sure to use the code LOVEEARLY at checkout and set your delivery date to a day on or between February 8 and 14.

Save 25% on Valentine's Day Flowers

Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, boyfriend, mom, wife, husband (or hey, yourself), the bouquets from 1-800 Flowers are sure to make them feel the love. From two dozen romantic red roses to lovely lilies and sweet tulips, there are some seriously beautiful bouquets on sale for budget-friendly prices.

Ahead, shop the top picks from the 1-800 Flowers early Valentine's Day sale.

Key to My Heart 1-800 Flowers Key to My Heart Red and pink blooms are arranged in a luxurious red vase. Featuring diamond cuts that brilliantly catch the light, it’s a gift that delivers on sparkle and elegance. $80 $60 With code LOVEEARLY Shop Now

Straight From The Heart 1-800 Flowers Straight From The Heart With radiant pink and purple blooms arranged in a glass vase, this bouquet will be a surprise that speaks volumes about how you feel. $125 $94 With code LOVEEARLY Shop Now

Sweetest Love Tulips 1-800 Flowers Sweetest Love Tulips This tulip bouquet also includes a candle and chocolate for the ultimate Valentine's Day gift. $100 $75 With code LOVEEARLY Shop Now

Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses 1-800 Flowers Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses Remind someone special that no one else compares with these large, white Mondial roses that are individually color-enhanced with a kiss of red at the tips of its petals. $105 $79 With code LOVEEARLY Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

