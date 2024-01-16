Celebrate Valentine's Day bad gal style with new looks for him and her from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line. The brand recently opened its V-Day Shop with looks modeled by the mogul herself.

Valentine's Day is the ideal occasion for a new lingerie set or sleep shorts, and RiRi has you covered with her new Savage X Fenty release. For women, find lingerie sets, pajamas, slips and more in festive red, pink and polka dots. For the guys, there are boxers, sleep shorts and the like with festive hearts.

Shop the Savage X Fenty V-Day Shop

For the launch, Rihanna models many of the new pieces from the new shop — including the Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip and the See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra — on Savage X Fenty's Instagram page. Revealing even more than her cheeky lingerie, the star answered a selection of "Savage Confessions" in the Valentine's Day campaign video.

All of the products in the new V-Day shop launch are size-inclusive, naturally, for love as you are. Pick up some pieces for yourself or your partner as a spicy Valentine's Day gift. In case you haven't shopped at Savage X Fenty yet, there are a few things you should know. The brand offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. The prices below are for Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Members, but anyone can pay the original price.

Now, get shopping for some savage Valentine's Day looks ahead.

The Best Savage X Fenty V-Day Shop Pieces for Women

The Best Savage x Fenty V-Day Shop Pieces for Men

