Style

Savage X Fenty Launches 2024 V-Day Shop: Find Valentine's Day Looks and Lingerie for Women and Men

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rihanna Savage X Fenty Vday 2024
Savage X Fenty
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:42 AM PST, January 16, 2024

The "Needed Me" singer shows off new looks from the brand's latest drop, just in time for Valentine's Day gifting.

Celebrate Valentine's Day bad gal style with new looks for him and her from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line. The brand recently opened its V-Day Shop with looks modeled by the mogul herself. 

Valentine's Day is the ideal occasion for a new lingerie set or sleep shorts, and RiRi has you covered with her new Savage X Fenty release. For women, find lingerie sets, pajamas, slips and more in festive red, pink and polka dots. For the guys, there are boxers, sleep shorts and the like with festive hearts.

Shop the Savage X Fenty V-Day Shop

For the launch, Rihanna models many of the new pieces from the new shop — including the Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip and the See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra — on Savage X Fenty's Instagram page. Revealing even more than her cheeky lingerie, the star answered a selection of "Savage Confessions" in the Valentine's Day campaign video.  

All of the products in the new V-Day shop launch are size-inclusive, naturally, for love as you are. Pick up some pieces for yourself or your partner as a spicy Valentine's Day gift. In case you haven't shopped at Savage X Fenty yet, there are a few things you should know. The brand offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. The prices below are for Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Members, but anyone can pay the original price.

Now, get shopping for some savage Valentine's Day looks ahead.

The Best Savage X Fenty V-Day Shop Pieces for Women

Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra

Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra
Savage x Fenty

Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra

Try the unlined bra trend with this sexy ruffle number in Valentine's Day red.

$60 $24

Shop Now

Ruffle Luv Cheeky Panty

Ruffle Luv Cheeky Panty
Savage x Fenty

Ruffle Luv Cheeky Panty

These matching panties take cheeky to the next level.

$30 $12

Shop Now

Ruffle Luv Embroidered Quarter Cup Bra

Ruffle Luv Embroidered Quarter Cup Bra
Savage x Fenty

Ruffle Luv Embroidered Quarter Cup Bra

For something unexpected, pick up this quarter cup bra with ruffles and polka dots.

$60 $24

Shop Now

Ruffle Luv High-Rise Thong Panty

Ruffle Luv High-Rise Thong Panty
Savage x Fenty

Ruffle Luv High-Rise Thong Panty

The matching thong has a high-rise fit.

$25 $10

Shop Now

See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra

See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra
Savage x Fenty

See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra

This Valentine's Day pink unlined balconette bra features a V-shape wire detail.

$50 $20

Shop Now

See Thru U Boy Short Panty

See Thru U Boy Short Panty
Savage x Fenty

See Thru U Boy Short Panty

Pair it with these low-rise boyshorts.

$25 $10

Shop Now

See Thru U Garter Belt

See Thru U Garter Belt
Savage x Fenty

See Thru U Garter Belt

This garter is the finishing touch.

$45 $18

Shop Now

Romantic Corded Lace Unlined Balconette Bra

Romantic Corded Lace Unlined Balconette Bra
Savage x Fenty

Romantic Corded Lace Unlined Balconette Bra

This lacy unlined balconette bra comes in several colors. 

$50 $20

Shop Now

Romantic Corded Lace Brazilian Panty

Romantic Corded Lace Brazilian Panty
Savage x Fenty

Romantic Corded Lace Brazilian Panty

This lace Brazilian panty is a perfect match.

$23 $10

Shop Now

Rib Sleep Crop Top

Rib Sleep Crop Top
Savage x Fenty

Rib Sleep Crop Top

Your ideal Valentine's Day sleepwear is here.

$40 $16

Shop Now

Rib Sleep Short

Rib Sleep Short
Savage x Fenty

Rib Sleep Short

This cheeky short has a mid-rise fit.

$40 $16

Shop Now

Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip

Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip
Savage x Fenty

Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip

This sheer slip has underwire cups. Just pair it with some lacy panties.

$75 $30

Shop Now

The Best Savage x Fenty V-Day Shop Pieces for Men

Luv Language Boxer Briefs

Luv Language Boxer Briefs
Savage x Fenty

Luv Language Boxer Briefs

We heart these boxer briefs.

$30 $12

Shop Now

Luv Language Satin Boxers

Luv Language Satin Boxers
Savage x Fenty

Luv Language Satin Boxers

Hit the hay in these satin boxers with a logo waistband.

$40 $16

Shop Now

Luv Language Sleep Short

Luv Language Sleep Short
Savage x Fenty

Luv Language Sleep Short

Cozy up on Valentine's Day Eve in these heart sleep shorts. 

$50 $20

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

UR Cute: Shop the Most Adorable Valentine's Decor From Across the Web

Home

UR Cute: Shop the Most Adorable Valentine's Decor From Across the Web

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts from BaubleBar Are on Sale Right Now

Gifts

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts from BaubleBar Are on Sale Right Now

Fall in Love With These Valentine's Day Gift Guides

Gifts

Fall in Love With These Valentine's Day Gift Guides

The Best Valentine's Day Cards to Send Your Love This Holiday

Gifts

The Best Valentine's Day Cards to Send Your Love This Holiday

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Valentine's Day

Gifts

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Valentine's Day

Best Valentine's Day 2024 Gifts for Him

Gifts

Best Valentine's Day 2024 Gifts for Him

Tags: