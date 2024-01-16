The "Needed Me" singer shows off new looks from the brand's latest drop, just in time for Valentine's Day gifting.
Celebrate Valentine's Day bad gal style with new looks for him and her from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line. The brand recently opened its V-Day Shop with looks modeled by the mogul herself.
Valentine's Day is the ideal occasion for a new lingerie set or sleep shorts, and RiRi has you covered with her new Savage X Fenty release. For women, find lingerie sets, pajamas, slips and more in festive red, pink and polka dots. For the guys, there are boxers, sleep shorts and the like with festive hearts.
Shop the Savage X Fenty V-Day Shop
For the launch, Rihanna models many of the new pieces from the new shop — including the Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip and the See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra — on Savage X Fenty's Instagram page. Revealing even more than her cheeky lingerie, the star answered a selection of "Savage Confessions" in the Valentine's Day campaign video.
All of the products in the new V-Day shop launch are size-inclusive, naturally, for love as you are. Pick up some pieces for yourself or your partner as a spicy Valentine's Day gift. In case you haven't shopped at Savage X Fenty yet, there are a few things you should know. The brand offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. The prices below are for Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Members, but anyone can pay the original price.
Now, get shopping for some savage Valentine's Day looks ahead.
The Best Savage X Fenty V-Day Shop Pieces for Women
Ruffle Luv Embroidered Unlined Demi Bra
Try the unlined bra trend with this sexy ruffle number in Valentine's Day red.
Ruffle Luv Cheeky Panty
These matching panties take cheeky to the next level.
Ruffle Luv Embroidered Quarter Cup Bra
For something unexpected, pick up this quarter cup bra with ruffles and polka dots.
Ruffle Luv High-Rise Thong Panty
The matching thong has a high-rise fit.
See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra
This Valentine's Day pink unlined balconette bra features a V-shape wire detail.
See Thru U Boy Short Panty
Pair it with these low-rise boyshorts.
See Thru U Garter Belt
This garter is the finishing touch.
Romantic Corded Lace Unlined Balconette Bra
This lacy unlined balconette bra comes in several colors.
Romantic Corded Lace Brazilian Panty
This lace Brazilian panty is a perfect match.
Rib Sleep Crop Top
Your ideal Valentine's Day sleepwear is here.
Rib Sleep Short
This cheeky short has a mid-rise fit.
Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip
This sheer slip has underwire cups. Just pair it with some lacy panties.
The Best Savage x Fenty V-Day Shop Pieces for Men
Luv Language Boxer Briefs
We heart these boxer briefs.
Luv Language Satin Boxers
Hit the hay in these satin boxers with a logo waistband.
Luv Language Sleep Short
Cozy up on Valentine's Day Eve in these heart sleep shorts.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.